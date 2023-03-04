Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Hardcore Literature
Benjamin McEvoy
  • Ep 66 - The Bookish Q&A Show (Coffee with Hardcore Literature)
    If you're enjoying the Hardcore Literature Show, there are two ways you can show your support and ensure it continues: 1. Please leave a quick review on iTunes. 2. Join in the fun over at the Hardcore Literature Book Club: patreon.com/hardcoreliterature Thank you so much. Happy listening and reading! - Benjamin Timestamps: 0:00 expressing my gratitude for you 3:31 how to find meaning in our lives? 20:44 advice on keeping a commonplace book? 27:00 your thoughts on French Literature? 32:37 your favourite films and shows? 40:42 entry recommendations for big classics? 45:20 your process for making connections? 51:30 a master plan behind the syllabus? 53:15 can you riff on Tolstoy’s sense of love? 58:35 how to love someone for who they are? 1:03:40 character names in Shakespeare? 1:06:05 three writers you would have coffee with? 1:07:48 what is your literary guilty pleasure? 1:09:00 what is the greatest decade ever for novels? 1:11:00 what podcasts do you enjoy listening to? 1:13:17 are you concerned about artificial intelligence? 1:19:30 a difficult dilemma: rereads or new reads? 1:22:10 what are your favourite Japanese works? 1:24:20 interest in a behind-the-scenes show 1:25:00 tell us more about Shakespeare’s audience? 1:30:59 supposedly great books that are overrated? 1:33:16 how to deal with feelings of overwhelm? 1:39:10 do books appeal to different temperaments? 1:41:47 your elevator pitch for getting into literature? 1:46:55 what are the essential book club lectures? 1:52:30 recommendations for book club newcomers 1:53:00 talking about the questions for the next show
    4/26/2023
    1:53:55
  • Ep 65 - How to Possess by Poetry by Memory
    If you're enjoying the Hardcore Literature Show, there are two ways you can show your support and ensure it continues: 1. Please leave a quick review on iTunes. 2. Join in the fun over at the Hardcore Literature Book Club: patreon.com/hardcoreliterature Thank you so much. Happy listening and reading! - Benjamin
    4/22/2023
    1:02:25
  • Ep 64 - How to Approach a Special Author Project
    If you're enjoying the Hardcore Literature Show, there are two ways you can show your support and ensure it continues: 1. Please leave a quick review on iTunes. 2. Join in the fun over at the Hardcore Literature Book Club: patreon.com/hardcoreliterature Thank you so much. Happy listening and reading! - Benjamin
    4/3/2023
    1:07:13
  • Ep 63 - Reflecting on Life, Literature & Reading the Great Books
    If you're enjoying the Hardcore Literature Show, there are two ways you can show your support and ensure it continues: 1. Please leave a quick review on iTunes. 2. Join in the fun over at the Hardcore Literature Book Club: patreon.com/hardcoreliterature Thank you so much. Happy listening and reading! - Benjamin
    3/22/2023
    1:26:59
  • Ep 62 - Prometheus Bound (Aeschylus)
    If you're enjoying the Hardcore Literature Show, there are two ways you can show your support and ensure it continues: 1. Please leave a quick review on iTunes. 2. Join in the fun over at the Hardcore Literature Book Club: patreon.com/hardcoreliterature Thank you so much. Happy listening and reading! - Benjamin
    3/20/2023
    59:31

About Hardcore Literature

Welcome to your new favourite book club. If you enjoy deep dives into the greatest books ever written, you will love Hardcore Literature. Provocative poems, evocative epics, and life-changing literary analyses. We don’t just read the great books - we live them. Together we’ll suck the marrow out of Shakespeare, Homer, and Tolstoy. We’ll relish the most moving art ever committed to the page and stage from every age. Join us on the reading adventure of a lifetime.
