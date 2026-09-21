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127 episodes
126. Your Poor Girls are BACK! (why we left, Jade's engagement, TTC journey, SLOMW, Earle Girls, Alex Cooper is the problem?, Taylor Swift,)09/21/2026 | 1hIt’s been a long time comin but WE ARE BACK! We missed talking to you guys so much, it feels so good to finally be back.
00:38 - Why we left
4:00 - Baily’s update
11:50 - Jade’s engagement story & TTC updates
21:40 - Secret Lives of Mormon Wives recap & News
40:13 - Earle Girls Show thoughts
51:13 - Alex Cooper is just as bad as a man?
In this episode, we explain where we’ve been and what we’ve invested in to never leave you again. Dad’s home 4ever, girls!
We also get in to our updates since we’ve been gone. Paige and Baily give updates on if they’re single, where they live, and the loss of Paige’s dog & former YPD co host, Roman. Jade gives the story of her engagement & updates on wedding plans and her TTC journey.
Then, we get into all the good TV that has just come out! We talk about Secret Lives of Mormon wives. Taylor Frankie Paul has turned into a monster and is terrorizing everyone, making the show harder to watch. Mikayla leaves the show and takes a stand against TFP’s behavior. Jessi has the biggest crush on Chase who looks just like Tommy Pickles, if he was grown up.
Next, we talk about Earle Girls! We discuss the most un-relatable thing about the 2 sisters: they’re HUGGING sisters. We also think that it was so amazing that Alix and Ashtin shared their testing for the BRCA gene and think they will help so many people.
Finally, we get into the villain of the show: ALEX COOPER. We discuss our thoughts on Alex v. Alix and who we think is in the right.
We’re SO HAPPY to be back! We miss all of your listener emails; telling us your stories or asking us for advice!
Submit your stories and/or advice questions and we will read them on the episode! Email us at yourpoordad@gmail.com or DM us on Instagram at instagram.com/yourpoordadpod
125. Your Poor Summer is OVER! (Paige got a boyfriend???, McBee Dynasty, Summer catch up, Brand trip, Gulf Coast Stapletons, Taylor on New Heights)08/25/2025 | 1h 11 mins.SISTERS! We missed you! We’re catching up on our summer break this ep
Paige got a boyfriend
McBee Dynasty
Gulf Coast Stapleton’s
Kendra is in love with her psychiatrist
Taylor Swift on New Heights
Submit your stories and/or advice questions and we will read them on the episode! Email us at yourpoordad@gmail.com or DM us on Instagram at instagram.com/yourpoordadpod
124. Your Poor Little Sister is Back (Summer House Reunion, The Valley is dark, Fletcher is straight?, Kylie’s Boob Job)06/09/2025 | 58 mins.Hi Sisters! Happy Monday!
Here’s what we discuss this episode:
+ Baily is back and tells us where she’s been
+ Paige has dinner at the firehouse!
+ Jade drops it low at Dirty Bills
+ Our thoughts on the ICE raids in LA and the shmashorshion protections at hospitals being lifted
+ Summer House Reunion and Craig ruined Amanda and Kyle’s wedding?
+ the Valley is so dark and Jax is triggering
+ Taylor and Travis cosplay as normies
+ Kylie Jenner lets us know her boob job specifics
+ Fletcher comes out as straight during pride month?
If you want to write in with your story or asking for sister advice, we will read them on the episode! Email us at yourpoordad@gmail.com or DM us on Instagram at instagram.com/yourpoordadpod
123. Your Poor Stinky Boyfriend (The Skinny Confidential drama, Nicola Peltz vs. Victoria Beckham, Taylor Swift owns her music, etc)06/02/2025 | 1h 16 mins.Hi Sisters!! In this episode, we talk about:
+ Dina Manzo’s daughter on Gia Giudice’s podcast
+ Summer House Reunion thoughtz; is Jesse really a liar and is Lexi really a girl’s girl?
+ Nicola Peltz vs. Victoria Beckham; Marc Anthony is the real problem here
+ Taylor owning her masters; what Reputation songs were a part of the 1/4 she recorded?
+ Would you go as MAGA as Savannah Chrisley to get your parents out of prison?
+ The Skinny Confidential’s comments on women’s obsession with infertility and miscarriages
+ Listener questions and stories!!
Submit your stories and/or advice questions and we will read them on the episode! Email us at yourpoordad@gmail.com or DM us on Instagram at instagram.com/yourpoordadpod
122. Your Poor Mormon Wives (Taylor v. Blake, Lauren Sanchez & Katy Perry, & Secret Lives of Mormon Wives)05/19/2025 | 1h 33 mins.Hi Sisters!!!
Happy Monday!!! In this episode, we talk about:
+ Paige has a new crush??
+ Jade meets a douchey founder
+ Taylor and Blake - how did Blake fumble her dragon?
+ Katy Perry’s cheater brand Timelines tour
+ Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
Submit your stories and/or advice questions and we will read them on the episode! Email us at yourpoordad@gmail.com or DM us on Instagram at instagram.com/yourpoordadpod
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About Your Poor Dad
What do you hear when you tell someone you’re a family of all sisters? “Oh, your poor dad!”... And they’re probably not wrong. Listen to sisters Jade, Paige, and Baily catch up with each other’s weeks; including their dating lives, sister fights, pop culture, and more. Everyone needs a sister to support them or to give it to them straight, become an honorary Brandt sister each Monday!Podcast website
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