About WQBU Qué Buena 92.7

About WQBU Qué Buena 92.7

About WQBU Qué Buena 92.7

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WQBU-FM – Qué Buena 92.7 was a Spanish-language radio station based in Garden City, New York, serving the New York City metropolitan area. Owned by Univision Communications, it was part of the Uforia Audio Network, the leading Hispanic radio network in the United States. The station primarily featured a Regional Mexican format, offering a mix of Banda, Norteño, and Ranchera music, catering to the diverse tastes of the Latino community in the region



Qué Buena 92.7 was known for its engaging on-air personalities and popular programs. Shows like "El Bueno, La Mala y El Feo" and "El Free-Guey con La Bronca" provided listeners with a blend of humor, music, and discussions on topics relevant to the Hispanic audience. These programs fostered a sense of community and connection among listeners.



In addition to music and entertainment, WQBU-FM played a significant role in sports broadcasting. The station aired Spanish-language coverage of New York Mets baseball games, bringing live play-by-play action to fans. This partnership allowed the Mets to reach a broader audience and provided Spanish-speaking fans with comprehensive coverage of their favorite team.



With its commitment to delivering quality programming and serving the Hispanic community, WQBU-FM – Qué Buena 92.7 held a prominent place in New York's radio landscape.

