Embracing Your Winter Arc: Patience, Pruning & Comparison

In this heartfelt episode of TMS, we dive deep into the "Winter Arc" of life—a season marked by waiting, uncertainty, and challenges. How do we remain faithful when the light seems far away? How can we find joy and contentment in these dark and difficult times? Join us as we share practical tips, and faith-filled insights to help you embrace the beauty of growth in the waiting season. Whether you're navigating a tough time or supporting someone who is, this episode will inspire you to hold on, find purpose, and thrive in your winter arc. 🌨️✨00:00 Welcome to the conversation sis 02:24 Let's Catch Up & Housekeeping Announcements 28:53 Embracing Your Winter Arc01:03:41 Ding Ding Dilemma: Should I get back with my ex?✈️ Come with us to Ghana: https://sortedchale.com/community/to-my-sisters/84💌 Sign up to the mailing list: https://www.tomysisters.com☀️📚🇬🇭 DONATE to build the Bright Future Academy: https://www.tomysisters.com/donate📚 ORDER our book here: https://linktr.ee/tomysisters💕 For affordable and accessible online therapy: https://www.betterhelp.com/tomysisters💌 Send your dilemma to [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.