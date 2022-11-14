Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Alan Watts Being in the Way

Podcast Alan Watts Being in the Way
Be Here Now Network / Love Serve Remember Foundation
Take a deep dive into the collected recordings of Alan Watts with Alan's son, Mark Watts. Being in the Way is a podcast series that explores the Alan Watts...
Take a deep dive into the collected recordings of Alan Watts with Alan’s son, Mark Watts.&nbsp;Being in the Way is a podcast series that explores the Alan Watts... More

  • Ep. 22 - Out of the Trap Pt. 1
    Ep. 22 - Out of the Trap Pt. 1

Delving into the historically complicated human relationship to divinity, Alan Watts describes the trap of separateness. Today's podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Click to receive 10% off your first month with your own licensed professional therapist: betterhelp.com/alanIn this episode, Alan Watts explores:The sensation of our own existence Jewish Christian mythology Identifying with the tribeUniversal law and the roots of justiceFreud and the energies of the psyche Man as a product of nature versus the supernaturalThe idea that we were all subjects of a divine king you might say was a political model based on the organization of the great city-states of the ancient near east. That image, you see, has absolutely haunted Western man throughout his whole development because he has felt that he is in the universe on probation and sufferance. He doesn't quite belong here." – Alan Watts

5/24/2023
31:50
    5/24/2023
    31:50
  • Ep. 21 – Joyous Cosmology
    Ep. 21 – Joyous Cosmology

Offering us the possibility of waking up, Alan Watts contemplates the joyous cosmology that we are God playing the roles of ordinary people.Today's podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Click to receive 10% off your first month with your own licensed professional therapist: betterhelp.com/alanIn this episode, Alan Watts explores:If there could be a theory of the world that justifies and makes worthwhile the difficulties and suffering that we undergoThe contemplation that an infinite omnipotent being would eventually get bored with being everything, so would begin to shield itself from this knowledge, and pretend to play the role of separate beings so it could experience the full thrill of waking up to itselfThe idea of reality as God playing a game of hide and seek with itself for it's own excitement and cosmic jokeThe difference or potential complete non-difference between the experience and the experiencerThat what you think of as outside yourself is actually just a hidden you"We have within us a higher self who is pretending to be the ordinary everyday person that we are, who's acting it. In other words, our everyday life is a dream from which we have the possibility of waking up." – Alan Watts

3/13/2023
1:09:34
    3/13/2023
    1:09:34
  • Ep. 20 – Man is a Hoax
    Ep. 20 – Man is a Hoax

Sifting down behind the cultural myth of man as separate, Alan explores how we are all actually Earth, the Universe, and the Big Bang.In this episode of Being in the Way, Alan takes us on a journey from childhood to adulthood, highlighting how we are trained into separation from a young age, and forced to focus on the never-arriving "future," rather than being present in the moment. Through this lens, he further spelunks the "hoax of man" and offers insight into how this sense of ego identity creates tension and frustration.Today's podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Click to receive 10% off your first month with your own licensed professional therapist: betterhelp.com/alan In this episode Alan discusses:How from childhood onward we are constantly preparing for something in the future, rather than being present for lifeThe culture's division of work and play, and the confused idea that money can buy you pleasureGrowing up in society, identity, defining a person, and being a "genuine fake"How the sense of ego creates tension, separation, alienation, and frustrationThe inseparable connection of the polarity of self and otherThe dawn of creation and how we are not actually separate from the Big BangThe 19th-century myth that man is a fluke in an unintelligent, automatic universe"Your actual self—what is finally and fundamentally you—is not a separate and lonely part of the world, but the real you is the world itself, everything that there is, expressing itself as this particular organism here and now." – Alan WattsThis series is brought to you by the Alan Watts Organization and Ram Dass' Love Serve Remember Foundation. Visit Alanwatts.org for full talks from Alan Watts.

1/30/2023
34:25
    1/30/2023
    34:25
  • Ep. 19 – Improbable and Magical: A Tribute To G.K. Chesterton
    Ep. 19 – Improbable and Magical: A Tribute To G.K. Chesterton

In this unique episode of Being in the Way, Alan Watts offers tribute to the life, humor, magic and 'nonsense wisdom' of writer, G. K. Chesterton.Today's podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Click to receive 10% off your first month with your own licensed professional therapist: betterhelp.com/alanThis series is brought to you by the Alan watts organization and Ram Dass' Love Serve Remember Foundation. Visit Alanwatts.org for full talks from Alan Watts."I read G.K. Chesterton's works very carefully, and I have, by osmosis, imbibed an enormous amount of wisdom from him. Funny thing is, not so much in terms of specific ideas, as in basic attitude to life. This is a man, who above all virtues, has what I think is one of the greatest virtues which we don't usually find catalogued—he had a sense of wonder." – Alan Watts

12/26/2022
44:42
    12/26/2022
    44:42
  • Ep. 18 – The Unpreachable Religion
    Ep. 18 – The Unpreachable Religion

Exploring modern culture as actually anti-materialistic, Alan tackles matters of sedentariness, sensuousness, isolation, work, play, God, and sexuality.Host, Mark Watts, returns to introduce another thought-provoking talk from his father, Alan Watts. In this powerful lecture—one of his earlier field recordings, entitled 'The Unpreachable Religion,'—Alan turns our common idea of modern materialism on its head.Today's podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Click to receive 10% off your first month with your own licensed professional therapist: betterhelp.com/alanThis series is brought to you by the Alan watts organization and Ram Dass' Love Serve Remember Foundation. Visit Alanwatts.org for full talks from Alan Watts.

11/14/2022
29:20
    11/14/2022
    29:20

About Alan Watts Being in the Way

Take a deep dive into the collected recordings of Alan Watts with Alan’s son, Mark Watts.

Being in the Way is a podcast series that explores the Alan Watts Archive’s 100-hour tape collection - including recordings not heard in 40 years. We will meet some of the people being influenced by the works of Alan Watts today and learn a little of the history behind how these remarkable recordings were made.

Mark and his guests offer reflections on Alan’s ideas— ideas that were radically innovative and groundbreaking in the sixties and seventies, and yet seem to have come of age today.

Being in the Way is brought to you by the Alan Watts Organization, in partnership with Ram Dass' Be Here Now Network.

Check out all of the Alan Watts Organization's offerings at alanwatts.org.



