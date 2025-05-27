Powered by RND
This Haunted Life
This Haunted Life

Adam Berry
Society & Culture
This Haunted Life
Latest episode

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  Thrills and Chills
    EPISODE TITLE: Thrills and Chills – May 27, 2025Podcast: This Haunted Life Host: Adam Berry Theme: Paranormal activity and hauntings in theme parks — the spooky side of the happiest places on Earth.Episode SummaryThis episode explores the fascinating intersection between thrill-seeking, hauntings, and the unseen spirits that may be lingering at major American theme parks. From Disney’s Haunted Mansion to Knott’s Berry Farm’s real-life ghost town, Adam dives into tales from employees, researchers, and first-hand investigations that suggest some guests never really leave.Main Segments & TopicsIntro – The Haunted Fun of Theme ParksWalt Disney's vision for Disneyland included embracing fear as entertainment (Haunted Mansion opened in 1969).Theme parks provide "safe scares" — a psychological release of fear-driven chemicals.Universal Orlando’s new Dark Universe horror-themed land shows our continued fascination with monsters and fright.Act 1: The Guests Who Never LeaveSpeculation around Walt Disney’s ghostCast member reports: shadow figures, phantom music, voices, ghostly guest named Mr. One-Way on Space Mountain.Theory: Happy energy from theme parks draws spirits like a beacon; emotional imprinting from visitors fuels residual hauntings.Act 2: Kings Island & The Girl in the Blue DressAdam and Amy Bruni investigate Kings Island in Ohio during the off-season.Encountered signs of the spirit “Missouri Jane,” a young girl believed to be linked to an on-site cemetery.Paranormal experience inside the abandoned haunted house attraction — footsteps, leading energy, and atmospheric chills.Act 3: The Real Ghosts of Calico Ghost Town at Knott’s Berry FarmOrigins of Knott’s Berry Farm, Calico Ghost Town, and use of real historic buildings.Park founder Walter Knott recreated the Old West, sometimes with actual 19th-century structures, possibly bringing spirits with them.Stories from employees include:Miss Hazel, an early staff member upset by the commercialization of the parkGeorge and Harold, ghosts haunting the Timber Mountain Log RideCordelia Knott, believed to still observe from her beloved Chicken Dinner Restaurant.Act 4: Listener Spotlight – Christie’s Wild RideOrigins of Knott’s Berry Farm, Calico Ghost Town, and use of real historic buildings.Park founder Walter Knott recreated the Old West, sometimes with actual 19th-century structures, possibly bringing spirits with them.Stories from employees include:Miss Hazel, an early staff member upset by the commercialization of the parkGeorge and Harold, ghosts haunting the Timber Mountain Log RideCordelia Knott, believed to still observe from her beloved Chicken Dinner Restaurant. Interview with Christie Drolet, a long-time Knott’s employee.Firsthand accounts:Items moving on their own.Hair being pulled until she directly addressed the spirit.Apparitions in restaurants, theaters, and ghost town attractions.Disembodied voices from spirits named Harold (grumpy) and George (playful).Ghosts seen walking stages and saloons, seemingly reliving their time in the park.Does Walter and Cordelia Knott still walk the grounds?Act 5: Thrill of a Lifetime — And BeyondReflection: If you could choose to haunt anywhere, wouldn’t a theme park be ideal?Ghosts as eternal park guests: always welcome, surrounded by joy and magic, and even allowed to scare.Final thought: Theme parks are made for the living, but they may just be paradise for the dearly departed, too.Key Quotes“There are 999 happy haunts… but there’s room for a thousand.” – Haunted Mansion“It’s people who loved the park too much to leave, even in the afterlife.” – Adam Berry“Success is a continuing thing. It is growth and development.” – Walter KnottThemes ExploredThe psychology of fear as fun.Residual energy and emotional imprints in crowded public spaces.Ghosts with attachments to places of joy and belonging.Intersection of folklore, history, and personal testimony in paranormal research.Support the Show: Join our Haunted Life Patreon www.patreon.com/adamberry to get behind-the-scenes content, exclusive Q&As, and connect with fellow Hauntees.PLUS first access to “This After-Life” - a companion YouTube podcast where we explore each episode in more detail with special guests and have all the fun to be had! If you enjoyed the episode, share it with friends (or enemies — we don’t judge). Rate, review, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.Connect with Adam:Haunted Life Patreon - www.patreon.com/adamberryInstagram www.instagram.com/adamberryTwitter www.twitter.com/adamjberryTikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@theadamberry?lang=en&is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=mobile&sender_web_id=7496753372930983454YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@AdamBerryJPodcast Website www.HauntedLifePodcast.comAdam’s Website www.adam-berry.comProduction Credits:Host/Producer: Adam BerryCo-Producer: Chad Rossi Provincetown Recording StudioWriter and Co- Producer: Julie TremaineMusic: Chad RossiArtwork: Laura LineberrySpecial Guests: Christie Drolet 
    --------  
    54:49
  It All Started in the Basement
