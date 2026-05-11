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Blend Inn（原纵横Say Hi）

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EducationLanguage Learning
Blend Inn（原纵横Say Hi）
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153 episodes

  • Blend Inn（原纵横Say Hi）

    EP151 [全英]：你讲英文卡住，不是因为不会，而是因为你在翻译

    05/10/2026 | 12 mins.
    Today, I want to talk about something that almost every non-native English speaker has experienced… but very few people have actually taken the time to understand.
    And that is — why do we translate in our heads when we speak English?
    You know that moment. You’re in a conversation, maybe at work, maybe with a friend, and in your mind, everything is clear. You know exactly what you want to say. The idea is fully formed.
    But the moment you try to speak it in English, something slows down.
    There’s a pause. A hesitation. Sometimes even a complete blank.
    And what’s frustrating is—you know you’re not lacking ideas. You’re not confused. You’re not unprepared.
    But somehow, the words just don’t come out.

    � 扫描下方二维码，关注公众号【Blend Inn】，获取节目文字版知识卡片 / 全英文故事双语文稿，加入听友群，随时互动哦~
  • Blend Inn（原纵横Say Hi）

    EP150 职场系列：ASAP? EOD? TBC? 职场常见英语缩写

    05/06/2026 | 14 mins.
    不久之前呢我介绍了现在在社群网站、Twitter/TT上面常见的缩写，然后下面就人听众建议说可以讲讲职场里面常见的corporate/business acronyms，就是职场上、email里面常见到的缩写。
    所以今天这一集，我想跟大家介绍将近20个——
    � 很多人每天都在用，但其实用错几率非常高的职场英文缩写。
    像是：

    EOD

    ETA

    KPI

    ROI
    你一定都看过。
    但今天这一集，我想带你看一个更深的角度：
    � 这些缩写，其实不是英文问题，是「职场语气跟权力」的问题。
    很多时候你以为你只是讲一个中性的词，
    � 但对方其实会从里面「读出你的态度」。

    � 本期的知识卡片我们整理在下面啦：
    PART 1 · Email & Communication 邮件 & 沟通
    EOD
    End of Day · 今天下班前
    ETA
    Estimated Time of Arrival · 预计到达/完成时间
    ASAP
    As Soon As Possible · 越快越好
    FYI
    For Your Information · 供你参考
    CC
    Carbon Copy · 邮件抄送
    OOO / PTO
    Out of Office / Paid Time Off · 不在 / 带薪休假
    BID
    Break It Down · 把任务拆解清楚
    TBC / TBD / TBA 三个看起来一样，其实不同
    TBD
    To Be Determined · 真的还没想好
    TBC
    To Be Confirmed · 差不多确定，等最后确认
    TBA
    To Be Announced · 已决定，还没公布

    PART 2 · Business & Metrics 商业 & 指标
    KPI vs OKR
    KPI
    Key Performance Indicator · 关键绩效指标 衡量你表现的尺子（偏评估）
    OKR
    Objectives & Key Results · 目标与关键成果 你要去的方向（偏目标）
    ROI
    Return on Investment · 投资回报率
    EBITDA
    Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization · 未计利息、税项、折旧及摊销前的盈利
    P&L
    Profit and Loss · 损益
    B2B / B2C
    B2B = Business to Business （企业对企业）
    B2C = Business to Consumer（企业对消费者）
    SEO
    Search Engine Optimization · 搜索引擎优化

    PART 3 · Organization & Roles 角色 & 组织
    CXO
    Chief X Officer · CEO、CFO 等高管的统称
    SME
    Subject Matter Expert · 领域专家
    POC
    Point of Contact · 对接窗口
    FTE / PTE
    FTE = Full-time employee（全职员工）
    PTE = Part-time employee（兼职员工）

    � 扫描下方二维码，关注公众号【Blend Inn】，获取节目文字版知识卡片 / 全英文故事双语文稿，加入听友群，随时互动哦~
  • Blend Inn（原纵横Say Hi）

    EP149 为什么中文姓名里是同姓的人多，而在英文里面却是同名的人多？

    04/29/2026 | 15 mins.
    欸，你在跟外国人打交道的时候有没有发现一件很有趣的事情：
    � 就是在中文世界里，我们常常是「同姓的人很多」
    但在英文世界里，刚好相反：
    � 是「同名的人很多」
    你想一下，在中国：
    王伟、王强、王磊、李芳、李敏、李小明、张晓东、张曼玉
    一个班里面，可能大部分人都是姓王李和张。
    但你到美国英国或澳洲：
    John Smith
    John Brown
    John Lee
    John Kim
    � 一堆人都叫 John。
    所以今天这一集，我们就来聊一个你可能有疑问很久的问题：
    � 为什么中文是「同姓多」，英文是「同名多」？
    � 这背后其实代表的是什么样的文化？
    以及英文里面的名字都是怎么来的呢？

