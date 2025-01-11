Join us for our first live podcast season! Two Wavy Girls On The Internet is a conversational wavy hair podcast where we talk all things waves, beauty, health—brought to you by a couple nerdy wavy girls: Alyson and Courtney. Check out our favorite products (all about the resolutions!): Alyson's Faves: https://bio.site/alysonlupo Courtney's Faves: https://linktr.ee/swavycurlycourtney ________ Podcast topics rundown: - Wavy Hair in the Winter - Best Winter Products for Wavy Hair - Seasonal Scalp Care - Post-Holiday Hair Rehab - Non-hair Things We're Into At The Moment - Listener Q&A _______ Meet Your Hosts: Alyson Lupo (@alysonlupo_reallifecurlygirl) is a former Fortune 500 corporate communications pro and top secret clearance-holding government contractor turned professional hair stylist and educator with a passion for wavy hair and a fascination around product formulation. She has shared her healthy hair journey on social media for almost 10 years, where she has grown a passionate wavy-haired audience of nearly 150K "curl friends." Courtney (@swavycurlycourtney) Hey, I’m Courtney! When my hair had the odd bend and kink in it, little did I know my unhealthy hair was truly wavy and curly! Through my healthy hair journey, I have come to embrace the hair I have been “fearfully and wonderfully made with”. _______ Find Alyson on these platforms: Website: https://alysonlupo.com/ Newsletter: https://bit.ly/wavylifeemail YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/reallifecurlygirl Instagram: https://instagram.com/alysonlupo_reallifecurlygirl Facebook: https://facebook.com/alysonlupo_reallifecurlygirl Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/reallifecurlygirl/ Find Courtney on these platforms: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@swavycurlycourtney Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/swavycurlycourtney/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/swavycurlycourtney
1:14:23
Ep. 1 - Meet The Wavy Girls & How We're Kicking Off 2025
Join us for our first live podcast season! Two Wavy Girls On The Internet is a conversational wavy hair podcast where we talk all things waves, beauty, health—brought to you by a couple nerdy wavy girls: Alyson and Courtney. Check out our favorite products (all about the resolutions!): Alyson's Faves: https://bio.site/alysonlupo Courtney's Faves: https://linktr.ee/swavycurlycourtney ________ Podcast topics rundown: - Meet the Wavy Girls - Why We're Starting This Podcast Now - Myths and Magic of Wavy Hair - 2025 Hair Care Predictions: Hits or Hype - Hair Resolutions for 2025 - Internet Rabbit Holes We Can't Escape - Conversational Q&A
Waves not waving? We can fix that. Alyson Lupo and Swavy Curly Courtney are two wavy girls celebrating all things wavy, curly, and wonderfully real—while trying all the products and reading the backs of the bottles, so you don't have to. Join us as we kick off 2025 with our first podcast season.