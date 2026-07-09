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True Crime Society

True Crime Society
Society & CultureTrue Crime
True Crime Society
Latest episode

281 episodes

  • True Crime Society

    Unsolved, but the Evidence Speaks Volumes | The Saratoga Springs Double Murder of Jessica Lyman and Her Son, Eli

    07/09/2026 | 46 mins.
    Skip straight to the case: (13:45)
    On a quiet 2025 March morning in Saratoga Springs, Utah, a teenage girl walked into a horrific scene.  Her mother, Jessica Lyman (44)  and her brother Eli Painter (8) had been shot and were found in Jessica’s bedroom.
    As investigators peeled back the layers of the case, unsettling clues emerged—surveillance footage of a masked figure, cryptic handwritten notes, and a trail of unanswered questions that have kept the double murder shrouded in mystery. More than a year later, with no arrests and new evidence still surfacing, the Saratoga Springs double murder remains one of Utah’s most haunting and perplexing unsolved cases.
    Is the murderer someone known to the family or could this have been a random attack? A note was found in the bedroom of one of Jessica’s surviving children that read ‘This is a murder story.’
    In this episode of the True Crime Society Podcast, we discuss the Saratoga Springs murders of Jessica Lyman and her son Eli Painter.
    Read our blog for this case
    Join us on Patreon for weekly exclusive episodes and all episodes are ad-free - Patreon.com/truecrimesociety
    Check out our Instagram for the latest crime news - Instagram.com/truecrimesociety
    Follow our Facebook page for breaking news - Facebook.com/truecrimesociety
    This episode is sponsored by:

    Quince - Elevate your summer wardrobe. Go to Quince.com/tcs for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too
  • True Crime Society

    The Coast to Coast Killer | Tommy Lynn Sells

    07/02/2026 | 50 mins.
    Skip straight to the case: (8:20)
    Tommy Lynn Sells was a drifter whose crimes stretched across multiple U.S. states.  Known as the “Coast-to-Coast Killer,” Sells claimed responsibility for dozens of murders, though he was only convicted in two cases. His transient lifestyle, violent childhood, and habit of targeting vulnerable victims made him one of the most elusive and disturbing killers of his era. 
    Sells once said ‘I am hatred. When you look at me, you look at hate. I don't know what love is. Two words I don't like to use are 'love' and 'sorry,' because I'm about hate.”
    His crimes are some of the most heinous that could ever be imagined.  
    Read our blog for this case - https://truecrimesocietyblog.com/2026/06/28/tommy-lynn-sells-and-his-reign-of-terror/
    Be sure to check the timestamps to get straight to the episode section that you want to listen to.
    Join us on Patreon for weekly exclusive episodes and all episodes are ad-free - Patreon.com/truecrimesociety
    Check out our Instagram for the latest crime news - Instagram.com/truecrimesociety
    Follow our Facebook page for breaking news - Facebook.com/truecrimesociety
    This episode is sponsored by:

    IQBAR is offering our special podcast listeners twenty percent off all IQBAR products—including the Ultimate sampler pack—plus FREE shipping. To get your twenty percent off, text CRIME to sixty-four thousand. Message and data rates may apply. See terms for details.

    Quince - Elevate your summer wardrobe. Go to Quince.com/tcs for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too
  • True Crime Society

    The Murder of Rachel Nickell

    06/25/2026 | 54 mins.
    Timestamps:

    (8:02) - Rex Heuermann Update

    (13:49) - Rachel Nickell

    In the summer of 1992, young mother Rachel Nickell (23) took her son Alex (2) to a London park to enjoy the sunshine.  
    Rachel was brutally attacked and left to die.  Alex was the only witness and was found clinging to her body.  This crime shocked Britain and sparked one of the most controversial investigations in modern criminal history. 
    As public pressure mounted, police became fixated on a suspect and launched an unprecedented undercover "honeytrap" operation, only for the case to collapse spectacularly in court. The hunt for Rachel’s killer exposed serious flaws in police methods, fuelled years of media scrutiny, and ultimately led to a breakthrough that revealed a very different perpetrator—turning the Rachel Nickell case into a haunting story of tragedy, obsession, and justice delayed.  
    Read our blog for this case - https://truecrimesocietyblog.com/2026/06/21/the-murder-of-rachel-nickell/
    Join us on Patreon for weekly exclusive episodes and all episodes are ad-free - Patreon.com/truecrimesociety
    Check out our Instagram for the latest crime news - Instagram.com/truecrimesociety
    Follow our Facebook page for breaking news - Facebook.com/truecrimesociety
    This episode is sponsored by:

