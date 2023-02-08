About KSEN AM 1150

About KSEN AM 1150

About KSEN AM 1150

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KSEN is celebrated for its vibrant classic hits format, playing timeless music from the past decades that resonates with a diverse audience. In addition to its music, the station provides valuable local news, weather updates, and agricultural reports, keeping listeners informed about the topics that matter most to rural Montana. KSEN also airs a selection of engaging syndicated talk shows, adding variety to its daily lineup.



KSEN is the go-to station for sports fans in Montana. The station broadcasts local high school sports, including games for the Shelby Coyotes and other teams from the region, fostering strong community connections and school spirit.



KSEN also provides extensive coverage of collegiate athletics. Fans can tune in for live broadcasts of Montana State University Bobcats games and University of Montana Grizzlies matchups. Additionally, KSEN offers coverage of NCAA games, bringing the excitement of national collegiate sports to its listeners. Whether you’re cheering for local athletes or following the action on a larger stage, KSEN keeps you connected to the games you care about.

