It’s been a long time comin but WE ARE BACK! We missed talking to you guys so much, it feels so good to finally be back.



00:38 - Why we left

4:00 - Baily’s update

11:50 - Jade’s engagement story & TTC updates

21:40 - Secret Lives of Mormon Wives recap & News

40:13 - Earle Girls Show thoughts

51:13 - Alex Cooper is just as bad as a man?



In this episode, we explain where we’ve been and what we’ve invested in to never leave you again. Dad’s home 4ever, girls!



We also get in to our updates since we’ve been gone. Paige and Baily give updates on if they’re single, where they live, and the loss of Paige’s dog & former YPD co host, Roman. Jade gives the story of her engagement & updates on wedding plans and her TTC journey.



Then, we get into all the good TV that has just come out! We talk about Secret Lives of Mormon wives. Taylor Frankie Paul has turned into a monster and is terrorizing everyone, making the show harder to watch. Mikayla leaves the show and takes a stand against TFP’s behavior. Jessi has the biggest crush on Chase who looks just like Tommy Pickles, if he was grown up.



Next, we talk about Earle Girls! We discuss the most un-relatable thing about the 2 sisters: they’re HUGGING sisters. We also think that it was so amazing that Alix and Ashtin shared their testing for the BRCA gene and think they will help so many people.



Finally, we get into the villain of the show: ALEX COOPER. We discuss our thoughts on Alex v. Alix and who we think is in the right.



We’re SO HAPPY to be back! We miss all of your listener emails; telling us your stories or asking us for advice!



Submit your stories and/or advice questions and we will read them on the episode! Email us at yourpoordad@gmail.com or DM us on Instagram at ⁠instagram.com/yourpoordadpod⁠