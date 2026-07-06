For fifty years Catholics have debated the Society of Saint Pius X, episcopal consecrations, and questions of schism and canonical status.



But according to Bishop Athanasius Schneider—and Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre before him—most people are arguing about the wrong thing. Let's examine the real "State of Emergency" in the Catholic Church: collapsing vocations, shuttered churches, empty monasteries, declining belief, the suppression of the Traditional Latin Mass, and a growing crisis of Catholic identity in the post-Vatican II era.



The question is not whether emergency measures are justified, but whether the emergency itself can still be denied.



Featuring: Bishop Athanasius Schneider Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre



The SSPX consecrations



The Traditional Latin Mass Vatican II and Nostra Aetate Pope Francis and religious pluralism



The Chartres Pilgrimage



The future of Catholic Tradition



What is the REAL crisis facing the Church today?



Watch and decide.



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