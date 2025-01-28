Points Talk with the Travel Mom Squad

Powered by RND
Travel Mom Squad: Travel on Credit Card Points
Are you tired of not being able to travel because it's just so expensive? Do finances keep you from your dream destinations and making memories with your famil...
Society & CulturePlaces & TravelEducationTutorials

  • 113. Inside Our Hawaiian Holidays – How We Spent the Holidays in Hawaii on Points and Miles
    The holidays are magical no matter where you celebrate, but spending them in Hawaii? That’s next-level. In this episode, the Travel Mom Squad shares how we used points and miles to pull off unforgettable trips to Maui and Kauai over the Christmas and New Year holidays. We’re giving you all the behind-the-scenes details so you can start planning your own Hawaiian holiday adventure.  Maui with Alex’s Crew Alex starts by sharing how she surprised her family with a Christmas gift they’ll never forget: six nights at the Hyatt Regency Maui. Planning a year ahead made all the difference, allowing her to lock in the best rates using 210,000 Hyatt points for two king rooms. Alex breaks down why booking early is crucial during peak season and how transferring points to Hyatt made this dream trip possible.  Pam’s Anniversary Upgrade Quest Pam recounts her experience booking alongside Alex and attempting to score a suite upgrade using Hyatt’s upgrade award. While she didn’t get the full upgrade she hoped for, Pam shares the hilarious story of how a mix-up led to Alex receiving flowers meant for Pam’s 50th wedding anniversary.  Kauai Adventures with Jess Over on Kauai, Jess’s family enjoyed six nights at the Grand Hyatt Kauai, covering two rooms with a whopping 420,000 Hyatt points. Jess explains how she maximized her points strategy by leveraging Hyatt’s Guest of Honor program and sharing tips for making family stays more enjoyable.  Flights and Rental Cars: Navigating the Holidays Booking flights to Hawaii during peak season can be daunting, but we share how Pam's experience was flying United and how Jess and Alex got creative with Southwest companion passes, gift cards, and points to keep costs down. Jess also shares her game-changing experience renting a car with Pineapple Express on Kauai—a rental-car service that lets you skip the lines and even includes beach gear! Hawaiian Holiday Takeaways The best part of these trips? Spending time with family and meeting some of you, our listeners, who were also in Hawaii thanks to points and miles. Whether it’s taking the grandparents along, planning a holiday surprise for your kids, or just soaking up the aloha spirit, this episode is packed with inspiration for your next adventure. Links: Links For All Things Travel Mom Squad: stan.store/travelmomsquad Links For This Episode:  How to Take Your Family to Hawaii for Nearly Free: Family Guide to Hawaii on Points & Miles -https://travelmomsquad.ck.page/products/hawaii-family-guide  Shaka Guide: Kauai Tours | Audio Tour Guide - https://www.shakaguide.com/tours/kauai  Reservations for Kalalau trail: Reservations - Go Hāʻena - https://gohaena.com/ Pineapple Express car rental: https://pineappleexpresskauaicarrentals.com   Episode Minute By Minute: 00:00 – Intro: How we each spent the holidays in Hawaii 01:30 – Alex’s Maui trip: Booking the Hyatt Regency and family surprises 07:00 – Pam’s story: Anniversary upgrades and club lounge tips 15:20 – Jess’s Kauai trip: Guest of Honor perks and family fun 23:30 – Flights: Southwest companion passes and creative savings 31:45 – Rental cars: Tips for Maui and Kauai 41:00 – Reflections: Meeting listeners and making memories  
    --------  
    1:08:43
  • 112. You’re NOT As Bad At Points As You Think You Are! Conversation with Devon Gimbel
    Feeling overwhelmed by points and miles? You’re not alone! In this inspiring episode, we sit down with Devon Gimbel of Point Me to First Class to discuss the psychology of learning points and miles—and why you’re probably doing better than you think. Whether you’re new to the game or feeling stuck, Devon shares her expertise and encouragement to keep going. Devon’s Journey: From Skeptic to Expert Devon begins by sharing her personal journey into points and miles. Growing up in a single-parent household, travel was often limited to road trips and camping.  And Devon didn’t dive in immediately—she was skeptical of credit cards and their potential for debt. Slowly but surely, she learned how to responsibly leverage points and miles, and her first intentional redemption? Flying Lufthansa First Class to Paris! The Four Phases of Learning Points and Miles Devon introduces the “four phases of learning” and how they apply to mastering points and miles: Ignorance is Bliss: At the start, you don’t know what you don’t know, and every little win feels huge. The Valley of Despair: Confidence takes a hit as you realize how much more there is to learn, but this phase is key to growth. Conscious Competence: Skills and knowledge improve, though it still requires effort to apply them. Unconscious Competence: With time and practice, navigating points and miles becomes second nature. The takeaway? Feeling frustrated doesn’t mean you’re failing—it’s a natural part of the learning curve! Mistakes Are Part of the Process Devon, Alex, and Jess share their own cringe-worthy redemption stories to remind listeners that no one starts as an expert. From redeeming points for DVDs on Amazon to cashing in for economy flights when premium options were available, everyone has made choices they’d change now. But as Devon points out, mistakes are how you learn—and each one gets you closer to becoming a points pro. Practical Tips for Staying Motivated Devon also offers practical advice for listeners feeling stuck. Her key tips: Focus on progress, not perfection. Use tools like Travel Freely and Seats.Aero to streamline the process. Set realistic goals based on your travel priorities. And most importantly, don’t compare your journey to someone else’s. Whether you’re road-tripping with kids or planning a dream solo trip, success looks different for everyone. Keep Going—You’re Doing Better Than You Think If you’re feeling overwhelmed, tune in for a dose of encouragement and actionable steps to move forward. Devon’s insights will leave you inspired to keep learning, keep trying, and keep traveling.   Links: Links For All Things Travel Mom Squad: stan.store/travelmomsquad Where You Can Find Devon: Website: https://pointmetofirstclass.com Podcast: https://pointmetofirstclass.com/podcast   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pointmeto_firstclass   Episode Minute By Minute: 00:30 – Meet Devon and learn about her inspiring travel journey 07:00 – Breaking down the four phases of learning points and miles 16:00 – Personal stories: Mistakes, lessons, and growth 30:00 – Tools and strategies to simplify the learning process 42:00 – Final thoughts: Why you’re better at points than you think
    --------  
    47:52
  • 111. Looking Ahead to 2025—Our Cards, Trips, and Goals!
