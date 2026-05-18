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$100 Plus Mileage
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$100 Plus Mileage

OneHundredPlusMileage
Government
$100 Plus Mileage
Latest episode

98 episodes

  • $100 Plus Mileage

    What happens when the House and Senate can’t agree on a bill?

    05/18/2026 | 10 mins.
    Every year, the New Hampshire Legislature passes hundreds of bills. Most of them travel a well-worn path: one chamber passes a bill, the other chamber agrees, and it heads to the governor's desk. But some bills hit a detour and end up in a room with a small group of legislators trying to hammer out a deal. That group of legislators is called a conference committee, and right now, there are several already in session with more likely on the way.

    Listen as hosts Anna Brown and Mike Dunbar, of Citizens Count break it down in  $100 Plus Mileage. This podcast is produced in partnership with Citizens Count, Granite State News Collaborative and The Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communications at Franklin Pierce University.
  • $100 Plus Mileage

    What should happen when legislators misbehave?

    05/04/2026 | 10 mins.
    This year both the New Hampshire Legislature and U.S. Congress have been rocked by stories of misbehavior. When a legislator commits a crime, there is a clear process to determine wrongdoing, but the path forward is less clear when there are accusations of sexual misconduct, harassment, or verbal attacks. This article provides an overview of disciplinary options up for debate in the New Hampshire Legislature.

    Listen as hosts Anna Brown and Mike Dunbar, of Citizens Count break it down in  $100 Plus Mileage. This podcast is produced in partnership with Citizens Count, Granite State News Collaborative and The Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communications at Franklin Pierce University.
  • $100 Plus Mileage

    How should NH law govern the dead?

    04/20/2026 | 10 mins.
    No one likes to think about dying—except, it seems, the New Hampshire Legislature.

    This year, Granite State lawmakers have introduced a trio of bills that rethink what happens to us after we shuffle off this mortal coil. From green burials to helping out our four-legged law enforcement officers, here is a look at how state law regarding dead bodies could change this year.

    Listen as hosts Anna Brown and Mike Dunbar, of Citizens Count break it down in  $100 Plus Mileage. This podcast is produced in partnership with Citizens Count, Granite State News Collaborative and The Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communications at Franklin Pierce University.
  • $100 Plus Mileage

    Will New Hampshire proposal to stop homeless “drop-offs” protect cities or delay care?

    04/06/2026 | 13 mins.
    Sometimes New Hampshire’s Queen City gets criticized for the number of unhoused people within its borders. But according to state Senator Victoria Sullivan (R-Manchester), not all of those people are true Manchester residents.

    Listen as hosts Anna Brown and Mike Dunbar, of Citizens Count break it down in  $100 Plus Mileage. This podcast is produced in partnership with Citizens Count, Granite State News Collaborative and The Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communications at Franklin Pierce University.
  • $100 Plus Mileage

    Should NH restrict the use of AI in mental health practice?

    03/23/2026 | 10 mins.
    Waitlists for many mental health service providers in New Hampshire stretch for months, leaving some to propose a controversial alternative: artificial intelligence. Now, a bill in Concord is asking a critical question: what should be the role of AI in mental health—if any?

    Listen as hosts Anna Brown and Mike Dunbar, of Citizens Count break it down in  $100 Plus Mileage. This podcast is produced in partnership with Citizens Count, Granite State News Collaborative and The Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communications at Franklin Pierce University.
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About $100 Plus Mileage
Each week Anna Brown and Mike Dunbar of Citizens Count break down a New Hampshire bill that has an upcoming hearing, vote, or other opportunity for public input. Citizens Count focuses on lesser-known policy proposals that could have a big impact on the lives of Granite Staters. The show is completely nonpartisan, and the hosts give you the pros and cons from both sides. The podcast is produced by The Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication at Franklin Pierce University and supported by The Granite State News Collaborative.
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