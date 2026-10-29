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27 episodes
- In today’s episode, Matt and John discuss “Against Killing Children,” the first essay in Wendell Berry’s new essay collection, Dispatches from Rural America. That essay touches on everything from school shootings and the total destruction of war, to the inadequacies of the materialist worldview, and the demands of Christian conscience if children are made in the image of God. We also discuss how the essay is made even more poignant by Berry’s passing in August.
Reading along? In the next episode, we will be discussing the second essay from Dispatches from Rural America: “The Problem is Industrialism.”
"Against Killing Children"
The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast
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Leavings: Poems, by Wendell Berry
Poem: “Questionnaire,” by Wendell Berry
More about George F. Kennan
BUY DISPATCHES FROM RURAL AMERICA, BY WENDELL BERRY
The Berry Center
Bookshop.org
Amazon
THE MEMBERSHIP ONLINE
The Membership Podcast Online
YouTube
The Membership Substack
Facebook
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Website
The Berry Center
Who should we interview on the podcast? Let us know at hosts@membershippod.com
- In this episode, we introduce new co-host Matt Wheeler, a singer-songwriter from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. John and Matt talk about Matt's experience turning Wendell Berry's short stories into an album, how Matt answers the question: "What Wendell Berry book should I read first?", and how he started corresponding with the Berrys.
Then John and Matt preview Season 4 and reveal the book they will be discussing first: Berry's forthcoming essay collection, Dispatches from Rural America (out October 27).
Next episode: We will be discussing the essay "Against Killing Children," the first essay in Berry's new collection Dispatches from Rural America.
New Host Matt Wheeler | Season 4 Preview
The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast
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Matt Wheeler's website
Our August 2023 interview with Matt
The Rabbit Room
"How to Be a Poet" (Rabbit Room Poetry Substack)
BUY DISPATCHES FROM RURAL AMERICA, BY WENDELL BERRY
The Berry Center
Bookshop.org
Amazon
THE MEMBERSHIP ONLINE
The Membership Podcast Online
YouTube
The Membership Substack
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Website
The Berry Center
Who should we interview on the podcast? Let us know at hosts@membershippod.com
- In this episode, John announces the relaunch of the podcast with a new cohost, singer-songwriter Matt Wheeler. The first episode with Matt comes out on Tuesday, October 13. John also reads an article that he wrote for Substack in the days after Wendell Berry’s death on August 31.
Relaunching the Podcast | "How to Be a POEM"
The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast
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John’s Substack article: “How to Be a Poem (thanks for the reminder, Wendell)”
THE MEMBERSHIP ONLINE
The Membership Podcast Online
YouTube
The Membership Substack
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Website
The Berry Center
The Rabbit Room Podcast Network
Who should we interview on the podcast? Let us know at hosts@membershippod.com
- In this episode of The Membership, David and John discuss a book that is an unusual in the Port William series -- it's about a mouse, and is sometimes classified as a children's book -- but still feels right at home. That book? Whitefoot: A Story from the Center from the World, by Wendell Berry. We talk about the experience of compressing the imagination to the size of a mouse, where this book sits among Berry's other works, and why the realization that one lives at the center of the world is "the world's profoundest thought." And much more.
"Whitefoot: A Story from the Center of the World"
The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast
SHOW NOTES AND LINKS
"Whitefoot" in Orion Magazine
Website of illustrator Davis Te Selle
"Beyond Words: What Animals Think and Feel," by Carl Safina
"Black Elk Speaks," by John G. Neihardt
"Another Day: Sabbath Poems, 2013-2023," by Wendell Berry
THE MEMBERSHIP ONLINE
The Membership Podcast Online
YouTube
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Website
The Berry Center
The Rabbit Room Podcast Network
Who should we interview on the podcast? Let us know at hosts@membershippod.com
- In his poem “Manifesto: The Mad Farmer Liberation Front,” Wendell Berry calls the reader to “Practice resurrection.” In today’s episode, we discuss one of Berry’s Sabbath poems. It has a Christmas theme that could be summarized this way: “Practice incarnation.”
A Sabbath Poem for Christmas: "Remembering that it happened once..."
The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast
SHOW NOTES AND LINKS
Sabbath Poem 1987, No. VI - “Remembering that it happened once…”
The Berry Center (our recommendation for year-end giving)
Who should we interview on the podcast? Let us know at hosts@membershippod.com
The Rabbit Room Podcast Network
The Membership Podcast Online
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Website
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About The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast
A podcast about the life of work of Wendell Berry: the Kentucky farmer, poet, novelist, essayist, and activist.Podcast website
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