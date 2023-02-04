Emotional Badasses are survivors, thrivers, seekers, and healers! Expand and awaken to your higher purpose, be more present and authentic, find strength in spir... More
The Power of Play: A Path to Healing Anxiety, Depression, and PTSD
Today I'm discussing the importance of play in our lives and its role in mental health. Despite living in an information age, the healing we seek is often found in doing rather than thinking. Embracing playfulness and silliness is not only a way to heal a fried nervous system, but it also helps us transition from a survival mindset to a thriving one. So let's dive into why play matters and how it can be a vital part of your mental health journey.
4/30/2023
26:51
From Victim Mentality to Resiliency, How Not to Fall Into the Trigger Warning Trap.
This week we explore the dangers of victim mentality in today's society. As a mental health advocate, I've seen the impact of the philosophy of victimhood and how it can leave us feeling powerless and stuck. Through this episode, we will dive into the role of mindfulness in retraining our brains to offer a different perspective, cultivating resilience, and empowering ourselves to overcome obstacles and challenges. I'll also discus the widely debated topic of trigger warnings and how good intentions can backfire, creating entitlement and irrational beliefs that perpetuate victim mentality. Join us as we discuss how to cultivate muscles for this life and lean into triggers to desensitize ourselves, take control of our thoughts, and find peace, ease, and grounded centeredness within ourselves.
4/23/2023
44:19
Do I Need Help Healing? Exploring the Journey of Self Discovery and Growth
There’s a big question that many people ask themselves: do I need help healing? Do I need therapy, a coach, a massage therapist, meds, or a support group? These are difficult questions to answer because of the word "need." In actuality, all we really need is air to breathe, water to hydrate, food, shelter, and some touch. A better question to ask is, am I surviving or thriving? This question has a completely different vibration that opens up the possibility of evaluating where we are on our journey and what kind of help we may want to bring in.
The Book: Toxic Parents: Overcoming Their Hurtful Legacy and Reclaiming Your Life by Susan Forward
4/16/2023
35:57
Embracing Life's Rude Awakenings
Today I reflect on why we use the term "rude awakening" and how it relates to self-development and mental health. As someone who teaches and practices self-development and spiritual betterment, I can attest that my own awakenings have felt rude. Awakenings are not just one singular moment of realization but rather a series of uncomfortable layers that we expand upon. We resist change, and our ego fights against the new knowledge that comes with an awakening. I share my personal experiences with rude awakenings, the hard work that is therapy, and how to embrace the discomfort of what's coming. We must be open to change, accept that we can only change ourselves, and be kind to ourselves during the process. Ultimately, when we know better, we can do better.
4/9/2023
21:08
Lashing Out: A Therapist Perspective
In therapy, it's not uncommon for clients to lash out or become verbally aggressive towards their therapists. While this behavior can be challenging to deal with, it's essential to understand where it's coming from and how to respond in a healthy, constructive way. In this post, we'll explore the reasons behind lashing out, how to handle it, and why healing the inner child is crucial for understanding this behavior and our mental health.
Emotional Badasses are survivors, thrivers, seekers, and healers! Expand and awaken to your higher purpose, be more present and authentic, find strength in spirituality, quiet the monkey mind of modern society with meditation, and connect deeply with yourself and safe others. We let go of what doesn't serve us to heal old wounds, find our voice guilt-free, and learn to be the hero in our own story, embrace guerrilla self care, and laugh with lightness on the self development path. This show is designed to mindfully be the emotional education so many of us crave; emotional badass is where we learn to love ourselves without apology. Emotional Badass is where Moxie Meets Mindful. Hosted by Nikki Eisenhauer M.ED. LPC, LCDC, International Life Coach and Psychotherapist, Licensed Professional Counselor, Yoga and Meditation Teacher.