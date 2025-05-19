Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top categories
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Radio Stations
Jake Radio
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Jake Radio
Hip Hop
Rap
Top 40 & Charts
Playing now
Jake Radio
Similar Stations
WQHT - HOT 97
New York City, Hip Hop, R'n'B
KCEP - Power 88 - 88.1 FM
Las Vegas, Hip Hop
94.7 THE BLOCK - WXBK FM
New York City, Hip Hop
K104 Hip Hop & R&B
Dallas, Hip Hop
Hot 108 Jamz
New York City, Hip Hop, R'n'B
bigFM Oldschool Rap & Hip-Hop
Stuttgart, Hip Hop, Rap, R'n'B
HipHop/RNB - HitsRadio
Hip Hop, R'n'B
KXHT - HOT 107.1
Memphis, Hip Hop, Rap, R'n'B
90s90s Hiphop & Rap
Kiel, 90s, Hip Hop, Rap
planet radio black beats
Bad Vilbel, Hip Hop, R'n'B
KVEG - HOT 97.5 FM
Mesquite NV, Hip Hop
247Mixing
Atlanta, 80s, Hip Hop, House, Reggae
100 Hip Hop and RNB.FM
Miami Beach FL, Hip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
100hitz - Hip Hop
Antelope, Hip Hop
WBLK 93.7 FM
Hip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
About Jake Radio
(0)
Today's hits.
Station website
English
San Francisco
California
USA
Hip Hop
Rap
Top 40 & Charts
Listen to Jake Radio, WQHT - HOT 97 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
Jake Radio
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
More stations from California
KIRN - Radio Iran 670 AM
Los Angeles, Talk
KCBS All News 106.9 FM and 740 AM
San Francisco, Talk
KNBR 104.5 / 680 AM
San Francisco
KCEA 89.1 FM
Atherton, Oldies, Swing
Radio Hamrah 100.3 FM HD3
Los Angeles, Talk, Pop
KLYY - José 97.5 FM
Riverside, Latin
KZSF - La Kaliente 1370 AM
San José, Latin
KQED Public Radio
San Francisco
KCSM Jazz 91.1
San Mateo, Jazz
Chilltrax
San Francisco, Chillout, Easy Listening
El Show de Piolín
Los Angeles
KLAA Angels Radio AM 830
Los Angeles
89.3 KPCC
Los Angeles
KMJ - 580 AM
Fresno
KJLH - Radio Free 102.3 FM
Compton, R'n'B
KNX News 97.1 FM
Los Angeles
102.7 KIIS FM
Los Angeles, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
KLOS-FM 95.5
Los Angeles, Rock
KWFN - 97.3 The Fan
San Diego, Talk
KLAX-FM - La Raza 97.9 FM
East Los Angeles CA, Latin
Club 66.6 FM House Techno EDM Electronic Dance Music DJ Mixes 247
Los Angeles, Dancehall, Electronica, House, Techno
WCNL Country 1010
Claremont, Country
KVNR Little Saigon Radio 1480 AM
Santa Ana, Talk
KXLU 88.9 FM
Los Angeles, Alternative
100hitz - Hip Hop
Antelope, Hip Hop
SomaFM - Underground 80s
San Francisco, 80s, Pop
KOZT - The Coast 95.3 FM
Fort Bragg, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
KJOR La Mejor 104.1 FM
Santa Rosa, Top 40 & Charts
KSMX - KSMA News-Talk 1240 AM
Santa Maria, Talk
97.3 The ARC - Extreme Radio... Rocked & Loaded!
Alternative, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, Rock
Top podcasts
Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska
News, True Crime
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
The Daily
News, Daily News
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
I've Had It
Comedy, Society & Culture
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
True Crime
Pod Save America
News, Politics
The Binge Cases: Doctor's Orders
Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
Chief Change Officer
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Careers, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Right About Now with Ryan Alford
Business, News, Business News, Marketing
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin
Business, Education, Self-Improvement
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
The Ryan Leak Podcast
Business
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)
Business, Entrepreneurship
Finding Peak [Formerly The Ryan Hanley Show]
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Pitch Me Podcast
Business, Marketing
Unicorn Girl
News, Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary
New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
Comedy, Sports
The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Entrepreneurship, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.22.0
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/12/2025 - 12:46:13 PM