About WJXK 92.5 FM

About WJXK 92.5 FM

About WJXK 92.5 FM

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WJXK 92.5 FM is a prominent radio station that broadcasts from the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. The station features a mix of music and sports programming. In addition to its music shows, WJXK 92.5 FM also offers extensive sports coverage, including live game coverage, expert analysis, and interviews with players and coaches.



The station's sports coverage focuses on the most popular sports in the area, such as American football and basketball. WJXK 92.5 FM provides extensive coverage of the NFL and the NBA, as well as the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. Listeners can stay up-to-date on the latest scores, stats, and news from their favorite teams and get an in-depth look at the performance of the teams.

Whether you're at home, at work, or on the go, you can stay connected to the world of music and sports with WJXK 92.5 FM. Tune in for the latest sports news, live game coverage, expert analysis, and interviews with top athletes and coaches, all focused on the most popular sports in the Baton Rouge area, particularly American football and basketball, and the local teams such as the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans.

