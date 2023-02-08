About WADO 1280 AM

About WADO 1280 AM

About WADO 1280 AM

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WADO 1280 AM is a radio station based in New York City, NY and serves the surrounding areas. The station is known for its diverse range of programming, including news, talk shows and sports coverage. WADO 1280 AM is the flagship station for the MLB team New York Yankees and the NFL team New York Giants, providing comprehensive coverage of all their games, including pre- and post-game shows, as well as live play-by-play.



In addition to the Yankees and Giants, the station also covers other local sports teams such as the New York Mets (MLB), New York Knicks (NBA), and the New York Rangers (NHL). The station's sports coverage extends beyond just games, with dedicated shows that provide analysis, interviews, and news about the teams and the league.



WADO 1280 AM is more than just a radio station, it's a community hub for sports fans and news enthusiasts alike. The station's team of experienced sports journalists and commentators brings fans closer to the action, providing a unique and engaging listening experience. The station also features popular local and national talk shows, including political, finance, health and lifestyle shows.



Whether you're tuning in to catch the latest score or to listen to an in-depth analysis of the game, WADO 1280 AM has got you covered. If you're a sports fan, you won't want to miss a thing. Tune in to WADO 1280 AM, the home of the best sports coverage in New York City.

