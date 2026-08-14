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91 episodes
- If you're enjoying the Hardcore Literature Show, there are two ways you can show your support and ensure it continues:
1. Please leave a quick review on iTunes.
2. Join in the fun over at the Hardcore Literature Book Club: patreon.com/hardcoreliterature
Thank you so much. Happy listening and reading!
- Benjamin
- If you're enjoying the Hardcore Literature Show, there are two ways you can show your support and ensure it continues:
1. Please leave a quick review on iTunes.
2. Join in the fun over at the Hardcore Literature Book Club: patreon.com/hardcoreliterature
Thank you so much. Happy listening and reading!
- Benjamin
- If you're enjoying the Hardcore Literature Show, there are two ways you can show your support and ensure it continues:
1. Please leave a quick review on iTunes.
2. Join in the fun over at the Hardcore Literature Book Club: patreon.com/hardcoreliterature
Thank you so much. Happy listening and reading!
- Benjamin
- If you're enjoying the Hardcore Literature Show, there are two ways you can show your support and ensure it continues:
1. Please leave a quick review on iTunes.
2. Join in the fun over at the Hardcore Literature Book Club: patreon.com/hardcoreliterature
Thank you so much. Happy listening and reading!
- Benjamin
- If you're enjoying the Hardcore Literature Show, there are two ways you can show your support and ensure it continues:
1. Please leave a quick review on iTunes.
2. Join in the fun over at the Hardcore Literature Book Club: patreon.com/hardcoreliterature
Thank you so much. Happy listening and reading!
- Benjamin
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About Hardcore Literature
Welcome to your new favourite book club. If you enjoy deep dives into the greatest books ever written, you will love Hardcore Literature. Provocative poems, evocative epics, and life-changing literary analyses. We don't just read the great books - we live them. Together we'll suck the marrow out of Shakespeare, Homer, and Tolstoy. We'll relish the most moving art ever committed to the page and stage from every age. Join us on the reading adventure of a lifetime.Podcast website
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Hardcore Literature
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