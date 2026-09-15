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87 episodes
- Listen and subscribe to One More Question with Zach Baron here: swap.fm/l/gq-omq-feeddrop
In this episode of GQ’s One More Question, Zach Baron sits down on the Warner Bros. lot with Tom Cruise for a rare conversation about his career and his newest film, Digger, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.
Cruise breaks down his approach to movie-making, his obsession with learning new skills, and why he continues to perform his own death-defying stunts. When Baron asks if he ever fears death, Cruise explains that fear is just part of the process, stating: "I'm not afraid to feel afraid. I know this is a leap, and let's take the jump—let's go" .
Read the complete October cover story with Tom Cruise on GQ.com: https://www.gq.com/story/tom-cruise-2026-cover-story-interview
One More Question is GQ’s weekly video interview series hosted by Zach Baron, pairing him with the most compelling figures across sports, film, and culture for intimate, wide-ranging conversations.
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- Listen and subscribe to One More Question with Zach Baron here: swap.fm/l/gq-omq-feeddrop
In this episode of GQ’s One More Question, Zach Baron sits down with comedian, actor, and podcast host Stavros Halkias as he releases his Netflix special, Uncle Stav. Halkias candidly addresses his meteoric rise, navigating the chaos of modern fame, and his unexpected transitions from being a cult-favorite podcaster to an actor in Academy Award-nominated films.
Despite his reputation for unfiltered crowd work and chaotic comedy, Halkias reveals a surprisingly disciplined dedication to his craft, admitting: "My goals, creatively, are be able to be funny with anyone, relate to anyone, make anybody laugh... and keep improving". It’s a hilarious, surprisingly earnest look at a comedian wrestling with adult responsibilities, physical burnout, and the surreal reality of making it big.
One More Question is GQ’s weekly video interview series hosted by Zach Baron, pairing him with the most compelling figures across sports, film, and culture for intimate, wide-ranging conversations.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Listen and subscribe to One More Question with Zach Baron here: swap.fm/l/gq-omq-feeddrop
Over a game of pool at Philadelphia’s Fitler Club, host Zach Baron speaks with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to break through his famously unyielding stoicism. What emerges is a fascinating window into a mind processing high-stakes NFL pressure, as Hurts candidly addresses roster turnover, adjusting to his sixth offensive coordinator, and the trade of star receiver A.J. Brown.
The most compelling moment arrives when Baron presses him on his mindset, prompting Hurts to reveal a far deeper connection to defeat than victory: "I think naturally I choose the losses. I think that's what makes a winner... Before you can win, you've got to learn how not to lose" . It’s a rare, unflinching look at the emotional weight of elite leadership from a player who admits that even a Super Bowl run can leave a competitor feeling empty.
One More Question is GQ’s weekly video interview series hosted by Zach Baron, pairing him with the most compelling figures across sports, film, and culture for intimate, wide-ranging conversations.
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The Origins and Influence of Brian Eno’s Pioneering Album Ambient 1: Music for Airports01/11/2024 | 31 mins.Following his recent Sunday Review, longtime contributor Grayson Haver Currin talks to Reviews Director Jeremy D. Larson about the story behind legendary producer Brian Eno’s 1978 touchstone Ambient 1: Music for Airports, the most influential ambient album ever made.Read Grayson’s Sunday Review of Music for Airports.
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- The Wilco frontman and author talks to Associate Editor Sam Sodomsky about the pitfalls of music snobbery, what he doesn’t like about rock criticism, Wilco’s recent album Cousins, and his latest book World Within a Song, in which he writes about 50 tracks that rearranged his brain.
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About The Pitchfork Review
Brought to you by the music critics at Pitchfork, The Pitchfork Review is a show for music fans and obsessives who can’t wait to talk about the latest releases. Co-hosted by Pitchfork editor-in-chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, this podcast pulls back the curtain on our reviews and scores, dives deep into new music, and gives an expert guide to what’s exciting, what’s great, and what’s just plain terrible.Podcast website
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