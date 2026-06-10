About KRCD - Recuerdo 103.9 FM

About KRCD - Recuerdo 103.9 FM

About KRCD - Recuerdo 103.9 FM

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KRCD - Recuerdo 103.9 FM is a radio station that serves the Latino community and plays a wide range of Spanish-language romantic ballads, also known as "baladas románticas." The station's mission is to provide its listeners with the most popular and timeless romantic ballads and love songs, along with news and information about local events and happenings that cater to the Latino community.



The station's experienced and knowledgeable DJs provide a warm and engaging atmosphere, with commentary, trivia, and information about the music and artists played, adding context and depth to the listening experience. KRCD - Recuerdo 103.9 FM also features live performances, interviews, and studio sessions which provide an intimate and engaging listening experience for the audience.



The station's programming is a carefully curated selection of romantic ballads catering to a wide range of listeners, with a mix of popular hits and timeless classics. In addition to music programming, the station also features talk shows that cover local news, events, and happenings, catering to the Latino community and providing the listeners with updates on what is happening in the area.



KRCD - Recuerdo 103.9 FM is a valuable resource for those who want to stay informed and entertained while listening to a mix of the most popular and timeless romantic ballads and love songs in Spanish. The station's commitment to playing a diverse range of music, providing engaging content and catering to the Latino community makes it a go-to destination for those looking for a romantic and nostalgic listening experience.

