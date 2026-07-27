TRUST CONTROL: Trust is no longer a feeling.



3.0 The History (and Residue) of Measuring Trust in AI Episode



Roger C. Mayer and his fellow researchers introduced an influential trust model in 1995 in the Academy of Management Review. The impetus for their work? Corporate managers worried they were losing control of workers amid big changes. There were more people of color and women entering the workforce, plus workers upheaval in emerging self-directed teams could not be monitored as they once were. Little did Mayer and his co-authors James H. Davis and F. David Schoorman know that decades later their ABI (Ability, Benevolence and Integrity) trust model would become heavily influential in trust in AI related research.



This episode of Trust Control is all about the historical ideas and "residue" that perpetuate today throughout trust measurement. Why do we see the same old trust measurement ideas, applied in questionable ways?



In this episode:

Corporate motivations for measuring worker trust and trustworthiness

Why the Mayer ABI model may not be right for AI

How antiquated and sometimes poorly-tested ideas get baked into today's trust measurement

Under- and over-trusting AI

W- E- I -R -D history (Western Educated Industrialized Rich Democratic) of trust measurement

Military funding of trust measurement from the Cold War to today



Featured in this episode:

Kate Kaye, Trust Control creator and narrator

Roger C. Mayer, Professor of Leadership in the Poole College of Management at North Carolina State University

Bran Knowles, Professor of Sociotechnical Systems at Lancaster University, UK

Gale Lucas, Director of the Technology Evaluation Lab at the University of Southern California's Institute for Creative Technologies, Research Associate Professor in USC's Departments of Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Psychology

Meredith McNeil, Senior Research Scientist and Team Leader of the Genome to Phenome Team at Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia

Andreas Duenser, Research Scientist at Data 61, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia



Key References (Mostly) in Order of Appearance



PART ONE



Twenty-four years of empirical research on trust in AI: a bibliometric review of trends, overlooked issues, and future directions

by Michaela Benk, et al

2024



An Integrative Model of Organizational Trust

by Roger C. Mayer, James H. Davis, and F. David Schoorman

1995

The Sanction of Authority: Promoting Public Trust in AI

by Bran Knowles and John T. Richards

FAccT '21: Proceedings of the 2021 ACM Conference on Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency

2021

PART TWO



Designing for Appropriate Reliance in Trust in Automation

by John D. Lee and Katrina A. See

Human Factors and Ergonomics Society

2004



A New Scale for the Measurement of Interpersonal Trust

by Julian Rotter

Journal of Personality

1967



PART THREE



A Novel Method for Trust-Sensitive Design: Applying Conjoint Analysis to Machine-Assisted Genome Annotation

by Melanie McGrath, et al (including Andreas Duenser)

Proceedings of the Extended Abstracts of the CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems

2025 Measuring trust in artificial intelligence: validation of an established scale and its short form by Melanie McGrath, et al (including Andreas Duenser)

Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence

2025 Task Load Index

by Sandra Hart

NASA Human Performance Research Group

1986

(also see this link)



Participants matter: Effectiveness of VR-based training on the knowledge, trust in the robot, and self-efficacy of construction workers and university students by Pooya Adami, et al including Gale Lucas

Advanced Engineering Informatics

2023



Trust and Suspicion

by Morton Deutsch

Journal of Conflict Resolution

1958 The Original Prisoner's Dilemma Game distributed at 1950 Stanford University event

(originally called "A Two*Person Dilemma")

A.W. Tucker

1950

More info here

Foundations for an empirically determined scale of Trust in Automated Systems

by Jiun-Yin Jian, et al

Center for Multisource Information Fusion

Department of Industrial Engineering

State University of New York at Buffalo

1998

(Also published in the International Journal of Cognitive Ergonomics, 2000)

Trust Control Credits

Trust Control was researched, written, edited and produced by Kate Kaye. All interviews with sources featured in Trust Control were conducted by Kate unless otherwise noted.



Fake ads and silly satire was voiced by Kate Kaye and/or Kyle Huth



Music

The tunes featured throughout Trust Control were written by D. Rives Curtright and performed by the band Epic Strange from Trust Control's home of Portland, Oregon:

D. Rives Curtright: guitar, baritone sax, percussion and drum machine

Charlie Gotgart: bass

Steven Francisco: midi keys

Octavio Dowling: keys

Dave Coniglio: drums and vibraphone

Mike McGovern: bass on Decimation

Hear the full Epic Strange album, Nouveau Electric Mess, on Soundcloud. Hear music from D. Rives Curtright on Spotify.



The work that went into Trust Control was done in Kate Kaye's personal time and was supported by Oregon State University's Patricia Valian Reser Center for the Creative Arts fellowship on Trust in the Age of Generative AI and Oregon Humanities.