Points Talk with the Travel Mom Squad

112. You’re NOT As Bad At Points As You Think You Are! Conversation with Devon Gimbel

Feeling overwhelmed by points and miles? You’re not alone! In this inspiring episode, we sit down with Devon Gimbel of Point Me to First Class to discuss the psychology of learning points and miles—and why you’re probably doing better than you think. Whether you’re new to the game or feeling stuck, Devon shares her expertise and encouragement to keep going. Devon’s Journey: From Skeptic to Expert Devon begins by sharing her personal journey into points and miles. Growing up in a single-parent household, travel was often limited to road trips and camping. And Devon didn’t dive in immediately—she was skeptical of credit cards and their potential for debt. Slowly but surely, she learned how to responsibly leverage points and miles, and her first intentional redemption? Flying Lufthansa First Class to Paris! The Four Phases of Learning Points and Miles Devon introduces the “four phases of learning” and how they apply to mastering points and miles: Ignorance is Bliss: At the start, you don’t know what you don’t know, and every little win feels huge. The Valley of Despair: Confidence takes a hit as you realize how much more there is to learn, but this phase is key to growth. Conscious Competence: Skills and knowledge improve, though it still requires effort to apply them. Unconscious Competence: With time and practice, navigating points and miles becomes second nature. The takeaway? Feeling frustrated doesn’t mean you’re failing—it’s a natural part of the learning curve! Mistakes Are Part of the Process Devon, Alex, and Jess share their own cringe-worthy redemption stories to remind listeners that no one starts as an expert. From redeeming points for DVDs on Amazon to cashing in for economy flights when premium options were available, everyone has made choices they’d change now. But as Devon points out, mistakes are how you learn—and each one gets you closer to becoming a points pro. Practical Tips for Staying Motivated Devon also offers practical advice for listeners feeling stuck. Her key tips: Focus on progress, not perfection. Use tools like Travel Freely and Seats.Aero to streamline the process. Set realistic goals based on your travel priorities. And most importantly, don’t compare your journey to someone else’s. Whether you’re road-tripping with kids or planning a dream solo trip, success looks different for everyone. Keep Going—You’re Doing Better Than You Think If you’re feeling overwhelmed, tune in for a dose of encouragement and actionable steps to move forward. Devon’s insights will leave you inspired to keep learning, keep trying, and keep traveling. Links: Links For All Things Travel Mom Squad: stan.store/travelmomsquad Where You Can Find Devon: Website: https://pointmetofirstclass.com Podcast: https://pointmetofirstclass.com/podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pointmeto_firstclass Episode Minute By Minute: 00:30 – Meet Devon and learn about her inspiring travel journey 07:00 – Breaking down the four phases of learning points and miles 16:00 – Personal stories: Mistakes, lessons, and growth 30:00 – Tools and strategies to simplify the learning process 42:00 – Final thoughts: Why you’re better at points than you think