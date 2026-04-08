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35 episodes
- Josie talks with Dr. Michael Ford from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. In this episode, Dr. Ford talks about his path to academia and his experience as a locally elected leader. He also talks about the Midwest Public Affairs Conference, the opportunities of teaching and researching at a regional school, and the value of applied research.
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Bruce McDonald: @academicpiracy
Josie Schafer: @SchaferJosie
Mary Guy and Brian Williams on the Journal of Social Equity and Public Administration06/06/2022 | 47 mins.Bruce talks with Drs. Mary Guy from the University of Colorado Denver and Brian Williams from the University of Virginia. Drs. Guy and Williams currently serve as the editors-in-chief of the Journal of Social Equity and Public Administration (JSEPA). In this episode, they will talk about the establishment of the journal, its position within the field of public administration research, and how everyone can get involved in social equity research.
Links from the Episode:
Journal of Social Equity and Public Administration
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Follow the podcast on Facebook and Twitter: @AcademicsofPA
Follow the hosts on Twitter:
Bruce McDonald: @academicpiracy
Josie Schafer: @SchaferJosie
Kendra Stewart on Choosing What's Right for You, Communication in Government, and the Future of PA06/24/2021 | 1hBruce talks with Dr. Kendra Stewart from the College of Charleston. Dr. Stewart discusses her experience of finding public administration and succeeding in graduate school and on the tenure track. She also discusses the role that communication plays in effective public administration, the importance of the politics-administration dichotomy, and the future of public administration.
References from the Episode:
Mordecai Lee, Grant Neeley, and Kendra Stewart (2021). The Practice of Government Public Relations.
Subscribe to Academics of PA today! New episodes drop every other Thursday.
Follow the podcast on Facebook and Twitter: @AcademicsofPA
Follow the hosts on Twitter:
Bruce McDonald: @academicpiracy
William Hatcher: @ProfHat
Josie Schafer: @SchaferJosie
- Join Josie for a conversation with Dr. Mary Feeney, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Public Administration Research and Theory and professor from Arizona State University. Dr. Feeney talks about her experience of finding academia and the belief that a degree is the way to a better life. She also talks about her experiences in undergraduate and graduate school as a first generation student, the challenges that presented, and how she works to mentor students to help them overcome similar situations. Finally, she talks about the path to becoming an editor the responsibility that comes with the position.
Subscribe to Academics of PA today! New episodes drop every other Thursday.
Follow the podcast on Facebook and Twitter: @AcademicsofPA
Follow the hosts on Twitter:
Josie Schafer: @SchaferJosie
William Hatcher: @ProfHat
Bruce McDonald: @academicpiracy
- Bruce talks with Drs. Sarah Young from the University of North Georgia and Kimberly Wiley from the University of Florida. Drs. Young and Wiley discuss the problem of faculty sexual assault in academia and the field of public administration. They also discuss how we can take steps to address the problem and move forward as a community.
References from the Episode:
Sarah L. Young and Kimberly K. Wiley. (2021). Erased: Why Faculty Sexual Misconduct is Prevalent and How We Could Prevent It.
Subscribe to Academics of PA today! New episodes drop every other Thursday.
Follow the podcast on Facebook and Twitter: @AcademicsofPA
Follow the hosts on Twitter:
Bruce McDonald: @academicpiracy
William Hatcher: @ProfHat
Josie Schafer: @SchaferJosie
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