Waiver Watch Podcast
Waiver Watch Podcast

ARRM
Waiver Watch Podcast
  Hearings, Hearings, Hearings

    Hearings, Hearings, Hearings

    03/04/2026 | 19 mins.
    Johnny and Megan discuss the current pain points in both the House and Senate, and reflect on the House's latest hearing on ARRM's IHS-T bill.
  Session Week 1

    Session Week 1

    02/25/2026 | 17 mins.
    Megan and Johnny recap the first week of the 2026 Legislative Session.
  Advocacy Center

    Advocacy Center

    02/16/2026 | 17 mins.
    Megan & Johnny walk through the Advocacy Center in our last "pre-season" episode before the Legislative Session kicks off on February 17.
  Policy Agenda

    Policy Agenda

    02/11/2026 | 28 mins.
    Megan & Johnny cover ARRM's policy agenda! Get the rundown on what ARRM will be focusing on this legislative session, from IHS-T to DWRS rate changes to a new tech grant.
  Introductions

    Introductions

    02/04/2026 | 19 mins.
    Welcome to Waiver Watch! We're excited you're here. Get to know hosts Johnny Tvedt and Megan Petersen and learn a little about ARRM and the legislative process.
    Find us online: https://linktr.ee/arrm.mn

About Waiver Watch Podcast

Welcome to Waiver Watch, the podcast produced by ARRM! Waiver Watch aims to educate members and the general public about issues facing disability services today.ARRM is a nonprofit association of nearly 200 provider organizations, businesses and advocates dedicated to leading the advancement of home and community-based services supporting people living with disabilities in their pursuit of meaningful lives. Founded in 1970, ARRM continues to lead advocacy and training for positive industry reforms that support Minnesotans with disabilities.Waiver Watch is hosted by Johnny Tvedt and Megan Petersen.Visit our website at arrm.org, and check out this podcast on our YouTube Channel!
