Negotiations aren't over yet - the APWU and USPS have agreed to "Stop the Clock" on the expiration of our current contract (set to expire at midnight on September 20). The APWU will continue to keep the members updated as we continue to bargain for a new union contract, including regular messages on the negotiation “hotline” at (202) 642-9049, our website (apwu.org), and on our social media channels.

On October 16, APWU President Mark Dimondstein and Legislative and Political Director Judy Beard held a livestream to talk about the 2024 Presidential Election, APWU's endorsement of Kamala Harris, and more. Listen to the audio from the livestream here. To get involved in electoral work, text VOLUNTEER to 91990 or go to apwu.org/volunteer. HATCH ACT WARNING: Do not share or comment on this video while on USPS property. Learn more here: https://apwu.org/hatch-act-election

About APWU Podcast

”Communicating with You, the Member” is a podcast from APWU President Mark Dimondstein that will get you the latest news and updates about our union’s fights for the welfare of postal workers but also underscores the pivotal role they play in delivering a vital public service. By fostering dialogue and knowledge-sharing, this podcast ushers in a new era of discourse, solidifying our union’s commitment to growing the labor movement and the advancement of postal excellence. Tune in and learn more about the work happening through our union and in the USPS.