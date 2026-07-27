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Trust Control

Kate Kaye
HistoryTechnology
Trust Control
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • Trust Control

    7.0 The Trust IS a Feeling (and Closing Thoughts) Episode

    07/21/2026 | 12 mins.
    Trust Control is the culmination of more than 10 months of human, non-AI assisted exploration and process. It is the product of deep research rabbit hole digging; journalistic interviews; idea organizing; contemplation and articulation; writing and re-writing; re-re-writing; microphone jabber; digitized audio manipulation; more contemplation and articulation; re-re-re-writing and re-recording; and...well...you get the picture. 
     
    The project took many twists and turns along the way. In this episode, you'll hear a bit about Trust Control creator Kate Kaye's process and some of the overarching ideas that emerged from inside her (humble, fallible and messy) human brain.

    In this episode:
    The power and meaning of trust as unarticulated alchemy
    Why and how Trust Control evolved as an artistic and philosophical endeavor
    Unexpected trust measurement patterns discovered
    A look ahead to full-length Trust Control interview episodes and related work

    People Featured in this Episode:

    Kate Kaye, Trust Control creator and narrator
    Key Reference 

    What Art Does: An Unfinished Theory by Brian Eno and Bette A. (Adriaanse)
    (also see the authors speak about the book here.)
  • Trust Control

    6.0 The New Trust Paradigm Episode: Scoring Trustworthiness of Human and AI Agent "Workers"

    07/21/2026 | 57 mins.
    TRUST CONTROL: Trust is no longer a feeling.

    6.0 The New Trust Paradigm Episode: Scoring Trustworthiness of Human and AI Agent "Workers" 
     
    It's starting to happen at work and inside a blockchain-based online dispute resolution platform: A new trust paradigm is unfolding in which the technical trust measures needed by computers and bots are beginning to seep into human ideas of trust. Some people believe we're already on a trajectory toward continuous, machine-readable trust scores and "continuous proof of humanity." Indeed, some say that "trust is no longer a feeling." 

    Business and tech consultancies like McKinsey and Company say AI agents are workers, just like human employees. And that means humans will be forced to prove their trustworthiness using the same computational trust signals bots like Eudamon, Reefwatcher and the other AI agents featured in the first episode of Trust Control are measured by. Indeed, the lines are blurring. 
     
    In this episode:
    Agentic trust scoring startups
    The demand for continuous, machine readable trust scoring of agents and humans
    Questioning assumptions of transparency-based blockchain trustworthiness
    The future of AI agent juries and judges in blockchain dispute resolution "courtrooms"

      People Featured in this Episode:

    Kate Kaye, Trust Control creator and narrator
    Michael Fauscette, Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst of Arion Research
    Cemre Çise Kadıoğlu Kumtepe, Assistant Professor, Department of Information and Technology Law, Ankara University, Türkiye
    Key References (Mostly) in Order of Appearance

    PART ONE

    Benchmarking real-time trust scoring across five AI Agent architectures
    CleanLab
    2025
    See also: Handshake acquires CleanLab (2026)
    The agentic organization: Contours of the next paradigm for the AI era
    McKinsey and Company
    2025
    State of AI trust in 2026: Shifting to the agentic era
    McKinsey ad Company
    2026

    Building the Digital Workforce
    by Michael Fauscette
    2025
    PART TWO
    European Union Digital Services Act
    Article 21
    2022
    See also: Out-of-court dispute settlement bodies under the Digital Services Act (DSA)

    Kleros in the Agentic Society: AI Jurors, Kill Switches & the Future of Dispute Resolution
    Kleros
    2026

    Unpacking the technology of trust: establishing trust and fairness in online dispute resolution through blockchain and smart contracts
    International Journal of Law and Information Technology
    by Cemre Çise Kadıo?lu Kumtepe
    2025
    Due Process in Blockchain Dispute Resolution Theory and Compliance
    by Cemre Çise Kadıo?lu Kumtepe
    2026
    Unveiling the Kleros Court MCP Server
    (see Use Case 1: Automated Due Diligence Agent)
    Skywork
    2025
    Schelling Points: Why Kleros Jurors Converge on the Truth 
    Kleros
    2026

