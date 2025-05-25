Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsSociety & CultureTurning Point
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Turning Point
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Turning Point

Turning Point
Society & Culture
Turning Point
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Ep 4 Matt Bruce
    Matt Bruce developed PTSD as a soldier in the Middle East however has made massive changes to his daily habits in order to better himself from the inside out. Matts work - http://thrivingwithptsd.com.au
    --------  
    29:27
  • EP 3 Simon Hughes
    You would never guess Simon Hughes' past has been filled with turbulent substance abuse and mental issues. And whilst he was in the thick of it, you certainly wouldn't of guessed where he is today.
    --------  
    35:43
  • Ep 2 Caterina
    A family tragedy struck Caterina at an early age but she eventually found an unlikely answer to processing and understanding her grief.
    --------  
    36:52
  • Ep 1 Ben O Toole
    An unfortunate situation of social violence turned into an incredible story of forgiveness and empathy.
    --------  
    32:32
  • INTRO
    Listen in to find out what Turning Point is all about
    --------  
    1:18

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Turning Point

A podcast on that moments the change us...
Podcast website
Society & Culture

Listen to Turning Point, Curse of: America’s Next Top Model and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Turning Point: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Freedom Papers
    Freedom Papers
    News, Politics
  • Podcast Real Alex Clark
    Real Alex Clark
    Society & Culture
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/12/2025 - 12:43:57 PM