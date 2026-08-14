Welcome to your new favourite book club. If you enjoy deep dives into the greatest books ever written, you will love Hardcore Literature.

Provocative poems, evocative epics, and life-changing literary analyses. We don't just read the great books - we live them. Together we'll suck the marrow out of Shakespeare, Homer, and Tolstoy. We'll relish the most moving art ever committed to the page and stage from every age. Join us on the reading adventure of a lifetime.