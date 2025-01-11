Ep. 1 - Meet The Wavy Girls & How We're Kicking Off 2025

Join us for our first live podcast season! Two Wavy Girls On The Internet is a conversational wavy hair podcast where we talk all things waves, beauty, health—brought to you by a couple nerdy wavy girls: Alyson and Courtney. Check out our favorite products (all about the resolutions!): Alyson's Faves: https://bio.site/alysonlupo Courtney's Faves: https://linktr.ee/swavycurlycourtney ________ Podcast topics rundown: - Meet the Wavy Girls - Why We’re Starting This Podcast Now - Myths and Magic of Wavy Hair - 2025 Hair Care Predictions: Hits or Hype - Hair Resolutions for 2025 - Internet Rabbit Holes We Can’t Escape - Conversational Q&A _______ Meet Your Hosts: Alyson Lupo (@alysonlupo_reallifecurlygirl) is a former Fortune 500 corporate communications pro and top secret clearance-holding government contractor turned professional hair stylist and educator with a passion for wavy hair and a fascination around product formulation. She has shared her healthy hair journey on social media for almost 10 years, where she has grown an passionate wavy-haired audience of nearly 150K "curl friends." Courtney (@swavycurlycourtney) Hey, I’m Courtney! When my hair had the odd bend and kink in it, little did I know my unhealthy hair was truly wavy and curly! Through my healthy hair journey, I have come to embrace the hair I have been “fearfully and wonderfully made with”. _______ Find Alyson on these platforms: Website: https://alysonlupo.com/ Newsletter: https://bit.ly/wavylifeemail YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/reallifecurlygirl Instagram: https://instagram.com/alysonlupo_reallifecurlygirl Facebook: https://facebook.com/alysonlupo_reallifecurlygirl Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/reallifecurlygirl/ Find Courtney on these platforms: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@swavycurlycourtney Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/swavycurlycourtney/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/swavycurlycourtney