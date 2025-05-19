Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
Radio StationsSchlagerdream
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Schlagerdream
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Schlagerdream

70s80sDiscofoxSchlager
Schlagerdream
Playing now

Similar Stations

About Schlagerdream

(28)

Station website
GermanRosenheimBavariaGermany70s80sDiscofoxSchlager

Listen to Schlagerdream, WGNY - Fox Oldies 98.9 FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

More stations from Bavaria

Top podcasts

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/29/2025 - 3:17:37 PM