    � 本期的知识卡片我们整理在下面啦：

    � 本期提到的英文名字
    � 女生名字
    60岁以上：Mary、Linda、Susan、Nancy。
    40–50岁：Jennifer、Jessica、Amanda、Melissa。
    30–40岁：Ashley、Emily、Sarah、Lauren。
    20–30岁：Emma、Hannah、Chloe、Madison。
    现在的小孩：Olivia、Ava、Sophia、Isabella、Mia。
    � 男生名字
    50岁以上：John、Robert、William、James。
    40–60岁之间：Michael、David、Steven、Mark、Paul。
    80后、90后：Jason、Kevin、Brian、Christopher（其中 Kevin 是特别典型的代表）。
    90后到2000年初：Daniel、Joshua、Andrew、Justin。
    2000年后：Ethan、Jacob、Ryan、Tyler。
    现在的小朋友：Liam、Noah、Lucas、Oliver、Mason。
    这些名字就像时尚一样，在特定的年代会突然流行起来，因此刻上了深深的时代印记。

    � 扫描下方二维码，关注公众号【Blend Inn】，获取节目文字版知识卡片 / 全英文故事双语文稿，加入听友群，随时互动哦~
  • Blend Inn（原纵横Say Hi）

    EP148 [全英访谈]沃顿MBA毕业的他，把“背包流浪”和志愿者活成了一种人生

    04/26/2026 | 39 mins.
    欢迎收听我们全新系列“无界故事 (Stories Without Borders)”的第一期节目！今天，邀请到了我们的好朋友Ming。在取得MBA学位后，Ming选择了一条极具反叛精神的非传统道路。过去四年里，他一直是一个只带一个背包的“全职旅行者”。此外，他还经营着一家体验式教育公司，带领高中生在偏远乡村开展社会影响力项目。在本期节目中，我们将探讨他跨越边界的多元文化背景、他在云南乡村两年的转折性经历，以及为什么“追随直觉”是他最珍视的人生信条。
    本期嘉宾：Ming Khor
    Ming Khor 是社会企业 **Keru（课儒）**的创始人兼 CEO 。他致力于将专业人士、学生与社会公益项目相连接，通过具有实际影响力的转型项目，提供深度教育与社会实践体验 。
    关于 Ming 的经历：
    跨文化学术背景： Ming 在美国马里兰州长大，本科毕业于多伦多大学国际关系专业 。随后，他考取了宾夕法尼亚大学沃顿商学院（Wharton School）及劳德管理和国际研究学院（Lauder Institute）的双学位，探索如何通过商业手段实现社会影响力 。
    深耕中国乡村教育： 在投身商业之前，Ming 曾深入中国基层教育一线。他曾通过哈佛大学国际发展中心下属的 WorldTeach 组织在湖南支教 ，随后加入非营利组织“美丽中国”（Teach For China），负责云南及湖南地区的项目管理与运作 。
    创立 Keru： 受到多年支教经验的启发，Ming 于 2016 年移居上海并创立了 Keru ，希望通过项目制学习（Project-Based Learning）的方式，搭建起商业人才与社会需求之间的桥梁 。
    更多信息：
    Ming Khor 的个人通讯 (Substack): https://shaguoyu.substack.com/?utm_source=global-search
    公众号：课儒 Keru

