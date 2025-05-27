Thrills and Chills

EPISODE TITLE: Thrills and Chills – May 27, 2025Podcast: This Haunted Life Host: Adam Berry Theme: Paranormal activity and hauntings in theme parks — the spooky side of the happiest places on Earth.Episode SummaryThis episode explores the fascinating intersection between thrill-seeking, hauntings, and the unseen spirits that may be lingering at major American theme parks. From Disney's Haunted Mansion to Knott's Berry Farm's real-life ghost town, Adam dives into tales from employees, researchers, and first-hand investigations that suggest some guests never really leave.Main Segments & TopicsIntro – The Haunted Fun of Theme ParksWalt Disney's vision for Disneyland included embracing fear as entertainment (Haunted Mansion opened in 1969).Theme parks provide "safe scares" — a psychological release of fear-driven chemicals.Universal Orlando's new Dark Universe horror-themed land shows our continued fascination with monsters and fright.Act 1: The Guests Who Never LeaveSpeculation around Walt Disney's ghostCast member reports: shadow figures, phantom music, voices, ghostly guest named Mr. One-Way on Space Mountain.Theory: Happy energy from theme parks draws spirits like a beacon; emotional imprinting from visitors fuels residual hauntings.Act 2: Kings Island & The Girl in the Blue DressAdam and Amy Bruni investigate Kings Island in Ohio during the off-season.Encountered signs of the spirit "Missouri Jane," a young girl believed to be linked to an on-site cemetery.Paranormal experience inside the abandoned haunted house attraction — footsteps, leading energy, and atmospheric chills.Act 3: The Real Ghosts of Calico Ghost Town at Knott's Berry FarmOrigins of Knott's Berry Farm, Calico Ghost Town, and use of real historic buildings.Park founder Walter Knott recreated the Old West, sometimes with actual 19th-century structures, possibly bringing spirits with them.Stories from employees include:Miss Hazel, an early staff member upset by the commercialization of the parkGeorge and Harold, ghosts haunting the Timber Mountain Log RideCordelia Knott, believed to still observe from her beloved Chicken Dinner Restaurant.Act 4: Listener Spotlight – Christie's Wild Ride Interview with Christie Drolet, a long-time Knott's employee.Firsthand accounts:Items moving on their own.Hair being pulled until she directly addressed the spirit.Apparitions in restaurants, theaters, and ghost town attractions.Disembodied voices from spirits named Harold (grumpy) and George (playful).Ghosts seen walking stages and saloons, seemingly reliving their time in the park.Does Walter and Cordelia Knott still walk the grounds?Act 5: Thrill of a Lifetime — And BeyondReflection: If you could choose to haunt anywhere, wouldn't a theme park be ideal?Ghosts as eternal park guests: always welcome, surrounded by joy and magic, and even allowed to scare.Final thought: Theme parks are made for the living, but they may just be paradise for the dearly departed, too.Key Quotes"There are 999 happy haunts… but there's room for a thousand." – Haunted Mansion"It's people who loved the park too much to leave, even in the afterlife." – Adam Berry"Success is a continuing thing. It is growth and development." – Walter KnottThemes ExploredThe psychology of fear as fun.Residual energy and emotional imprints in crowded public spaces.Ghosts with attachments to places of joy and belonging.Intersection of folklore, history, and personal testimony in paranormal research.Support the Show: Join our Haunted Life Patreon www.patreon.com/adamberry to get behind-the-scenes content, exclusive Q&As, and connect with fellow Hauntees.PLUS first access to "This After-Life" - a companion YouTube podcast where we explore each episode in more detail with special guests and have all the fun to be had! If you enjoyed the episode, share it with friends (or enemies — we don't judge). Rate, review, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.Connect with Adam:Haunted Life Patreon - www.patreon.com/adamberryInstagram www.instagram.com/adamberryTwitter www.twitter.com/adamjberryTikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@theadamberry?lang=en&is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=mobile&sender_web_id=7496753372930983454YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@AdamBerryJPodcast Website www.HauntedLifePodcast.comAdam's Website www.adam-berry.comProduction Credits:Host/Producer: Adam BerryCo-Producer: Chad Rossi Provincetown Recording StudioWriter and Co- Producer: Julie TremaineMusic: Chad RossiArtwork: Laura LineberrySpecial Guests: Christie Drolet