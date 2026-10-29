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187 episodes
- Gayle and Nicole are back after a long absence and are excited to be talking about books again! We look back on the first half of the year and select our favorite reads through the end of June.
Books mentioned:
Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke
Greek Lessons by Han Kang
Good People by Patmeena Sabit
The Compound by Aisling Rawle
The Blue Hour by Paula Hawkins
Strangers by Belle Burden
Bangkok Wakes to Rain by Pitchaya Subdanthad
The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue
The Bright Years by Sarah Damoff
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
Dominion by Addie Citchens
American Hagwon by Min Jin Lee
Life Out Of Order by Audrey Niffenegger
Sophie Standing There by Meg Mason
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit therestperpective.substack.com
Some Upcoming Releases To Get Excited About & Nicole Reveals Her Latest Book Haul12/02/2025 | 47 mins.Welcome to another edition of the Readerly Report, where Nicole and Gayle are back to talk all things books. From a historical fiction hangover to a deep dive into an author’s backlist, this episode is a cozy conversation about the books that are currently captivating them.
This episode is a book lover’s feast. From character-driven novels that feel like a warm blanket to a sneak peek at some of the most anticipated new releases, they explore the stories that are making them think, feel, and escape.
And of course, there are plenty of book recommendations to add to your to-be-read pile.
🪞 In This Episode
•A deep dive into Buckeye by Patrick Ryan and why it’s the perfect character-driven, multi-generational read.
•A discussion of Jennifer Haig’s work, including Rabbit Moon and a magical bookstore encounter.
•Nicole shares her thoughts on Audition by Katie Kitamura, a novel that plays with perception and relationship dynamics.
•Gayle introduces Some Bright Nowhere by Ann Packer, a beautifully written and heart-wrenching story of love and loss.
•A look inside the box of books Gayle sent Nicole, including new releases and intriguing backlist titles.
•The joy of discovering new authors and the comfort of returning to old favorites.
✨ Quotable Moments
•“It was sort of like putting on a like a warm blanket at the end of the day reading that book it just felt a little soothing.” — Gayle
•“Sometimes you just love problems that are not your own.” — Nicole
•“I am your biggest fan.” — Gayle
📚 Books Mentioned
•Buckeye – Patrick Ryan (2024)
•Rabbit Moon – Jennifer Haig (2024)
•Baker Towers – Jennifer Haig
•News from Heaven – Jennifer Haig
•The Condition – Jennifer Haig
•Heat and Light – Jennifer Haig
•Audition – Katie Kitamura (2025)
•A Separation – Katie Kitamura
•Intimacies – Katie Kitamura
•The Dive from Clausen’s Pier – Ann Packer
•Some Bright Nowhere – Ann Packer (2025)
•Cursed Daughters – Oyinkan Braithwaite (2025)
•My Sister, the Serial Killer – Oyinkan Braithwaite
•What We Can Know – Ian McEwan (2025)
•Palaver – Bryan Washington (2025)
•Number One Chinese Restaurant – Lillian Li
•Bad Asians – Lillian Li (2025)
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit therestperpective.substack.com
- After eight months away (Nicole went back and checked), Nicole and Gayle are back behind the mic — finding their microphones, rediscovering rhythm, and catching up on everything that’s changed. It’s the sound of reconnection: two creative women re-entering conversation after a long pause, weaving together books, business, and being.
This episode is part reunion, part reflection, and part fall book feast. From Human Design and career pivots to running an independent bookstore and curating events, they explore what it means to return to what you love — even when you’re out of practice.
And of course, there are plenty of book recommendations to fall into.
🪞 In This Episode
* Returning to the mic after eight months — finding rhythm again
* What changes when you rebuild creative practice after a pause
* Nicole’s first year outside corporate life and launching Navigating Career Transitions with Human Design
* Gayle’s behind-the-scenes look at bookstore life at Wonderland Books: events, inventory, and reader psychology
* The intimacy of buying books — and why no one should feel watched
* Our favorite fall reads and why certain stories mirror reinvention
* The joy of doing something simply because it’s fun — even if no one listens
✨ Quotable Moments
“It’s like putting on an old coat — comfortable, but it’s been a long time.” — Gayle
“Sometimes the hardest part isn’t leaving who you were; it’s living in the space before the next self arrives.” — Nicole
“This is too much fun not to do. Even if nobody listens, I don’t care.” — Nicole
📚 Books Mentioned
(all publication dates 2025 unless noted otherwise)
* Heart the Lover – Lily King
* All the Way to the River – Elizabeth Gilbert
* What We Can Know – Ian McEwan
* The Ten-Year Affair – Erin Summers
* Cursed Daughters – Oyinkan Braithwaite
* Wreck – Catherine Newman (sequel to Sandwich)
* Second Chance Cinema – Thea Weiss
* Truly – Lionel Richie
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit therestperpective.substack.com
- After a three-month hiatus, Nicole and Gayle are back! Life has been busy—Gayle has been putting the finishing touches on her bookstore, while Nicole has been building her Human Design reading business. Now, they’re ready to dive back into all things books, with a refreshed schedule of bi-monthly episodes. Tune in as they catch up, share what they've been reading, and get back into the rhythm of lively book discussions and recommendations.
A Forty Year Kiss by Nickolas Butler | Amazon | Bookshop
Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten | Amazon | Bookshop
Show Don't Tell by Curtis Sittenfeld | Amazon | Bookshop
Rental House by Weike Wang | Amazon | Bookshop
Loose Girl by Kerry Cohen | Amazon | Bookshop
Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros | Amazon | Bookshop
A Gorgeous Excitement by Cynthia Weiner | Amazon | Bookshop
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit therestperpective.substack.com
- Welcome back, listeners! After a short hiatus, Nicole and Gayle reunite to share their recent updates, including exciting progress on Gayle's latest project. They also dive into the books they've been reading over the past few weeks. If you're looking for inspiration for your fall reading list, this episode has you covered as they reveal their top picks for the season!
Sandwich by Catherine Newman | Amazon | Bookshop
The Wedding People by Alison Espach | Amazon | Bookshop
A Forty-Year Kiss by Nickolas Butler | Amazon | Bookshop
Don't Be A Stranger by Susan Minot | Amazon | Bookshop
The God of The Woods by Liz Moore | Amazon | Bookshop
Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley | Amazon | Bookshop
Hidden Potential by Adam Grant | Amazon | Bookshop
Madwoman by Chelsea Bieker | Amazon | Bookshop
Dear Dickhead by Virgine Despentes | Amazon | Bookshop
The Sequel by Jean Hanff Korelitz | Amazon | Bookshop
The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz | Amazon | Bookshop
Evening by Susan Minot | Amazon | Bookshop
Like Mother Like Mother by Susan Rieger | Amazon | Bookshop
Connie by Connie Chung | Amazon | Bookshop
Lovely One by Ketanji Brown Jackson | Amazon | Bookshop
The Rich People Have Gone Away by Regina Porter | Amazon | Bookshop
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit therestperpective.substack.com
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About The Readerly Report
Lit podcast hosted by Nicole Bonia & Gayle Weiswasser. Candid book conversations, recommendations, observations on the reading life. therestperpective.substack.comPodcast website
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