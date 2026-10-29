In this episode of The Membership, David and John discuss a book that is an unusual in the Port William series -- it's about a mouse, and is sometimes classified as a children's book -- but still feels right at home. That book? Whitefoot: A Story from the Center from the World, by Wendell Berry. We talk about the experience of compressing the imagination to the size of a mouse, where this book sits among Berry's other works, and why the realization that one lives at the center of the world is "the world's profoundest thought." And much more.











































































































































"Whitefoot: A Story from the Center of the World"



The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast





























SHOW NOTES AND LINKS

"Whitefoot" in Orion Magazine



Website of illustrator Davis Te Selle



"Beyond Words: What Animals Think and Feel," by Carl Safina



"Black Elk Speaks," by John G. Neihardt



"Another Day: Sabbath Poems, 2013-2023," by Wendell Berry



THE MEMBERSHIP ONLINE

The Membership Podcast Online

YouTube



Facebook



Twitter



Instagram



Website



The Berry Center



The Rabbit Room Podcast Network



Who should we interview on the podcast? Let us know at hosts@membershippod.com