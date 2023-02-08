About KCAP Newsradio

About KCAP Newsradio

About KCAP Newsradio

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KCAP Radio, also known as "Newsradio 95.9/950," is a trusted news and talk station based in Helena, Montana. Serving the Helena area and surrounding regions, KCAP delivers a diverse mix of local and national news, thought-provoking talk shows, and comprehensive sports coverage. Whether you're a loyal listener or new to the station, KCAP provides engaging content to keep you informed and entertained.



KCAP's programming focuses on delivering high-quality news and talk content. The station features nationally syndicated shows such as The Brian Kilmeade Show, The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, The Sean Hannity Show, and The Dave Ramsey Show. These programs provide listeners with a wide range of topics, from politics to personal finance.



In addition to national programming, KCAP offers localized content, including the popular “Cup of Joe” show, hosted by Stewart Davis and Kurt Kittelson. This program highlights newsmakers and community events, connecting Helena residents with local stories that matter most.



Sports fans can rely on KCAP for comprehensive coverage of local and collegiate athletics. The station broadcasts live play-by-play coverage of Montana high school sports, including games for Helena High School Bengals, Capital High School Bruins, and East Helena High School Vigilantes. For college sports enthusiasts, KCAP airs games from Carroll College Fighting Saints as well as major college teams like the Montana State University Bobcats and University of Montana Grizzlies.



Beyond local sports, KCAP brings listeners the excitement of NCAA games, ensuring fans stay connected to their favorite collegiate matchups. Whether you’re a follower of high school rivalries or cheering for Montana’s college teams, KCAP has you covered.



KCAP stands out for its dedication to accurate news reporting, engaging talk shows, and live sports coverage. Whether you're looking for up-to-date local news, discussions on national topics, or thrilling live sports, KCAP Radio is your trusted companion. Start listening today and stay connected to the heart of Montana!

