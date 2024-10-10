Embracing Your Winter Arc: Patience, Pruning & Comparison
In this heartfelt episode of TMS, we dive deep into the "Winter Arc" of life—a season marked by waiting, uncertainty, and challenges. How do we remain faithful when the light seems far away? How can we find joy and contentment in these dark and difficult times? Join us as we share practical tips, and faith-filled insights to help you embrace the beauty of growth in the waiting season. Whether you're navigating a tough time or supporting someone who is, this episode will inspire you to hold on, find purpose, and thrive in your winter arc. 🌨️✨00:00 Welcome to the conversation sis 02:24 Let's Catch Up & Housekeeping Announcements 28:53 Embracing Your Winter Arc01:03:41 Ding Ding Dilemma: Should I get back with my ex?
How to Embrace the 4 Seasons of Your Life ft. Courtney Daniella & Renee Kapuku #TMSLiveInLondon
Building on last week's amazing Live from Layfield conversation, this week's episode takes you to the heart of our Live in London special with your favourite homegirls, Courtney and Renee. Together, they explore the seasons of life—from embracing the chill and challenges of your "winter" season to thriving and living abundantly in your "summer" season. Expect plenty of wisdom, laughter, and unfiltered truths as the girls drop gem after gem to inspire and uplift you!
Live From Layfield: Navigating Comparison & Jealousy #TMSLiveInLondon
The sisters are still buzzing from the AMAZING TMS Live in London show—and by popular demand, we've captured the magic for you! 🎉 That's right, this special edition of TMS Live in Conversation brings you the Live from Layfield crew's very first live conversation and a heartfelt reunion created just for the show.Join Zoe, Uvie, and Beverly as they dive into powerful topics like overcoming comparison and jealousy, navigating life's pivots, and embracing every season with grace. Tune in for an inspiring, unfiltered conversation that will leave us ready to tackle our own challenges as we're #EmbracingOurSeasons.
Reaching Your Financial Goals: Mastering Your Money, Wellness, and Authenticity ft Bola Sol
In this episode, we're joined by the incredible financial wellness educator, author, and entrepreneur Bola Sol. We dive deep into her journey of mastering money, building financial confidence, and staying true to yourself in the process. Bola shares her insights on navigating personal finance, wellness, and authenticity in a 💌 Introducing our guestBola Sol is a Financial Adviser (DipFA), Money Columnist, and author of 'Your Money Life' and 'How to Save It'. Since 2015, she's been dedicated to fostering environments where women can freely talk about and learn financial literacy. Her work has been recognised by ITV, Forbes, BBC, The Financial Times, The Telegraph, The Guardian, Stylist Magazine, and Refinery 29.
"Don't Do Business With Your Friends!": Navigating Conflict, Comparison & Offence in Partnerships
As two best friends who run a business together and live together, your two favourite online sisters dive into how they make their friendship and business partnership work despite the pressure, cultural narratives and statistical data that shows most co-founder relationships end up failing. They discuss how they navigate communication, conflict, comparison and so much more.
