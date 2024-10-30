Dee-1 Opens Up on Past Depression and the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards recap
As Dee-1 recaps the Shocking 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, he also opens up about his extremely strong battle with depression 10 years ago!
56:05
Donald Trump Won, Now What?
With the country in an extremely polarized state after the presidential election, Dee-1 speaks about much needed next steps as we all move forward together.
36:49
Will Durk Arrest Prove Drill Rap is a Dead End?
On Episode 6 of Flipping Tables with Dee-1, the arrest of superstar rapper Lil Durk is discussed. What impact will this have on fans, other artists, and the drill rap scene as a whole?
35:32
The Devil Can Elevate You Too... Be Careful
In this powerful episode of Flipping Tables with Dee-1, we dive deep into the reality that "The Devil Can Elevate You Too." Dee-1 explores the idea that not all success is from God, warning against the allure of worldly elevation that goes against godly principles. Using a biblical reference from Matthew 4, Dee breaks down how the devil tempted Jesus and how similar temptations are present in today’s hip-hop culture.
From financial success to fame, many believe their achievements are divine blessings, but Dee challenges this, urging listeners to discern the difference between godly elevation and the devil’s manipulation. He also discusses the dangers of idolizing celebrities and the cyclical trap that exists when fans and artists chase after ungodly success.
Whether you’re an artist, a fan, or just seeking wisdom, this episode is a must-watch. Tune in to hear Dee-1’s personal stories, thought-provoking insights, and a powerful call for true, godly elevation.
35:57
Hip Hop's Infatuation with Dysfunction
T.I and Lil Boosie encourage their sons not to rap with guns in their music videos — and hip hop fans criticize them!
Cardi B and Offset are getting a divorce and the drama plays out publicly.
And Dee-1 does a deep dive into hip hop’s infatuation with dysfunction.
It takes courage to fight for what's right when a culture is infatuated with negativity.
Things have gotten so twisted that common sense is now controversial.
Flipping Tables with Dee-1 takes a look at the world around us through the eyes of a hip hop man on a mission to make this world a better place.
It's the life of a disruptor evolving daily.
As Dee-1 says, "If people are offended by the truth, then maybe our spirit is irritating their demons."
Let's flip some tables together.
Enjoy the podcast!