    This Haunted LifeEpisode Title: It All Started in the BasementHosted by: Adam BerryRuntime: ~45 minutesEpisode Summary:In the debut episode of This Haunted Life, paranormal investigator Adam Berry takes us deep underground — both literally and emotionally. What begins with personal stories from his haunted childhood home evolves into something much larger: a chilling paranormal case involving possible human remains, and a real-life listener story that will stay with you long after the episode ends. From unexplained footsteps to recurring dreams that blur the line between reality and nightmare, this episode explores what happens when the basement becomes a true crime drama for the unknown.In This Episode, We Discuss:Adam’s first brushes with the paranormal in his childhood basementThe symbolic, psychological, and spiritual weight of basements in horrorA real investigation involving a ghostly EVP, a cadaver dog, and ground-penetrating radarA terrifying listener story from North Dakota with dreams so intense they left a man forever changedThe recurring theme of entrapment — physical, emotional, and supernaturalWhy the scariest part of the house might be the part we least want to exploreKey Segments:Act 1: It All Started in the BasementAdam’s earliest memories of fear — and curiosity — unfold in the Bluff Street basement, a space that seemed to call to him even as a child.Act 2: Fear Below the SurfaceA dive into why basements stir such primal fear. From horror movie tropes to buried trauma, we unpack the layers of dread.Act 3: The Real Ghosts in the BasementA haunted antique shop, a ghost whispering “I was left down here,” and real-world evidence of buried human remains— Adam recounts one of the most shocking cases of his career.Act 4: A Listener’s Real — and Really Terrifying — Haunted Basement ExperienceListener Grady Hughes shares a horrifying ordeal: uneasiness, shadowy figures, and a recurring nightmare featuring a entity that was part Hollywood horror and part worst fear. Grady was trapped in more ways than one — until he escaped. Then… well, you will have to take a listen.Act 5: The Basement as the End… and the BeginningA return to Bluff Street. Adam recounts one final chilling memory — being locked in the basement. Or was he? Fear and imagination meet… and that's where horror begins.Memorable Quotes & Moments:“I was left down here.” — EVP from a haunted Masonic basement“I was not myself… I acted differently… I’ve often wondered if it was something oppressive.” — Grady Hughes“Why do people in horror movies run to the basement when they know damn well there isn’t an exit down there?” — Adam BerryListener Challenge:Do you have a haunted basement story? We want to hear it! Tag #ThisHauntedLife or email your story to [email protected] — it might be featured on a future episode.Support the Show:Join our Haunted Life Patreon www.patreon.com/adamberry to get behind-the-scenes content, exclusive Q&As, and connect with fellow Haunt-ees.PLUS first access to “This After-Life” - a companion YouTube podcast where we explore each episode in more detail with special guests and have all the fun to be had! If you enjoyed the episode, share it with friends (or enemies — we don’t judge). Rate, review, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.Connect with Adam:Haunted Life Patreon - www.patreon.com/adamberryInstagram www.instagram.com/adamberryTwitter www.twitter.com/adamjberryTikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@theadamberry?lang=en&is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=mobile&sender_web_id=7496753372930983454YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@AdamBerryJPodcast Website www.HauntedLifePodcast.comAdam’s Website www.adam-berry.comProduction Credits:Host/Producer: Adam BerryCo-Producer: Chad Rossi Provincetown Recording StudioWriter and Co- Producer: Julie TremaineMusic: Chad RossiArtwork: Laura LineberrySpecial Guests: Grady Hughes Mentioned in This Episode:Bluff Street (Florence, AL)Psychological FearCadaver dog investigationsTricky doorknobs… maybe??EMFs and paranormal effectsDream symbolism and recurring nightmare phenomena
    --------  
    42:56
  This Haunted Life Trailer
    Adam Berry Unveils New Paranormal Podcast This Haunted Life — Debut Episode MAY 13 2025 Acclaimed paranormal investigator and television host Adam Berry is making waves in the podcasting world with the launch of This Haunted Life, a gripping new series that blends personal stories, real investigations, and listener-submitted hauntings. The debut episode, It All Started in the Basement, is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and anywhere you get your podcasts.In this chilling first installment, Berry revisits the haunted basement of his childhood home and connects it to one of the most unnerving cases of his career. The episode also highlights a terrifying listener story involving shadowy figures and nightmares so vivid they cross into waking life.“This podcast is about digging deeper—both into haunted spaces and the personal experiences that shape our fears,” says Berry. “In this episode, we confront why basements so often symbolize entrapment and dread, backed by real investigations and firsthand accounts.” Berry’s blend of storytelling, investigation, and listener engagement makes This Haunted Life a must-listen for fans of paranormal podcasts and horror culture alike. With sharp production and a compelling format, the show is primed to become a standout in the genre. About This Haunted Life: This Haunted Life is a bi-weekly podcast exploring true paranormal stories, psychological deep-dives, and firsthand encounters with the unexplained. Hosted by Adam Berry, the show is a meeting place for skeptics and believers alike, offering both thrills and thoughtful analysis.Production Credits: Host/Producer/Writer: Adam Berry;  Co-Producer/Music: Chad Rossi and Provincetown Records; Co-Poducer/Writer: Julie Tremaine; Artwork/Media: Laura Lineberry
    --------  
    1:07

About This Haunted Life

Acclaimed paranormal investigator and television host Adam Berry from Kindred Spirits and Ghost Hunters on the Travel Channel enters the podcasting world with the launch of This Haunted Life, a bi-weekly podcast exploring true paranormal stories, psychological deep-dives, and firsthand encounters with the unexplained. This Haunted Life blends personal stories, real investigations, and listener-submitted hauntings with a flexible formate that can include current events, new segments, and explores what haunts us the most and why. Berry's blend of storytelling, investigation, and listener engagement makes This Haunted Life a must-listen for fans of paranormal podcasts and horror culture alike. With sharp production and a compelling format, the show is a meeting place for skeptics and believers alike, offering both thrills and thoughtful analysis. This Haunted Life is hosted, written, and produced by Adam Berry; co-produced and music by Chad Rossi at Provincetown Recording Studio; written and co-produced by Julie Tremaine; artwork and media by Laura Lineberry
Society & Culture

This Haunted Life: Podcasts in Family

