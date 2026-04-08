Join Josie for a conversation with Dr. Mary Feeney, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Public Administration Research and Theory and professor from Arizona State University. Dr. Feeney talks about her experience of finding academia and the belief that a degree is the way to a better life. She also talks about her experiences in undergraduate and graduate school as a first generation student, the challenges that presented, and how she works to mentor students to help them overcome similar situations. Finally, she talks about the path to becoming an editor the responsibility that comes with the position.

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Josie Schafer: @SchaferJosie

William Hatcher: @ProfHat

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