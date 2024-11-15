🎙️ In this episode of Let's Be Clear Podcast, Dr. Jamal Bryant dives into an impactful conversation with the multi-talented Ray J. Together, they explore Ray J's journey in the entertainment industry, family dynamics, and the ups and downs that shaped his life.Ray J opens up about his early career, navigating fame, and the personal toll of controversies—including his battle with mental health and a pursuit of truth and redemption.Dr. Bryant offers his signature blend of spiritual insight and support, guiding the conversation on faith, resilience, and self-acceptance. Ray J reveals his struggles and strength, his commitment to his children's well-being, and the importance of living in his truth beyond the public eye. From mental health to the pressures of the music industry and reflections on recent events, this episode is a candid and powerful discussion on growth, healing, and purpose.✨ Tune in for a heartfelt talk on faith, personal redemption, and the courage to prioritize authenticity over fame.#LetsBeClearPodcast #JamalBryant #RayJ #MentalHealthMatters #OvercomingObstacles #RayJStory #EntertainmentNews #HealingThroughFaith #DrJamalBryantInterviewWithRayJThe Jamal Bryant Podcast "Let’s Be Clear" is a conversation that rips off the bandaid to serious relevant issues in the community and around the country. It assesses the wounds and offers prescriptions of insight, understanding and direction. No punches are pulled, but jabs are thrown to hit right between the eyes of every listener. New Episode Drops every Thursday at 12pm est. at jamalbryant.orgFollow or Subscribe on our socials ~https://www.facebook.com/jamalbryantpodcasthttps://www.instagram.com/jamalbryantpodcast/https://www.tiktok.com/@jamalbryantpodcast https://twitter.com/jamalbryantpod
--------
46:31
Master P Teaches Escaping Generational Poverty, Building Financial Legacy, and His Faith in God
🎙️ In this episode of The Jamal Bryant Podcast, "Let's Be Clear," we sit down with Percy "Master P" Miller, a legend whose journey from hip-hop to high-level entrepreneurship has redefined what it means to build wealth and impact. Master P opens up about the values that ground him—faith, family, and financial freedom—and why these are the keys to creating generational change.Together, we dive deep into the mindset that has guided him in business and life. Percy speaks on the critical need for financial literacy in our communities, reprogramming outdated ways of thinking, and creating brands that are family-owned and community-focused. He reveals the significance in keeping God first, staying disciplined, and why integrity and mentorship are non-negotiables in his life. This episode is more than a conversation; it’s a call to action for everyone committed to bridging the wealth gap and leaving a legacy of purpose.!🔑 #LetsBeClear #JamalBryantPodcast #PercyMiller #MasterP #GenerationalWealth #FinancialFreedom #BlackExcellence #FaithAndFocus #EntrepreneurMindsetThe Jamal Bryant Podcast "Let’s Be Clear" is a conversation that rips off the bandaid to serious relevant issues in the community and around the country. It assesses the wounds and offers prescriptions of insight, understanding and direction. No punches are pulled, but jabs are thrown to hit right between the eyes of every listener. New Episode Drops every Thursday at 12pm est. at jamalbryant.orgFollow or Subscribe on our socials ~https://www.facebook.com/jamalbryantpodcasthttps://www.instagram.com/jamalbryantpodcast/https://www.tiktok.com/@jamalbryantpodcast https://twitter.com/jamalbryantpod
--------
49:05
Jeff Johnson Talks Conservative Black Men, Dangers of White Progressives, & Male Mental Health Crisis