    It’s never too early to plan for your next adventure! In this episode, the Travel Mom Squad team looks ahead to 2025, sharing the trips we’ve already booked, the credit cards we’re eyeing, and our goals for the year. From Bora Bora to Spain, and everything in between, we’re setting the stage for another year of nearly free travel—powered by points and miles! The Cards We’re Excited About for 2025 Jess kicks things off with a breakdown of the credit cards she’s targeting, starting with the Capital One Spark Cash Plus and a high-value 80,000-mile Alaska Airlines personal card offer. Pam and Alex are also planning to go for the Capital One Spark Cash Plus, while Alex shares how she’s strategizing with Citi AAdvantage business cards to maximize welcome offers. The key takeaway? Timing matters when it comes to opening new cards and meeting bonus requirements. Trips We’ve Already Booked Between the three of us, we’ve got a packed itinerary for 2025! Highlights include: Jess: Birthday celebrations in San Miguel de Allende, spring break in Japan, and summer escapes to Iceland and Ireland. Alex: A Costa Rica adventure with her family, a Maui getaway, and a bucket-list trip to Bora Bora with her husband. Pam: A whirlwind journey through India, Nepal, and Bhutan, along with visits to Spain, Maui, and Bora Bora. We talk about how planning trips far in advance ensures award availability and allows us to secure premium travel experiences. Points and Miles Strategies for the Year Ahead One thing is clear: flexibility is crucial for success in the points and miles world. Alex shares how she’s keeping her plans open for potential limited-time offers, while Jess talks about balancing her earn-and-burn strategy to maximize the value of her points. Pam reflects on how having a solid points balance gives her the freedom to take spontaneous trips or splurge on luxury experiences. Make 2025 Your Best Travel Year Yet! If you’re ready to make 2025 the year of nearly free travel, tune in to this episode for inspiration and actionable tips. We also share a free masterclass on how to get your next vacation for nearly free, so be sure to check the show notes for the link. Let’s make this your best travel year yet!   Links: Links For All Things Travel Mom Squad: stan.store/travelmomsquad How to Get Your Next Vacation for Nearly Free: https://travelmomsquad.lpages.co/freevacation How I Got Approved for the Capital One Spark Cash Plus: https://travelmomsquad.com/how-i-got-approved-for-the-capital-one-spark-cash-plus/   Episode Minute By Minute: 00:30 – Introduction: Looking ahead to 2025 01:00 – The credit cards we’re eyeing for 2025 11:00 – Our travel plans: Highlights from our booked trips 28:00 – Points strategies and staying flexible 31:00 – Points and miles goals for the year ahead 33:00 – How to make 2025 your best travel year yet
    --------  
    33:35
  • 110. The Best of 2024—Our Favorite Hotels, Flights, and Offers
    2024 was a year to remember! In this episode, we’re sharing our best of 2024 awards, from unforgettable hotel stays and flights to top credit card offers that helped us turn big dreams into reality. If you’ve ever wondered what points and miles can do, this episode will inspire you to dive in and start planning your own adventures. Pam’s Picks: Bougie Moments at the Grand Hotel Victoria and Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Pam shares her top hotel stays of the year, starting with a stay in Lake Como. This “lifestyle of the rich and famous” property left Pam feeling like royalty, even as she joked about rocking athleisure among designer outfits. Her other favorite? The Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, where she enjoyed incredible January weather and a suite upgrade that made her feel like she was living in a dream. Alex’s Favorite Stay: Greece with a Twist Alex highlights her stay at Canaves Oia Suites in Santorini. The breathtaking views, private infinity pool, and authentic cave house design made it a “pinch me” experience. This trip reminded Alex why points and miles are so worth it—making unforgettable luxury accessible. Jess’s Overwater Villa Moment in Bora Bora Jess couldn’t top her Conrad Bora Bora stay this year, calling it a “pinch me” experience. From the overwater villa to stargazing on her private deck, Jess shared how she turned a $15,000 dream trip into a reality with Hilton points. Her takeaway? These moments are priceless, and points make them possible. Top Flights of the Year Pam’s favorite flight was on the luxurious Etihad Apartments, booked with Air Canada miles for just 65,000 points. Her first-class experience, complete with caviar service and a private suite, was a highlight of the year. Alex shared a special memory of flying business class on Singapore Airlines, while Jess raved about Turkish Airlines’ new A350 suite, complete with the best corn soup she’s ever had. The Best Credit Card Offers of 