Medford Bytes is made using the input of the Medford community. In each episode we will focus on local issues, updates in city government and happenings around ... More
West Medford Open Studios
Today's episode includes a conversation about West Medford Open Studios. For more info visit http://www.wmos.org/. To sign up to volunteer, visit
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e4dadaa2da4f5ce9-west/51388955#/ .
You can also follow them on instagram at @west.medford.open.studios.
Stay tuned after the interview for some sounds from Medford's first Porch Fest!
Thanks so much for listening to today's episode. You can reach out to us by email at [email protected] or follow us on instagram @medfordpod or Facebook at MedfordBytes Podcast. Please take a moment to rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Thanks so much for listening.
6/12/2023
39:41
Pride 2023! Bonus Content from Rev. Wendy
Today's episode includes a conversation with members of the Pride Planning Committee as well as Rev Wendy from Sanctuary UCC about her summer youth program. For more information about Pride events, see the following links:
Medford City Events Calendar - June: https://www.medfordma.org/about/events-calendar?cal_date=2023-06-01
Medford Library Calendar - June: https://medfordlibrary.org/events/month/2023-06/
Chevalier Calendar - June: https://chevaliertheatre.com/calendar/?date=1687737600
Medford DEI Dept. - See "Upcoming Events": https://www.medfordma.org/departments/dei
You can also follow them on social media FB: MedfordMA Pride, IG: @medfordmapride, Twitter: @medfordmapride
Miles Wilder will be playing music or the June 1st even, their music is available on soundcloud here.
5/29/2023
30:41
Brooks Elementary CCSR
Today's episode includes a conversation with students from the Brook's Elementary School CCSR.
5/15/2023
11:05
EventThem Studios
Today's episode includes a conversation with Bryan from Event Them Studios. Event Them Studios is located at 344 Salem Street and they will be celebrating their Grand Opening on Saturday, May 6th from 12-6pm. Make sure to stop by to see their space and visit with local vendors and musicians. Medford Bytes will be there doing live podcasting demonstrations! For more information you can visit their website at https://eventthem.com/ as well as their accounts on Facebook and Instagram.
5/1/2023
33:39
Colleen's Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop
Today's episode includes and conversation with Kolin and Vicki, owners of Colleen's Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop. Listen to hear more about the history of Colleen's and the work that they are doing to engage and connect the community of Medford. They plan to re-open on Tuesday, April 18th. Make sure to swing!