    Thomas Schelling, Nobel Laureate and Longtime RAND Consultant, Dies at 95
    Rand
    2016
    The Strategy of Conflict Prospectus for a Reorientation of Game Theory
    by Thomas C. Schelling
    The Journal of Conflict Resolution
    1958
    Trust and Suspicion
    by Morton Deutsch
    Journal of Conflict Resolution
    1958 The effect of motivational orientation upon trust and suspicion
    by Morton Deutsch
    Human Relations
    1960
    PART THREE

    Evaluations for the agentic world
    Agentic AI from QuantumBlack, AI by McKinsey
    2026
    iTWire TV interview with Lakshmi Hanspal, Digicert
    2026
    Trust Control Credits
    Trust Control was researched, written, edited and produced by Kate Kaye. All interviews with sources featured in Trust Control were conducted by Kate unless otherwise noted.

    Fake ads and silly satire was voiced by Kate Kaye and/or Kyle Huth

    Music
    The tunes featured throughout Trust Control were written by D. Rives Curtright and performed by the band Epic Strange from Trust Control's home of Portland, Oregon:
    D. Rives Curtright: guitar, baritone sax, percussion and drum machine
    Charlie Gotgart: bass
    Steven Francisco: midi keys
    Octavio Dowling: keys
    Dave Coniglio: drums and vibraphone
    Mike McGovern: bass on Decimation
    Hear the full Epic Strange album, Nouveau Electric Mess, on Soundcloud. Hear music from D. Rives Curtright on Spotify.

    The work that went into Trust Control was done in Kate Kaye's personal time and was supported by Oregon State University's Patricia Valian Reser Center for the Creative Arts fellowship on Trust in the Age of Generative AI and Oregon Humanities.
  • Trust Control

    5.0 The Measuring Trustworthiness of Media Episode (Part Two: The Limits of Computational Trust)

    07/21/2026 | 39 mins.
    When Brooklyn, New York photographer and entrepreneur Tiffany Walling McGarity crafted stunning portraits of friends using the very old tintype method, she wanted to preserve them, and the provenance of the images, in digital form. But she discovered that a technical method promising trustworthiness through a computational trust approach deemed her work "invalid" and exposed the downsides of technical trust approaches that reinforce existing institutional power structures.
     
    In this episode:
    Trustworthiness metadata, media trust signals, and "content credentials"
    News industry assumptions about technical media trustworthiness and and authenticity measures
    What computational trust measures miss that news journalism consumers care about
    The push for a zero trust-style distrust-first approach to media and news and who gets left out
    The blurring lines of technical and human trust
    People Featured in this Episode

    Kate Kaye, Trust Control creator and narrator
    Tiffany Walling McGarity, Photographer, Co-founder and CEO of Metapyxl
    Tessa Sproule, Director of Metadata and Information Management at the English division of CBC Radio Canada 
    Lynn Walsh, Journalist, Assistant Director of Trusting News, Chairwoman of the Society of Professional Journalists' Ethics Committee
    Key References (Mostly) in Order of Appearance
    PART ONE

    Tiffany Walling McGarity's Digitized Tintype Photos
    Tintype portrait of Matthew Perino
    Tintype portrait of Amanda Hollaback
    Photography by: Walling McGarity
    Both plates poured and processed on location in Brooklyn, NY by Gair Wissenbach
    Nous avons été témoins, nous pouvons le prouver
    (translation: We have witnessed it, we can prove it.)
    Agence France Presse video
    2025

    Content Credentials (C2PA)
    (Also see C2PA technical specifications)

    In Post-Authenticity AI Age, Knowledge Institutions Matter More than Ever
    By John Wihbey 
    Tech Policy Press
    2025