2024 The team also reviewed their favorite credit card offers of the year. Pam scored big with the Chase Freedom Unlimited. Alex loved the Chase Ink Business Preferred’s 120,000-point bonus, and Jess highlighted the Capital One Spark Cash Plus, which earned her 260,000 miles. Looking Ahead to 2025 As the episode wraps up, the team reflects on the incredible opportunities points and miles offered in 2024 and teases what’s to come in 2025. Whether you’re just getting started or already a pro, there are plenty of offers and strategies to help you plan your best year of travel yet. Want to Learn More? If you’re ready to start making memories like these, check out our free webinar, How to Get Your Next Vacation for Nearly Free. The link is in the show notes—don’t miss it!   Links: Links For All Things Travel Mom Squad: stan.store/travelmomsquad   Episode Minute By Minute: 02:00 – Favorite hotel stays: Pam, Alex, and Jess share their picks 10:00 – Best flights: From Etihad Apartments to Turkish Airlines suites 22:00 – Top destinations: Portugal, Japan, and more 30:00 – Best credit card offers and strategies for 2024 39:30 – Looking ahead: What we’re excited about in 2025
    --------  
    41:14
  • 109. Our 2024 Points and Miles Recap—Cards We Opened, Closed, and the Trips We Took
    As 2024 comes to a close, the Travel Mom Squad is reflecting on an incredible year of points and miles. In this special episode, we’re breaking down the credit cards we opened and closed, the strategies we used to rack up points, and the unforgettable trips we took along the way. If you’re curious how points and miles can transform your travel, this episode is a must-listen! The Cards That Made 2024 Happen Jess, Alex, and Pam each opened (and closed) a variety of cards to maximize their points strategies. From Chase Ink cards to the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card, the team shares how they targeted cards with elevated welcome offers and leveraged creative strategies to earn millions of points. Lessons Learned From Closing and Downgrading Cards A major part of managing a points portfolio is knowing when to say goodbye. The team discusses their approach to closing and downgrading cards, emphasizing the importance of timing to avoid red flags. A Year of Incredible Travel From Bora Bora to the Italian Dolomites, 2024 was packed with bucket-list trips. Jess’s travel highlights included following Taylor Swift across the globe, visiting Tokyo, Scotland, and Santorini. Alex took her family on a trip to Amsterdam and London, and Pam reflected on her most cherished moments, from flying Etihad Apartments to enjoying three-generational family getaways. The best part? Nearly all of these adventures were made possible by points and miles. The Emotional Impact of Points and Miles Pam ends the episode on a heartfelt note, sharing how compiling her 2024 recap brought her to tears of gratitude. “This is something I never would have been able to do without credit card points and miles,” she says. The team agrees: this hobby is about so much more than just saving money. It’s about creating memories and opportunities that wouldn’t otherwise be possible. Looking Ahead to 2025 The Travel Mom Squad is already planning for another year of unforgettable travel, and this episode is full of inspiration for how you can start planning your own points-powered adventures. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, the lessons and stories shared here will motivate you to dream bigger and travel smarter.   Links: Links For All Things Travel Mom Squad: stan.store/travelmomsquad How I Got Approved for the Capital One Spark Cash Plus How to Get Your Next Vacation for Nearly Free   Episode Minute By Minute: 00:30 – Reflecting on an amazing year of points and miles 01:15 – Cards opened in 2024 and how they shaped our strategies 15:00 – Closing and downgrading cards: Tips and lessons learned 25:00 – Highlights from Jess, Alex, and Pam’s 2024 trips 35:00 – The emotional impact of creating memories with points and miles 38:00 – What’s ahead for 2025 - what’s coming up next on the show!
    --------  
    40:21

Are you tired of not being able to travel because it's just so expensive? Do finances keep you from your dream destinations and making memories with your family? In this podcast, we show you how you can fulfill that dream of traveling without spending more money. We've earned millions of credit card points to travel all over the world and take our families on amazing vacations. Vacations to Hawaii, Europe, and Disneyland are all possible for nearly free with credit card points and miles. By using credit cards strategically for your everyday expenses, you too can travel for nearly free! We can't wait to help you get that first, nearly-free vacation! Tired of not traveling due to the expense? We can teach you how to travel for pennies on the dollar by using credit card points and miles!
