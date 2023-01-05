Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Medford Bytes in the App
Listen to Medford Bytes in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Medford Bytes

Medford Bytes

Podcast Medford Bytes
Podcast Medford Bytes

Medford Bytes

Danielle Balocca and Chelli Keshavan
add
Medford Bytes is made using the input of the Medford community. In each episode we will focus on local issues, updates in city government and happenings around ... More
Government
Medford Bytes is made using the input of the Medford community. In each episode we will focus on local issues, updates in city government and happenings around ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 77
  • West Medford Open Studios
    Today's episode includes a conversation about West Medford Open Studios. For more info visit http://www.wmos.org/. To sign up to volunteer, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e4dadaa2da4f5ce9-west/51388955#/ . You can also follow them on instagram at @west.medford.open.studios. Stay tuned after the interview for some sounds from Medford's first Porch Fest! Thanks so much for listening to today's episode. You can reach out to us by email at [email protected]  or follow us on instagram @medfordpod or Facebook at MedfordBytes Podcast. Please take a moment to rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Thanks so much for listening.
    6/12/2023
    39:41
  • Pride 2023! Bonus Content from Rev. Wendy
    Today's episode includes a conversation with members of the Pride Planning Committee as well as Rev Wendy from Sanctuary UCC about her summer youth program. For more information about Pride events, see the following links: Medford City Events Calendar - June: https://www.medfordma.org/about/events-calendar?cal_date=2023-06-01  Medford Library Calendar - June: https://medfordlibrary.org/events/month/2023-06/ Chevalier Calendar - June: https://chevaliertheatre.com/calendar/?date=1687737600  Medford DEI Dept. - See "Upcoming Events": https://www.medfordma.org/departments/dei You can also follow them on social media FB: MedfordMA Pride, IG: @medfordmapride, Twitter: @medfordmapride  Miles Wilder will be playing music or the June 1st even, their music is available on soundcloud here.  Thanks so much for listening to today's episode. You can reach out to us by email at [email protected]  or follow us on instagram @medfordpod or Facebook at MedfordBytes Podcast. Please take a moment to rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Thanks so much for listening.
    5/29/2023
    30:41
  • Brooks Elementary CCSR
    Today's episode includes a conversation with students from the Brook's Elementary School CCSR. Thanks so much for listening to today's episode. You can reach out to us by email at [email protected]  or follow us on instagram @medfordpod or Facebook at MedfordBytes Podcast. Please take a moment to rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Thanks so much for listening.
    5/15/2023
    11:05
  • EventThem Studios
    Today's episode includes a conversation with Bryan from Event Them Studios. Event Them Studios is located at 344 Salem Street and they will be celebrating their Grand Opening on Saturday, May 6th from 12-6pm. Make sure to stop by to see their space and visit with local vendors and musicians. Medford Bytes will be there doing live podcasting demonstrations! For more information you can visit their website at https://eventthem.com/ as well as their accounts on Facebook and Instagram. Thanks so much for listening to today's episode. You can reach out to us by email at [email protected]  or follow us on instagram @medfordpod or Facebook at MedfordBytes Podcast. Please take a moment to rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Thanks so much for listening.
    5/1/2023
    33:39
  • Colleen's Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop
    Today's episode includes and conversation with Kolin and Vicki, owners of Colleen's Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop. Listen to hear more about the history of Colleen's and the work that they are doing to engage and connect the community of Medford. They plan to re-open on Tuesday, April 18th. Make sure to swing! Thanks so much for listening to today's episode. You can reach out to us by email at [email protected]  or follow us on instagram @medfordpod or Facebook at MedfordBytes Podcast. Please take a moment to rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Thanks so much for listening.
    4/17/2023
    22:28

More Government podcasts

About Medford Bytes

Medford Bytes is made using the input of the Medford community. In each episode we will focus on local issues, updates in city government and happenings around the city. I will also discuss some of folx favorite spots in Medford to get a drink or a ‘bite’ to eat. I hope you enjoy!
Podcast website

Listen to Medford Bytes, Year Zero and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Medford Bytes

Medford Bytes

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store