    NYT's Canada Bureau Chief Used AI for Fake Poilievre Quote ft. Michelle Cyca
    The North State
    2026

    Journalism fact-checking is "an infrastructure problem"
    LinkedIn Post 
    Erik Svilich, Encypher CEO
    2026
    PART TWO
    Instagram Photos Are Being Labeled 'Made With AI' When They're Not
    By Matt Growcoot
    PetaPixel
    2024 
    PART THREE

    JPEG Trust

    Origin Lens: Reclaiming Trust on the AI-Mediated Web Through On-Device Image Provenance Verification
    by Alexander Loth, et al
    WebSci Companion '26: Companion Publication of the 2026 18th ACM Web Science Conference
    2026
    "if you can't prove it's real, it's not."
    Comment on LinkedIn Post
    2026
    Trust Control Credits
    Trust Control was researched, written, edited and produced by Kate Kaye. All interviews with sources featured in Trust Control were conducted by Kate unless otherwise noted.

    Fake ads and silly satire was voiced by Kate Kaye and/or Kyle Huth

    Music
    The tunes featured throughout Trust Control were written by D. Rives Curtright and performed by the band Epic Strange from Trust Control's home of Portland, Oregon:
    D. Rives Curtright: guitar, baritone sax, percussion and drum machine
    Charlie Gotgart: bass
    Steven Francisco: midi keys
    Octavio Dowling: keys
    Dave Coniglio: drums and vibraphone
    Mike McGovern: bass on Decimation
    Hear the full Epic Strange album, Nouveau Electric Mess, on Soundcloud. Hear music from D. Rives Curtright on Spotify.
    The work that went into Trust Control was done in Kate Kaye's personal time and was supported by Oregon State University's Patricia Valian Reser Center for the Creative Arts fellowship on Trust in the Age of Generative AI and Oregon Humanities.
  • Trust Control

    4.0 The Measuring Trustworthiness of Media Episode (Part One: Propaganda and Journalism's Trust Assumptions)

    07/21/2026 | 45 mins.
    TRUST CONTROL: Trust is no longer a feeling.

    4.0 The Measuring Trustworthiness of Media Episode (Part One: Propaganda and Journalism's Trust Assumptions) 

    During World War II, the time Carl I. Hovland spent evaluating the effects of U.S. propaganda films on U.S. Army recruits inspired his research measuring information and communication trustworthiness and helped propel the field. Since that time, people have designed all sorts of methods and models in attempts to gauge trustworthiness of media and information. This is the first part of a two-part episode exploring measurement of trustworthiness of media, information, communication, news and even art.
     
    In this episode:  
    U.S. Army propaganda films and analysis of "the sleeper effect" on perception of information source trustworthiness
    Early Cold War inspired U.S. military industrial complex and Rockefeller Foundation funding of trust measurement amid the Red Scare and McCarthyism
    Models and methods for scoring and even color-coding trustworthiness of information and news
    The historical links between "measuring" the aesthetic value of music and art and measuring media trustworthiness
    Why some trustworthiness measurement methods may not cure news journalism's low trust problem  

    People Featured in this Episode:

    Kate Kaye, Trust Control creator and narrator
    Tosan Atele-Williams, Academic Associate in the Faculty of Business and IT and Computational Trust Researcher at Ontario Tech University
    Lynn Walsh, Journalist, Assistant Director of Trusting News, Chairwoman of the Society of Professional Journalists' Ethics Committee
    Matt Skibinski, Newsguard Chief Operating Officer

    Key References (Mostly) in Order of Appearance

    PART ONE

    Why We Fight: The Battle of Britain
    U.S. National Archives
    1943
    Experiments on Mass Communication
    by Carl I. Hovland, et al.
    Princeton University Press
    1949

    The Influence of Source Credibility on Communication Effectiveness
    by Carl I. Hovland and Walter Weiss
    The Public Opinion Quarterly
    Winter, 1951-1952

