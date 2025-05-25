Matt Bruce developed PTSD as a soldier in the Middle East however has made massive changes to his daily habits in order to better himself from the inside out. Matts work - http://thrivingwithptsd.com.au
--------
29:27
--------
29:27
EP 3 Simon Hughes
You would never guess Simon Hughes' past has been filled with turbulent substance abuse and mental issues. And whilst he was in the thick of it, you certainly wouldn't of guessed where he is today.
--------
35:43
--------
35:43
Ep 2 Caterina
A family tragedy struck Caterina at an early age but she eventually found an unlikely answer to processing and understanding her grief.
--------
36:52
--------
36:52
Ep 1 Ben O Toole
An unfortunate situation of social violence turned into an incredible story of forgiveness and empathy.
--------
32:32
--------
32:32
INTRO
Listen in to find out what Turning Point is all about