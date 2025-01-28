Points Talk with the Travel Mom Squad

110. The Best of 2024—Our Favorite Hotels, Flights, and Offers
2024 was a year to remember! In this episode, we’re sharing our best of 2024 awards, from unforgettable hotel stays and flights to top credit card offers that helped us turn big dreams into reality. If you’ve ever wondered what points and miles can do, this episode will inspire you to dive in and start planning your own adventures. Pam’s Picks: Bougie Moments at the Grand Hotel Victoria and Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Pam shares her top hotel stays of the year, starting with a stay in Lake Como. This “lifestyle of the rich and famous” property left Pam feeling like royalty, even as she joked about rocking athleisure among designer outfits. Her other favorite? The Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, where she enjoyed incredible January weather and a suite upgrade that made her feel like she was living in a dream. Alex’s Favorite Stay: Greece with a Twist Alex highlights her stay at Canaves Oia Suites in Santorini. The breathtaking views, private infinity pool, and authentic cave house design made it a “pinch me” experience. This trip reminded Alex why points and miles are so worth it—making unforgettable luxury accessible. Jess’s Overwater Villa Moment in Bora Bora Jess couldn’t top her Conrad Bora Bora stay this year, calling it a “pinch me” experience. From the overwater villa to stargazing on her private deck, Jess shared how she turned a $15,000 dream trip into a reality with Hilton points. Her takeaway? These moments are priceless, and points make them possible. Top Flights of the Year Pam’s favorite flight was on the luxurious Etihad Apartments, booked with Air Canada miles for just 65,000 points. Her first-class experience, complete with caviar service and a private suite, was a highlight of the year. Alex shared a special memory of flying business class on Singapore Airlines, while Jess raved about Turkish Airlines’ new A350 suite, complete with the best corn soup she’s ever had. The Best Credit Card Offers of 2024 The team also reviewed their favorite credit card offers of the year. Pam scored big with the Chase Freedom Unlimited. Alex loved the Chase Ink Business Preferred’s 120,000-point bonus, and Jess highlighted the Capital One Spark Cash Plus, which earned her 260,000 miles. Looking Ahead to 2025 As the episode wraps up, the team reflects on the incredible opportunities points and miles offered in 2024 and teases what’s to come in 2025. Whether you’re just getting started or already a pro, there are plenty of offers and strategies to help you plan your best year of travel yet. Want to Learn More? If you’re ready to start making memories like these, check out our free webinar, How to Get Your Next Vacation for Nearly Free. The link is in the show notes—don’t miss it! Links: Links For All Things Travel Mom Squad: stan.store/travelmomsquad Episode Minute By Minute: 02:00 – Favorite hotel stays: Pam, Alex, and Jess share their picks 10:00 – Best flights: From Etihad Apartments to Turkish Airlines suites 22:00 – Top destinations: Portugal, Japan, and more 30:00 – Best credit card offers and strategies for 2024 39:30 – Looking ahead: What we’re excited about in 2025