    The Measurement of Trust in Communication Research Part 1
    by Paola Pascual-Ferrá
    Communication Research Trends
    Wikipedia models of trust workshop paper Investigations into Trust for Collaborative Information Repositories: A Wikipedia Case Study
    by Deborah L. McGuinness, et al
    Models of Trust for the Web (MTW'06)
    2006

    PART TWO

    Information Trust Model
    by Tosan Atele-Williams and Stephen Marsh
    Cognitive Systems Research
    2023

    Towards a Computational Model of Information Trust
    by Tosan Atele-Williams and Stephen Marsh
    Trust Management XII
    International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP) Advances in Information and Communication Technology
    (see p. 124)
    2018

    infoDNA (Version 2) - Agent Enhanced Trustworthy Distributed Information
    by Stephen Marsh
    2004

    Aesthetic Measure
    by George D. Birkhoff
    1933

    NewsGuard Website Rating Process and Criteria

    Trust Control Credits
    Trust Control was researched, written, edited and produced by Kate Kaye. All interviews with sources featured in Trust Control were conducted by Kate unless otherwise noted.

    Fake ads and silly satire was voiced by Kate Kaye and/or Kyle Huth

    Music
    The tunes featured throughout Trust Control were written by D. Rives Curtright and performed by the band Epic Strange from Trust Control's home of Portland, Oregon:
    D. Rives Curtright: guitar, baritone sax, percussion and drum machine
    Charlie Gotgart: bass
    Steven Francisco: midi keys
    Octavio Dowling: keys
    Dave Coniglio: drums and vibraphone
    Mike McGovern: bass on Decimation
    Hear the full Epic Strange album, Nouveau Electric Mess, on Soundcloud. Hear music from D. Rives Curtright on Spotify.

    The work that went into Trust Control was done in Kate Kaye's personal time and was supported by Oregon State University's Patricia Valian Reser Center for the Creative Arts fellowship on Trust in the Age of Generative AI and Oregon Humanities.
  • Trust Control

    3.0 The History (and Residue) of Measuring Trust in AI Episode

    07/21/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    TRUST CONTROL: Trust is no longer a feeling.

    3.0 The History (and Residue) of Measuring Trust in AI Episode
     
    Roger C. Mayer and his fellow researchers introduced an influential trust model in 1995 in the Academy of Management Review. The impetus for their work? Corporate managers worried they were losing control of workers amid big changes. There were more people of color and women entering the workforce, plus workers upheaval in emerging self-directed teams could not be monitored as they once were. Little did Mayer and his co-authors James H. Davis and F. David Schoorman know that decades later their ABI (Ability, Benevolence and Integrity) trust model would become heavily influential in trust in AI related research.   
     
    This episode of Trust Control is all about the historical ideas and "residue" that perpetuate today throughout trust measurement. Why do we see the same old trust measurement ideas, applied in questionable ways?

    In this episode:
    Corporate motivations for measuring worker trust and trustworthiness
    Why the Mayer ABI model may not be right for AI
    How antiquated and sometimes poorly-tested ideas get baked into today's trust measurement
    Under- and over-trusting AI
    W- E- I -R -D history (Western Educated Industrialized Rich Democratic) of trust measurement
    Military funding of trust measurement from the Cold War to today

    Featured in this episode:
    Kate Kaye, Trust Control creator and narrator
    Roger C. Mayer, Professor of Leadership in the Poole College of Management at North Carolina State University
    Bran Knowles, Professor of Sociotechnical Systems at Lancaster University, UK
    Gale Lucas, Director of the Technology Evaluation Lab at the University of Southern California's Institute for Creative Technologies, Research Associate Professor in USC's Departments of Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Psychology
    Meredith McNeil, Senior Research Scientist and Team Leader of the Genome to Phenome Team at Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia
    Andreas Duenser, Research Scientist at Data 61, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia

