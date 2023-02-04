From Victim Mentality to Resiliency, How Not to Fall Into the Trigger Warning Trap.

This week we explore the dangers of victim mentality in today's society. As a mental health advocate, I've seen the impact of the philosophy of victimhood and how it can leave us feeling powerless and stuck. Through this episode, we will dive into the role of mindfulness in retraining our brains to offer a different perspective, cultivating resilience, and empowering ourselves to overcome obstacles and challenges. I'll also discus the widely debated topic of trigger warnings and how good intentions can backfire, creating entitlement and irrational beliefs that perpetuate victim mentality. Join us as we discuss how to cultivate muscles for this life and lean into triggers to desensitize ourselves, take control of our thoughts, and find peace, ease, and grounded centeredness within ourselves.