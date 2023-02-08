About Poetic Recovery Radio

About Poetic Recovery Radio

About Poetic Recovery Radio

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"Poetic Recovery Radio exists so people who enjoy listening to music with their family can spend time together parents and children listening to creative artists using their creativity to teach, uplift, encourage, in hindsight, ntuition, and compassion. We truly hope you enjoy and have fun.



Poetic Recovery started as an open mic that was created by Maurice ""Soulfighter"" Taylor around 2006 as an open mic to give conscious rap artists a place to express themselves and bring the power of Hip Hop culture back to Black communities. It grew from an open mic and has now become a multifaceted platform to encourage healing through cultural expression for individuals and building community. Here I attempted to explain history of Poetic Recovery Radio and the scope of this cultural initiative."

