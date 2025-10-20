Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsGovernmentThis Week in Law (Audio)
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
This Week in Law (Audio)
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

This Week in Law (Audio)

TWiT
GovernmentTechnology
This Week in Law (Audio)
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 50
  • TWiL 448: Odious Buffooons - Remix culture copyright, location data up for sale to bounty hunters, social media rules for politicians
    Remix culture copyright, strangers may be watching your Ring video, location data up for sale to bounty hunters, social media rules for politicians, Apple trolls CES, consumer advocacy groups want the FTC to look at kids' apps on Google Play, lessons to learn from COPPA, the "F Word" in the Supreme Court, Bob Ambrogi's 20 Most Legal Tech Developments for 2018, and more! Hosts: Denise Howell, Stefan Szpajda, and Matt Curtis Guest: Bob Ambrogi Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-law. Public list of discussion points TWiL on Facebook Attorneys may submit a self-study form to their local CLE board seeking MCLE credit approval. Please check the rules and requirements for your specific jurisdiction before submitting any forms. Special thanks to Nigel Clutterbuck for the TWiL theme music.
    --------  
    2:43:49
  • TWiL 447: The Best of 2018 - A look back on the best discussions from This Week in Law for 2018.
    Denise Howell, Matt Curtis, Stefan Szpajda, J. Michael Keyes look back on the best of This Week in Law from 2018! Hosts: Denise Howell, Stefan Szpajda, Matt Curtis, and J. Michael Keyes Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-law. Public list of discussion points TWiL on Facebook Attorneys may submit a self-study form to their local CLE board seeking MCLE credit approval. Please check the rules and requirements for your specific jurisdiction before submitting any forms. Special thanks to Nigel Clutterbuck for the TWiL theme music.
    --------  
    1:52:09
  • TWiL 446: The Neuroscience of Cheetos - Mark Bartholomew, author of ADcreep: The Case Against Modern Marketing
    Professor Mark Bartholomew, author of ADcreep: The Case Against Modern Marketing joins Denise Howell and Stefan Szpajda to talk about the advertising industry, apps sharing your location data with advertisers, how brain scans may help the future of marketing, Congress questions Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and more! Hosts: Denise Howell and Stefan Szpajda Guest: Mark Bartholomew Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-law. Public list of discussion points TWiL on Facebook Attorneys may submit a self-study form to their local CLE board seeking MCLE credit approval. Please check the rules and requirements for your specific jurisdiction before submitting any forms. Special thanks to Nigel Clutterbuck for the TWiL theme music.
    --------  
    1:26:11
  • TWiL 445: We Only Take Stamps - Mastercard and Microsoft team up to create a "digital identity" system.
    Mastercard and Microsoft team up to create a "digital identity" system, is group chat the future of social media? Brokering Bitcoin, smart contract developers and the SEC, are browsewrap terms of service enforceable? And more! Hosts: Denise Howell and Stefan Szpajda Guest: Evan Brown Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-law. Public list of discussion points TWiL on Facebook Attorneys may submit a self-study form to their local CLE board seeking MCLE credit approval. Please check the rules and requirements for your specific jurisdiction before submitting any forms. Special thanks to Nigel Clutterbuck for the TWiL theme music.
    --------  
    2:00:50
  • TWiL 444: Make It 'Til You Fake It - The first GDPR fine, data privacy in the insurance industry, reverse counterfeiting.
    Taylor Swift's record deal may affect the music industry, Bobby Brown sues over the Whitney Houston documentary, website blocking, data privacy, and insurance, the first GDPR fine, Payless wants to see how much people will pay for $20 shoes, Alexa on the witness stand, and more! Hosts: Denise Howell and Stefan Szpajda Guest: Stephen Embry Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-law. Public list of discussion points TWiL on Facebook Attorneys may submit a self-study form to their local CLE board seeking MCLE credit approval. Please check the rules and requirements for your specific jurisdiction before submitting any forms. Special thanks to Nigel Clutterbuck for the TWiL theme music.
    --------  
    1:54:55

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About This Week in Law (Audio)

Join legal blogger (and trained attorney) Denise Howell discuss breaking issues in technology law, including patents, copyrights, and more. Although the show is no longer in production, you can enjoy episodes from the TWiT Archives.
Podcast website
GovernmentTechnology

Listen to This Week in Law (Audio), Optimist Economy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

This Week in Law (Audio): Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/11/2025 - 1:36:20 PM