    ⏱️ Timestamps / 时间轴
    02:30 Leaving the conventional MBA path to start an experiential education startup in China. / 为什么放弃传统MBA的高薪路线，选择在中国创办教育初创公司？
    06:58 The life-changing volunteer trip to rural China at age 17 that awakened his connection to his heritage. / 17岁那年改变人生的中国乡村支教之旅，让他深刻连接到了自己的文化根基。
    09:58 Leading high school students along the Silk Road to document and preserve ancient Buddhist grottoes. / 带领高中生重走丝绸之路，用镜头和维基百科记录保护古代佛教石窟。
    12:27 Growing up Asian-American with deep multi-cultural family roots spanning Hainan, Chaozhou, Singapore, and Malaysia. / 作为美籍亚裔的成长史：跨越海南、潮州、新加坡和马来西亚的家族迁徙轨迹。
    16:40 Why he chose to study International Relations in Canada to gain a different global perspective on US power. / 去加拿大读国际关系的原因：跳出舒适区，从全新的外部视角审视美国的影响力。
    19:06 The Teach for China experience: Managing 17 teachers in the rural villages of Baoshan, Yunnan. / “美丽中国 (Teach for China)”岁月：在云南保山的偏远乡村管理17位支教老师。
    26:56 A monumental turning point: Giving up grad school offers to stick out a difficult contract, which ultimately changed his life. / 关键人生转折：拒掉名校研究生offer，咬牙坚持完成艰难的支教合约，换来了受用一生的财富。
    34:55 Selling all possessions in Shanghai to live out of a backpack, and recently surviving in the desert with Bedouin nomads in Jordan. / 卖掉在上海的所有财产，踏上背包客之旅；近期更是在约旦沙漠与贝都因游牧民族同吃同住。
    36:49 Final takeaway: Why you should always pull on the intuitive threads that resonate with you, even if others don't understand. / 嘉宾结语：倾听内心的声音，去牵引那根让你产生共鸣的“直觉之线”，哪怕它在世俗看来毫无逻辑。

    � 扫描下方二维码，关注公众号【Blend Inn】，获取节目文字版知识卡片 / 全英文故事双语文稿，加入听友群，随时互动哦~
  • Blend Inn（原纵横Say Hi）

    EP147 中国有寺庙经济，那外国宗教也可以发大财吗？

    04/22/2026 | 25 mins.
    今天这一集，我想跟大家聊一个最近在中国很火的现况：就是 寺庙经济 / 宗教信仰经济 religion economy
    上周我们 sister podcast，专门讲商业的 podcast Ready Go 也讲到了寺庙经济的话题
    你可能最近会看到一些新闻，比如说：
    年轻人跑去出家
    寺庙收入其实非常高
    还有我们之前在 EP50 讲过的——少林方丈释永信事件
    所以很多人就开始问一个问题：
    � 宗教，到底是信仰，还是一门生意？
    但你知道吗？
    这件事情不只在中国有——在西方，其实也一样，甚至更夸张，而且历史更长。
    今天我们就来聊聊中国以外的东西方信仰的宗教经济话题～

    � 本期的知识卡片我们整理在下面啦：
    Religion Economy: 7 Key Concepts in English
    1️⃣ Religion Economy（宗教经济）
    中文解释：宗教相关的经济活动体系
    英文表达：
    → Religion has always had an economic dimension, not just a spiritual one.
    → 宗教一直都有经济层面，而不只是精神层面

    2️⃣ Tithing（十一奉献）
    中文解释：收入的十分之一，用于支持宗教社群
    英文表达：
    → Tithing was originally a communal support system, not a personal prosperity formula.
    → 十一奉献本质是群体支持机制，而不是个人致富公式

    3️⃣ Zakat（天课）
    中文解释：带有强制性的宗教慈善与再分配机制
    英文表达：
    → Zakat functions more like a structured welfare system than voluntary donation.
    → 天课更像一种制度化福利系统，而不是自愿捐款

    4️⃣ Prosperity Gospel（成功神学）
    中文解释：把信仰与财富回报绑定的观念
    英文表达：
    → Prosperity gospel reframes faith as a form of spiritual investment.
    → 成功神学把信仰重新定义为一种“属灵投资”

    5️⃣ Televangelism（电视布道）
    中文解释：通过媒体传播并募资的宗教形式
    英文表达：
    → Televangelism turned religious leaders into media-driven fundraising machines.
    → 电视布道让宗教领袖变成媒体驱动的募款机器

    6️⃣ Mega Church（超级教会）
    中文解释：大规模、品牌化运作的教会
    英文表达：
    → Mega churches often operate more like corporations than traditional religious institutions.
    → 超级教会的运作更像公司，而不是传统宗教机构

    7️⃣ Accountability（问责）
    中文解释：对权力与资金使用负责的机制
    英文表达：
    → The real danger is not money, but money without accountability.
    → 真正的风险不是钱，而是没有问责的金钱

    � 扫描下方二维码，关注公众号【Blend Inn】，获取节目文字版知识卡片 / 全英文故事双语文稿，加入听友群，随时互动哦~

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About Blend Inn（原纵横Say Hi）

这不是一个「英语培训」播客，而是一个有趣好听的通过文化接触语言的播客
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