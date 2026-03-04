Welcome to Waiver Watch! We're excited you're here. Get to know hosts Johnny Tvedt and Megan Petersen and learn a little about ARRM and the legislative process. Find us online: https://linktr.ee/arrm.mn

Megan & Johnny cover ARRM's policy agenda! Get the rundown on what ARRM will be focusing on this legislative session, from IHS-T to DWRS rate changes to a new tech grant.

About Waiver Watch Podcast

Welcome to Waiver Watch, the podcast produced by ARRM! Waiver Watch aims to educate members and the general public about issues facing disability services today.ARRM is a nonprofit association of nearly 200 provider organizations, businesses and advocates dedicated to leading the advancement of home and community-based services supporting people living with disabilities in their pursuit of meaningful lives. Founded in 1970, ARRM continues to lead advocacy and training for positive industry reforms that support Minnesotans with disabilities.Waiver Watch is hosted by Johnny Tvedt and Megan Petersen.