    Key References (Mostly) in Order of Appearance

    PART ONE

    Twenty-four years of empirical research on trust in AI: a bibliometric review of trends, overlooked issues, and future directions
    by Michaela Benk, et al
    2024

    An Integrative Model of Organizational Trust
    by Roger C. Mayer, James H. Davis, and F. David Schoorman
    1995
    The Sanction of Authority: Promoting Public Trust in AI
    by Bran Knowles and John T. Richards
    FAccT '21: Proceedings of the 2021 ACM Conference on Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency
    2021
    PART TWO

    Designing for Appropriate Reliance in Trust in Automation
    by John D. Lee and Katrina A. See
    Human Factors and Ergonomics Society 
    2004

    A New Scale for the Measurement of Interpersonal Trust
    by Julian Rotter
    Journal of Personality
    1967

    PART THREE

    A Novel Method for Trust-Sensitive Design: Applying Conjoint Analysis to Machine-Assisted Genome Annotation
    by Melanie McGrath, et al (including Andreas Duenser)
    Proceedings of the Extended Abstracts of the CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems
    2025 Measuring trust in artificial intelligence: validation of an established scale and its short form by Melanie McGrath, et al (including Andreas Duenser)
    Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence
    2025 Task Load Index
    by Sandra Hart
    NASA Human Performance Research Group
    1986
    (also see this link)

    Participants matter: Effectiveness of VR-based training on the knowledge, trust in the robot, and self-efficacy of construction workers and university students by Pooya Adami, et al including Gale Lucas
    Advanced Engineering Informatics
    2023

    Trust and Suspicion
    by Morton Deutsch
    Journal of Conflict Resolution
    1958 The Original Prisoner's Dilemma Game distributed at 1950 Stanford University event
    (originally called "A Two*Person Dilemma")
    A.W. Tucker
    1950
    More info here
    Foundations for an empirically determined scale of Trust in Automated Systems 
    by Jiun-Yin Jian, et al
    Center for Multisource Information Fusion
    Department of Industrial Engineering
    State University of New York at Buffalo
    1998
    (Also published in the International Journal of Cognitive Ergonomics, 2000)
    Trust Control Credits
    Trust Control was researched, written, edited and produced by Kate Kaye. All interviews with sources featured in Trust Control were conducted by Kate unless otherwise noted.

    Fake ads and silly satire was voiced by Kate Kaye and/or Kyle Huth

    Music
    The tunes featured throughout Trust Control were written by D. Rives Curtright and performed by the band Epic Strange from Trust Control's home of Portland, Oregon:
    D. Rives Curtright: guitar, baritone sax, percussion and drum machine
    Charlie Gotgart: bass
    Steven Francisco: midi keys
    Octavio Dowling: keys
    Dave Coniglio: drums and vibraphone
    Mike McGovern: bass on Decimation
    Hear the full Epic Strange album, Nouveau Electric Mess, on Soundcloud. Hear music from D. Rives Curtright on Spotify.

    The work that went into Trust Control was done in Kate Kaye's personal time and was supported by Oregon State University's Patricia Valian Reser Center for the Creative Arts fellowship on Trust in the Age of Generative AI and Oregon Humanities.
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About Trust Control
Trust Control is a documentary podcast series about the weird yet surprisingly expansive world of trust measurement from investigative journalist and researcher Kate Kaye. Based on nearly a year of deep research and interviews with a wide variety of sources, the show takes listeners on a journey from the post-World War II Cold War period into the early days of the Internet through to today's agentic AI era. Trust – how it is measured, by whom and for what purposes – is the thread that carries us along throughout. Episodes dig into measurement of trust in AI and automation; media, news and information trustworthiness; the emerging realm of human and AI agent "worker" trust scoring, U.S. military and corporate management funding and influence in trust measurement, and more. Part historical documentary, part philosophical analysis, part provocative (and admittedly hokey) satire, Trust Control explores an emerging trust paradigm happening just below the surface of our digital lives… bubbling up to the surface of our real ones.
Podcast website
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