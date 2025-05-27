This Haunted LifeEpisode Title: It All Started in the BasementHosted by: Adam BerryRuntime: ~45 minutesEpisode Summary:In the debut episode of This Haunted Life, paranormal investigator Adam Berry takes us deep underground — both literally and emotionally. What begins with personal stories from his haunted childhood home evolves into something much larger: a chilling paranormal case involving possible human remains, and a real-life listener story that will stay with you long after the episode ends. From unexplained footsteps to recurring dreams that blur the line between reality and nightmare, this episode explores what happens when the basement becomes a true crime drama for the unknown.In This Episode, We Discuss:Adam’s first brushes with the paranormal in his childhood basementThe symbolic, psychological, and spiritual weight of basements in horrorA real investigation involving a ghostly EVP, a cadaver dog, and ground-penetrating radarA terrifying listener story from North Dakota with dreams so intense they left a man forever changedThe recurring theme of entrapment — physical, emotional, and supernaturalWhy the scariest part of the house might be the part we least want to exploreKey Segments:Act 1: It All Started in the BasementAdam’s earliest memories of fear — and curiosity — unfold in the Bluff Street basement, a space that seemed to call to him even as a child.Act 2: Fear Below the SurfaceA dive into why basements stir such primal fear. From horror movie tropes to buried trauma, we unpack the layers of dread.Act 3: The Real Ghosts in the BasementA haunted antique shop, a ghost whispering “I was left down here,” and real-world evidence of buried human remains— Adam recounts one of the most shocking cases of his career.Act 4: A Listener’s Real — and Really Terrifying — Haunted Basement ExperienceListener Grady Hughes shares a horrifying ordeal: uneasiness, shadowy figures, and a recurring nightmare featuring a entity that was part Hollywood horror and part worst fear. Grady was trapped in more ways than one — until he escaped. Then… well, you will have to take a listen.Act 5: The Basement as the End… and the BeginningA return to Bluff Street. Adam recounts one final chilling memory — being locked in the basement. Or was he? Fear and imagination meet… and that's where horror begins.Memorable Quotes & Moments:“I was left down here.” — EVP from a haunted Masonic basement“I was not myself… I acted differently… I’ve often wondered if it was something oppressive.” — Grady Hughes“Why do people in horror movies run to the basement when they know damn well there isn’t an exit down there?” — Adam BerryListener Challenge:Do you have a haunted basement story? We want to hear it! Tag #ThisHauntedLife or email your story to [email protected]
Production Credits:Host/Producer: Adam BerryCo-Producer: Chad Rossi Provincetown Recording StudioWriter and Co- Producer: Julie TremaineMusic: Chad RossiArtwork: Laura LineberrySpecial Guests: Grady Hughes Mentioned in This Episode:Bluff Street (Florence, AL)Psychological FearCadaver dog investigationsTricky doorknobs… maybe??EMFs and paranormal effectsDream symbolism and recurring nightmare phenomena