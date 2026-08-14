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Hardcore Literature

Benjamin McEvoy
ArtsBooks
Hardcore Literature
Latest episode

91 episodes

  • Hardcore Literature

    Ep 91 - The Wind in the Willows (Kenneth Grahame)

    08/14/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    If you're enjoying the Hardcore Literature Show, there are two ways you can show your support and ensure it continues:
    1. Please leave a quick review on iTunes.
    2. Join in the fun over at the Hardcore Literature Book Club: patreon.com/hardcoreliterature
    Thank you so much. Happy listening and reading!
    - Benjamin
  • Hardcore Literature

    Ep 90 - How to Live the Great Books: Life-Changing Reading Habits

    03/07/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
    If you're enjoying the Hardcore Literature Show, there are two ways you can show your support and ensure it continues:
    1. Please leave a quick review on iTunes.
    2. Join in the fun over at the Hardcore Literature Book Club: patreon.com/hardcoreliterature
    Thank you so much. Happy listening and reading!
    - Benjamin
  • Hardcore Literature

    Ep 89 - Book Club Schedule for 2026

    01/01/2026 | 1h 44 mins.
    If you're enjoying the Hardcore Literature Show, there are two ways you can show your support and ensure it continues:
    1. Please leave a quick review on iTunes.
    2. Join in the fun over at the Hardcore Literature Book Club: patreon.com/hardcoreliterature
    Thank you so much. Happy listening and reading!
    - Benjamin
  • Hardcore Literature

    Ep 88 - Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde (Robert Louis Stevenson)

    12/07/2025 | 1h 48 mins.
    If you're enjoying the Hardcore Literature Show, there are two ways you can show your support and ensure it continues:
    1. Please leave a quick review on iTunes.
    2. Join in the fun over at the Hardcore Literature Book Club: patreon.com/hardcoreliterature
    Thank you so much. Happy listening and reading!
    - Benjamin
  • Hardcore Literature

    Ep 87 - Appreciating Shakespeare on My Birthday

    03/17/2025 | 1h 25 mins.
    If you're enjoying the Hardcore Literature Show, there are two ways you can show your support and ensure it continues:
    1. Please leave a quick review on iTunes.
    2. Join in the fun over at the Hardcore Literature Book Club: patreon.com/hardcoreliterature
    Thank you so much. Happy listening and reading!
    - Benjamin
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About Hardcore Literature
Welcome to your new favourite book club. If you enjoy deep dives into the greatest books ever written, you will love Hardcore Literature. Provocative poems, evocative epics, and life-changing literary analyses. We don't just read the great books - we live them. Together we'll suck the marrow out of Shakespeare, Homer, and Tolstoy. We'll relish the most moving art ever committed to the page and stage from every age. Join us on the reading adventure of a lifetime.
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