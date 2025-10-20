TWiL 448: Odious Buffooons - Remix culture copyright, location data up for sale to bounty hunters, social media rules for politicians
Remix culture copyright, strangers may be watching your Ring video, location data up for sale to bounty hunters, social media rules for politicians, Apple trolls CES, consumer advocacy groups want the FTC to look at kids' apps on Google Play, lessons to learn from COPPA, the "F Word" in the Supreme Court, Bob Ambrogi's 20 Most Legal Tech Developments for 2018, and more!
Hosts: Denise Howell, Stefan Szpajda, and Matt Curtis
Guest: Bob Ambrogi
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-law.
Public list of discussion points
TWiL on Facebook
Attorneys may submit a self-study form to their local CLE board seeking MCLE credit approval. Please check the rules and requirements for your specific jurisdiction before submitting any forms.
Special thanks to Nigel Clutterbuck for the TWiL theme music.
--------
2:43:49
--------
2:43:49
TWiL 447: The Best of 2018 - A look back on the best discussions from This Week in Law for 2018.
Denise Howell, Matt Curtis, Stefan Szpajda, J. Michael Keyes look back on the best of This Week in Law from 2018!
Hosts: Denise Howell, Stefan Szpajda, Matt Curtis, and J. Michael Keyes
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-law.
Public list of discussion points
TWiL on Facebook
Attorneys may submit a self-study form to their local CLE board seeking MCLE credit approval. Please check the rules and requirements for your specific jurisdiction before submitting any forms.
Special thanks to Nigel Clutterbuck for the TWiL theme music.
--------
1:52:09
--------
1:52:09
TWiL 446: The Neuroscience of Cheetos - Mark Bartholomew, author of ADcreep: The Case Against Modern Marketing
Professor Mark Bartholomew, author of ADcreep: The Case Against Modern Marketing joins Denise Howell and Stefan Szpajda to talk about the advertising industry, apps sharing your location data with advertisers, how brain scans may help the future of marketing, Congress questions Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and more!
Hosts: Denise Howell and Stefan Szpajda
Guest: Mark Bartholomew
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-law.
Public list of discussion points
TWiL on Facebook
Attorneys may submit a self-study form to their local CLE board seeking MCLE credit approval. Please check the rules and requirements for your specific jurisdiction before submitting any forms.
Special thanks to Nigel Clutterbuck for the TWiL theme music.
--------
1:26:11
--------
1:26:11
TWiL 445: We Only Take Stamps - Mastercard and Microsoft team up to create a "digital identity" system.
Mastercard and Microsoft team up to create a "digital identity" system, is group chat the future of social media? Brokering Bitcoin, smart contract developers and the SEC, are browsewrap terms of service enforceable? And more!
Hosts: Denise Howell and Stefan Szpajda
Guest: Evan Brown
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-law.
Public list of discussion points
TWiL on Facebook
Attorneys may submit a self-study form to their local CLE board seeking MCLE credit approval. Please check the rules and requirements for your specific jurisdiction before submitting any forms.
Special thanks to Nigel Clutterbuck for the TWiL theme music.
--------
2:00:50
--------
2:00:50
TWiL 444: Make It 'Til You Fake It - The first GDPR fine, data privacy in the insurance industry, reverse counterfeiting.
Taylor Swift's record deal may affect the music industry, Bobby Brown sues over the Whitney Houston documentary, website blocking, data privacy, and insurance, the first GDPR fine, Payless wants to see how much people will pay for $20 shoes, Alexa on the witness stand, and more!
Hosts: Denise Howell and Stefan Szpajda
Guest: Stephen Embry
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-law.
Public list of discussion points
TWiL on Facebook
Attorneys may submit a self-study form to their local CLE board seeking MCLE credit approval. Please check the rules and requirements for your specific jurisdiction before submitting any forms.
Special thanks to Nigel Clutterbuck for the TWiL theme music.
Join legal blogger (and trained attorney) Denise Howell discuss breaking issues in technology law, including patents, copyrights, and more.
Although the show is no longer in production, you can enjoy episodes from the TWiT Archives.