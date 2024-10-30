The Devil Can Elevate You Too... Be Careful

In this powerful episode of Flipping Tables with Dee-1, we dive deep into the reality that "The Devil Can Elevate You Too." Dee-1 explores the idea that not all success is from God, warning against the allure of worldly elevation that goes against godly principles. Using a biblical reference from Matthew 4, Dee breaks down how the devil tempted Jesus and how similar temptations are present in today's hip-hop culture. From financial success to fame, many believe their achievements are divine blessings, but Dee challenges this, urging listeners to discern the difference between godly elevation and the devil's manipulation. He also discusses the dangers of idolizing celebrities and the cyclical trap that exists when fans and artists chase after ungodly success. Whether you're an artist, a fan, or just seeking wisdom, this episode is a must-watch. Tune in to hear Dee-1's personal stories, thought-provoking insights, and a powerful call for true, godly elevation.