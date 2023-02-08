About AM 1300 The Zone - Austin's Sports Talk

About AM 1300 The Zone - Austin's Sports Talk

About AM 1300 The Zone - Austin's Sports Talk

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AM 1300 The Zone is a sports radio station based in Austin, Texas. It is an AM station that operates on a frequency of 1300 kHz and covers the Austin metropolitan area. The station is owned and operated by iHeartMedia, one of the largest radio groups in the United States.



As the name suggests, AM 1300 The Zone is dedicated to sports talk and features a variety of programs covering a wide range of sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and more. The station is the flagship of the Texas Longhorns Radio Network, which broadcasts the University of Texas football and basketball games.



Some of the popular programs on AM 1300 The Zone include "The Bottom Line," which covers college football and basketball, "The Blitz," which focuses on NFL football, and "The Trey and BK Show," which covers the local sports scene in Austin.



In addition to live sports coverage and analysis, AM 1300 The Zone also features interviews with players, coaches, and other sports personalities. The station also provides regular updates on scores, standings, and breaking news in the world of sports.



AM 1300 The Zone is a popular destination for sports fans in Austin and beyond, offering in-depth coverage and analysis of the teams and sports they love. With its dedicated focus on sports talk and expert analysis, the station has become a go-to destination for sports enthusiasts in the Austin area.

