Vision Crossroads - feat. Rev. Leonidas The Optometrist Phenomenal VIP Program

Leonidas Johnson

Science
Leonidas Johnson
Life Sciences
    Vision Crossroads Episode 12 "Fullness of Life and Living Your Best Life with Phenomenal Vision"

    1/02/2026 | 1h 6 mins.

    Powerful conclusion and summary of Rev. Leonidas The Optometrist Phenomenal Vision Intervention & Prevention Visual Literacy Program. This final episode reviews the seven principles/percepts of of the Phenomenal VIP Program. This episode also reviews what phenomenal vision is and specific benefits of physical vision, mental vision, and spiritual vision. This final episode eloquently puts it all together and explains why and how phenomenal vision can help you live your best life, make your next chapter your best chapter and walk in the fullness of life! An inspirational masterpiece by Rev. Dr. Leonidas A. Johnson

    Vision Crossroads Episode 11 "Highlights -7 Percepts of Phenomenal VIP Visual Literacy Program"

    1/02/2026 | 36 mins.

    The 7 principles/percepts of the Rev. Leonidas The Optometrist Phenomenal Vision Intervention and Prevention Visual Literacy Program (Phenomenal VIP Program). These principal percepts will help you make your next chapter, your best chapter. These key percepts will help you live your best life. Knowledge and application of these important principles/percepts will enable you to walk in the fullness of life.

    Vision Crossroads Episode 10 "Strabismus and Optical Illusions - Learning by Comparison."

    1/02/2026 | 40 mins.

    Mental and Spiritual Strabismus? Strabismus, or crossed eyes, can be a dangerous condition and lead to blindness, visual confusion, and physical harm. Mental and spiritual strabismus are conditions that can also be dangerous and lead to harm.Optical Illusions distort truth and reality. Mental and spiritual optical illusions can also distort truth and reality.

    Vision Crossroads Episode 9 "High Blood Pressure (i.e., Hypertension)."

    1/02/2026 | 14 mins.

    More information on high blood pressure and how hypertension can impact eye health and vision. Natural, alternative and holistic ways to help reduce high blood pressure including meditation, heart rate variability training, heart/mind coherence training acupuncture and auriculotherapy (ear acupuncture). Black Panthers, the Lincoln Detox Center and CONITELPRO (FBI's controversial Counterintelligence Program).

    Vision Crossroads Episode 8 "Diabetes."

    1/02/2026 | 14 mins.

    More information about diabetes and how diabetes can impact eye health and vision. Recommendations to reduce your risk of diabetic retinopathy.

About Vision Crossroads - feat. Rev. Leonidas The Optometrist Phenomenal VIP Program

Bridging the gap between science and religion, and between faith and reason, through vision. Welcome to Vision Crossroads - The place where we gather at the intersection of light and sight to focus on health, wellness and fullness of life. Vision Crossroads is a 12 episodes podcast featuring the 7 Principal Precepts of my Phenomenal VIP Program, officially known as, the Rev. Leonidas The Optometrist, Phenomenal Vision, Intervention and Prevention, Visual Literacy Program. At Vision Crossroads, we help you see more clearly how vision, phenomenal vision, can help you live your best life.
