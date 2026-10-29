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The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast

The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast
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The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast
Latest episode

27 episodes

  • The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast

    Episode 27: "Against Killing Children"

    10/27/2026
    In today’s episode, Matt and John discuss “Against Killing Children,” the first essay in Wendell Berry’s new essay collection, Dispatches from Rural America. That essay touches on everything from school shootings and the total destruction of war, to the inadequacies of the materialist worldview, and the demands of Christian conscience if children are made in the image of God. We also discuss how the essay is made even more poignant by Berry’s passing in August.
    Reading along? In the next episode, we will be discussing the second essay from Dispatches from Rural America: “The Problem is Industrialism.”





































































    "Against Killing Children"

    The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast














    SHOW NOTES AND LINKS
    Leavings: Poems, by Wendell Berry

    Poem: “Questionnaire,” by Wendell Berry

    More about George F. Kennan

    BUY DISPATCHES FROM RURAL AMERICA, BY WENDELL BERRY
    The Berry Center

    Bookshop.org

    Amazon

    THE MEMBERSHIP ONLINE
    The Membership Podcast Online
    YouTube

    The Membership Substack

    Facebook

    Twitter

    Instagram

    Website

    The Berry Center

    Who should we interview on the podcast? Let us know at hosts@membershippod.com
  • The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast

    Episode 26: Introducing New Host Matt Wheeler & Season 4 Preview

    10/13/2026
    In this episode, we introduce new co-host Matt Wheeler, a singer-songwriter from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. John and Matt talk about Matt's experience turning Wendell Berry's short stories into an album, how Matt answers the question: "What Wendell Berry book should I read first?", and how he started corresponding with the Berrys.
    Then John and Matt preview Season 4 and reveal the book they will be discussing first: Berry's forthcoming essay collection, Dispatches from Rural America (out October 27).
    Next episode: We will be discussing the essay "Against Killing Children," the first essay in Berry's new collection Dispatches from Rural America.





































































    New Host Matt Wheeler | Season 4 Preview

    The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast














    SHOW NOTES AND LINKS
    Matt Wheeler's website

    Our August 2023 interview with Matt

    The Rabbit Room

    "How to Be a Poet" (Rabbit Room Poetry Substack)

    BUY DISPATCHES FROM RURAL AMERICA, BY WENDELL BERRY
    The Berry Center

    Bookshop.org

    Amazon

    THE MEMBERSHIP ONLINE
    The Membership Podcast Online
    YouTube

    The Membership Substack

    Facebook

    Twitter

    Instagram

    Website

    The Berry Center

    Who should we interview on the podcast? Let us know at hosts@membershippod.com
  • The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast

    Episode 25: Re-launching "The Membership" | "How to Be a Poem"

    10/09/2026
    In this episode, John announces the relaunch of the podcast with a new cohost, singer-songwriter Matt Wheeler. The first episode with Matt comes out on Tuesday, October 13. John also reads an article that he wrote for Substack in the days after Wendell Berry’s death on August 31.





































































    Relaunching the Podcast | "How to Be a POEM"

    The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast














    SHOW NOTES AND LINKS
    John’s Substack article: “How to Be a Poem (thanks for the reminder, Wendell)”

    THE MEMBERSHIP ONLINE
    The Membership Podcast Online
    YouTube

    The Membership Substack

    Facebook

    Twitter

    Instagram

    Website

    The Berry Center

    The Rabbit Room Podcast Network

    Who should we interview on the podcast? Let us know at hosts@membershippod.com
  • The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast

    Episode 24: "Whitefoot: A Story from the Center of the World"

    02/12/2025
    In this episode of The Membership, David and John discuss a book that is an unusual in the Port William series -- it's about a mouse, and is sometimes classified as a children's book -- but still feels right at home. That book? Whitefoot: A Story from the Center from the World, by Wendell Berry. We talk about the experience of compressing the imagination to the size of a mouse, where this book sits among Berry's other works, and why the realization that one lives at the center of the world is "the world's profoundest thought." And much more.





































































    "Whitefoot: A Story from the Center of the World"

    The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast














    SHOW NOTES AND LINKS
    "Whitefoot" in Orion Magazine

    Website of illustrator Davis Te Selle

    "Beyond Words: What Animals Think and Feel," by Carl Safina

    "Black Elk Speaks," by John G. Neihardt

    "Another Day: Sabbath Poems, 2013-2023," by Wendell Berry

    THE MEMBERSHIP ONLINE
    The Membership Podcast Online
    YouTube

    Facebook

    Twitter

    Instagram

    Website

    The Berry Center

    The Rabbit Room Podcast Network

    Who should we interview on the podcast? Let us know at hosts@membershippod.com
  • The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast

    Episode 23: A Sabbath Poem for Christmas: "Remembering that it happened once..."

    12/20/2023
    In his poem “Manifesto: The Mad Farmer Liberation Front,” Wendell Berry calls the reader to “Practice resurrection.” In today’s episode, we discuss one of Berry’s Sabbath poems. It has a Christmas theme that could be summarized this way: “Practice incarnation.”





































































    A Sabbath Poem for Christmas: "Remembering that it happened once..."

    The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast














    SHOW NOTES AND LINKS
    Sabbath Poem 1987, No. VI - “Remembering that it happened once…”

    The Berry Center (our recommendation for year-end giving)

    Who should we interview on the podcast? Let us know at hosts@membershippod.com

    The Rabbit Room Podcast Network

    The Membership Podcast Online
    Facebook

    Twitter

    Instagram

    Website
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About The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast
A podcast about the life of work of Wendell Berry: the Kentucky farmer, poet, novelist, essayist, and activist.
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