    DraftKings Casino - Download the DraftKings Casino app and sign up with code TCS to claim your Flex Spins and experience Cashingo - the feature you can’t play anywhere else!
  • True Crime Society

    Cancer Scammers | Vanessa O'Rourke, Tara Enoka, Michelle Bodzsar

    06/18/2026 | 52 mins.
    Timestamps:
    (8:55) - Maternal Instinct Discussion
    (13:55) - Cancer Scammers
    With the rise of crowdfunding, there has also been a rise in fraudulent fundraising schemes being carried out.
    In this episode of the True Crime Society Podcast, we discuss three separate cases where women have faked cancer diagnoses in order to raise money for personal use:

    American woman Vanessa O’Rourke told friends and family in 2015 that she had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a deadly form of cancer.   She raised money for fake experimental treatment and fled to Australia.  She is currently on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

    Australian mother-of-four Tara Enoka created a YouTube channel in 2021 titled ‘Stand with Tara.’  She spoke about being diagnosed with cervical and breast cancer.   Fundraising efforts for Tara raised over $35,000 before her fraudulent scheme was uncovered.  Tara never had cancer.

    Australian mother Michelle Bodzsar developed a gambling addiction during the pandemic.  A few years later, after her young son suffered an eye injury during a trampoline accident, she saw an opportunity and ran with it.  Michelle faked a cancer diagnosis for her son - even shaving his eyebrows and his head to make her story believable.  Michelle has been jailed for her crimes.

    Read our blog for these cases - https://truecrimesocietyblog.com/2026/06/14/social-scammers-june-2026/
    GoFundMe has repeatedly stated that fraudulent campaigns account for less than 0.1% of all campaigns (fewer than 1 in 1,000). 
    Be sure to check the timestamps to get straight to the episode section that you want to listen to.
    Join us on Patreon for weekly exclusive episodes and all episodes are ad-free - Patreon.com/truecrimesociety
    Check out our Instagram for the latest crime news - Instagram.com/truecrimesociety
    Follow our Facebook page for breaking news - Facebook.com/truecrimesociety
    This episode is sponsored by:

    IQBAR is offering our special podcast listeners twenty percent off all IQBAR products—including the Ultimate sampler pack—plus FREE shipping. To get your twenty percent off, text CRIME to sixty-four thousand. Message and data rates may apply. See terms for details.

    Square - If you’re running a business, or running one that deserves better tools, Square helps you sell, manage and grow without slowing down.  Right now, you can get up to $200 off Square hardware at Square.com/go/tcs
  • True Crime Society

    How a Fake Pregnancy Led to a Brutal Murder | Taylor Parker & Reagan Hancock

    06/11/2026 | 57 mins.
    Skip straight to the case: (7:27)
    Taylor Parker was convicted in Texas for the 2020 murder of Reagan Hancock, a 21-year-old pregnant woman. Prosecutors said Taylor had spent months faking a pregnancy to keep her boyfriend from leaving her, creating fake medical records, staging baby-related events, and presenting herself as expecting a child. In October 2020, she went to Reagan’s home, killed her, cut her unborn baby from her womb, and then attempted to pass the newborn off as her own.  Neither Reagan or the baby survived.
    Read our blog for this case - https://truecrimesocietyblog.com/2026/06/07/maternal-instinct-the-story-of-taylor-parker-and-reagan-hancock/
    This case is the subject of the new Netflix documentary ‘Maternal Instinct.’
    Be sure to join us on Patreon for weekly exclusive episodes and all episodes are ad-free - Patreon.com/truecrimesociety
    Join us on Instagram for the latest crime news - Instagram.com/truecrimesociety
    Follow our Facebook page for breaking news - Facebook.com/truecrimesociety
    This episode is sponsored by:

    IQBAR is offering our special podcast listeners twenty percent off all IQBAR products—including the Ultimate sampler pack—plus FREE shipping. To get your twenty percent off, text CRIME to sixty-four thousand. Message and data rates may apply. See terms for details.
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About True Crime Society
Listen in as Stephanie and Olivia from the popular True Crime Society social media accounts chat about the latest cases taking the internet by storm. In this casual and conversational podcast, the hosts breakdown timelines and go over the most popular (and sometimes ridiculous) theories. 
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Society & CultureTrue Crime

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