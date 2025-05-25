Powered by RND
The Rural Hospital Crisis
The Rural Hospital Crisis
Garrett Mayo
GovernmentHistory
  • Episode Six: Conclusions
    Garrett and Levi give their final thoughts on this pressing issue
    9:41
  • Episode Five: Economic Development
    Garrett and Levi look at the conservative countersolution to Medicaid Expansion: Economic Development
    9:37
  • Episode Four: Medicaid Expansion
    Garrett and Levi look at one potential solution to the crisis, Medicaid Expansion
    10:55
  • Episode Three: The Optimal Closure Plan
    Garrett and Levi examine a way to alleviate the rural hospital problem: the optimal closure plan
    11:45
  • Episode Two: The Consequences
    Garrett and Levi discuss the consequences of rural hospital closures
    10:34

About The Rural Hospital Crisis

Since 2012, rural hospitals have been closing at an alarming rate. Garrett and Levi sit down to discuss why that's the case, the negative consequences of the problem, and how the problem can be alleviated.
GovernmentHistoryNews

