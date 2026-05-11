Today, I want to talk about something that almost every non-native English speaker has experienced… but very few people have actually taken the time to understand.

And that is — why do we translate in our heads when we speak English?

You know that moment. You’re in a conversation, maybe at work, maybe with a friend, and in your mind, everything is clear. You know exactly what you want to say. The idea is fully formed.

But the moment you try to speak it in English, something slows down.

There’s a pause. A hesitation. Sometimes even a complete blank.

And what’s frustrating is—you know you’re not lacking ideas. You’re not confused. You’re not unprepared.

But somehow, the words just don’t come out.



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