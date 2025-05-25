Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top categories
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Podcasts
Government
The Rural Hospital Crisis
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
The Rural Hospital Crisis
Garrett Mayo
Government
History
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 6
Episode Six: Conclusions
Garrett and Levi give their final thoughts on this pressing issue
--------
9:41
--------
9:41
Episode Five: Economic Development
Garrett and Levi look at the conservative countersolution to Medicaid Expansion: Economic Development
--------
9:37
--------
9:37
Episode Four: Medicaid Expansion
Garrett and Levi look at one potential solution to the crisis, Medicaid Expansion
--------
10:55
--------
10:55
Episode Three: The Optimal Closure Plan
Garrett and Levi examine a way to alleviate the rural hospital problem: the optimal closure plan
--------
11:45
--------
11:45
Episode Two: The Consequences
Garrett and Levi discuss the consequences of rural hospital closures
--------
10:34
--------
10:34
Show more
More Government podcasts
Sane(ish) with Jo Carducci
Government, News, Politics
Strict Scrutiny
Government, News, Society & Culture, Philosophy
Fiasco
Government, History, News, Politics
Optimist Economy
Government, Society & Culture
5-4
Government, News, News Commentary
The Lawfare Podcast
Government, History, News, Politics
The Find Out Podcast
Government, News, News Commentary, Politics
The Tara Palmeri Show
Government, News, Politics
Civics 101
Government, History, Society & Culture
The DSR Network
Government
Trending Government podcasts
Public Defenseless
Government, News, Politics
The Signal Sitdown
Government, News, Politics
Resources Radio
Government
After the Fact
Government, News, Politics
The Kevin Roberts Show
Government
Texas Matters
Government, News
The National Security Law Podcast
Education, Government, News, Courses, Politics
Socialist Rifle Association Podcast
Government, News
Guardian Mindset Podcast
Education, Government, History
Chop Wood Carry Water with Jessica Craven
Government
Fronteras
Government, News
National Park Service Oral History
Government
Stanford Legal
Government, News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
Truth Time with Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner
Government
The Fascism Barometer
Education, Government, Society & Culture, Documentary, Tutorials
Rethinking Democracy
Government
Appleseed Radio
Government
Purplish
Government
The Source
Government
Ranking U.S. Presidents
Government
FDX ALPA Podcast
Government
Divided Argument
Government, News, Politics
From the Crows' Nest
Government, Technology
FDA Watch
Government, News, News Commentary
World Bank | The Development Podcast
Business, Government, News, Non-Profit
Fed Gov Today
Business, Government, News, Management, Tech News
A Better Peace: The War Room Podcast
Government, History
China in the World
Government, History, News
The Ayaan Hirsi Ali Podcast
Government, News, Religion & Spirituality, Christianity, Politics, Religion
The Soldier for Life Podcast
Government
About The Rural Hospital Crisis
Since 2012, rural hospitals have been closing at an alarming rate. Garrett and Levi sit down to discuss why that's the case, the negative consequences of the problem, and how the problem can be alleviated.
Podcast website
Government
History
News
Listen to The Rural Hospital Crisis, Sane(ish) with Jo Carducci and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
The Rural Hospital Crisis
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.21.1
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/21/2025 - 1:10:37 AM