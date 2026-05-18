Every year, the New Hampshire Legislature passes hundreds of bills. Most of them travel a well-worn path: one chamber passes a bill, the other chamber agrees, and it heads to the governor's desk. But some bills hit a detour and end up in a room with a small group of legislators trying to hammer out a deal. That group of legislators is called a conference committee, and right now, there are several already in session with more likely on the way.



Listen as hosts Anna Brown and Mike Dunbar, of Citizens Count break it down in $100 Plus Mileage. This podcast is produced in partnership with Citizens Count, Granite State News Collaborative and The Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communications at Franklin Pierce University.