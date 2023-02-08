About 930 KMPT

About 930 KMPT

About 930 KMPT

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930 AM KMPT, known as "Missoula's Conservative Talk Leader," is a talk radio station based in East Missoula, Montana, serving the greater Missoula area. Operating on the 930 kHz AM frequency, KMPT delivers a variety of spoken-word content, including news, talk shows, and sports programming.



KMPT is a key destination for sports fans, broadcasting live coverage of Montana State University Bobcats games and NCAA events. This commitment to collegiate sports ensures that listeners stay connected to their favorite teams and games, making KMPT a trusted source for sports updates in the region.



KMPT's programming features nationally syndicated talk shows that engage listeners with discussions on politics, current events, and lifestyle topics. Additionally, the station offers local news updates and weather forecasts, ensuring that its audience remains informed about community and regional developments.



With its blend of conservative talk programming, local news, and live sports coverage, including Montana State and NCAA broadcasts, KMPT 930 AM caters to an audience that values insightful commentary and reliable sports coverage. Accessible via traditional AM radio and online streaming, KMPT provides convenient options for its listeners.