In this latest episode of The Jamal Bryant Podcast: Let’s Be Clear, Jamal sits down with longtime friend, activist, and media strategist, Jeff Johnson. With decades of experience at the intersection of civil rights, culture, and media, Jeff remains a trusted voice in the Black community.Together, Jamal and Jeff dive into their shared journey in the civil rights movement, unpacking the critical challenges that today’s Black leaders face. From Jeff’s work with the NAACP to his fight for social justice, they explore the lessons learned from past generations, the void left by retiring icons, and the vital role the next generation must play in keeping the movement alive.Join Jamal and Jeff for an insightful discussion on the ongoing struggle to transform cultural influence into real political and economic power—and the steps needed to move the movement forward.#JeffJohnson #BlackLeadership #LeadershipCrisis #SocialJustice #LegacyPlanning #BlackCommunity #CivilRights #LeadershipDevelopment #CommunityEmpowerment #JusticeAndEquality
--------
51:35
Stacey Abrams Exposes the Black Church, ‘Project 2025’ and DEI Attacks
On this episode of Jamal Bryant’s "Let’s Be Clear" podcast, we’re getting real about the importance of voter engagement with none other than Stacey Abrams. Known for her unwavering dedication to civic participation, Abrams opens up about the critical need to engage Black men in the voting process and the undeniable role the Black church plays in tackling societal issues. Together, we unpack her advocacy for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), her work as a children’s book author, and the lasting impact of the Supreme Court on our democracy.This conversation goes beyond politics; it’s about protecting our future and ensuring that every voice is heard.If you’re passionate about change and committed to making a difference, this episode is for you. It’s deep, it’s real, and it’s clear—Stacey Abrams is not just advocating for democracy; she’s fighting to preserve it. 🗳️✊🏽The Jamal Bryant Podcast "Let’s Be Clear" is a conversation that rips off the bandaid to serious relevant issues in the community and around the country. It assesses the wounds and offers prescriptions of insight, understanding and direction. No punches are pulled, but jabs are thrown to hit right between the eyes of every listener. New Episode Drops every Thursday at 12pm est. at jamalbryant.orgFollow or Subscribe on our socials ~https://www.facebook.com/jamalbryantpodcasthttps://www.instagram.com/jamalbryantpodcast/https://www.tiktok.com/@jamalbryantpodcast https://twitter.com/jamalbryantpod
--------
38:21
Dante Bowe Talks “Nude” Scandal, Maverick City Split, and His Solo Career
On this episode of Jamal Bryant’s "Let’s Be Clear" podcast, we’re diving into the real, raw journey of Dante Bowe, an artist who has not just made waves in gospel music but is now shaking up the R&B and contemporary Christian music world. Dante sits down with us to unpack the highs and lows of his evolution as an artist—from his transition into a solo career to the tough decision of stepping away from his former group. We talk about authenticity, the industry’s demands, and how it all impacts his ministry.Dante Bowe opens up about the church hurt he’s experienced, the importance of staying grounded, and why family support has been crucial in keeping him on the right path. We also dive into the loneliness that comes with being gifted, the need for mentorship, and how the music industry can either shape you or shake you. This conversation is more than just about music—it’s about purpose, faith, and staying true to who you are, no matter the obstacles.If you're looking for truth, wisdom, and some inspiration to fuel your own journey, don’t miss this episode. It’s deep, it's real, and it’s clear—Dante Bowe is not just making music; he’s making an impact. 🎤🔥The Jamal Bryant Podcast "Let’s Be Clear" is a conversation that rips off the bandaid to serious relevant issues in the community and around the country. It assesses the wounds and offers prescriptions of insight, understanding and direction. No punches are pulled, but jabs are thrown to hit right between the eyes of every listener. New Episode Drops every Thursday at 12pm est. at jamalbryant.orgFollow or Subscribe on our socials ~https://www.facebook.com/jamalbryantpodcasthttps://www.instagram.com/jamalbryantpodcast/https://www.tiktok.com/@jamalbryantpodcasthttps://twitter.com/jamalbryantpod
The Jamal Bryant Podcast Let's be clear is a conversation that rips off the bandaid to serious relevant issues in the community and around the country. It assesses the wounds and offers prescriptions of insight, understanding and direction. No punches are pulled, but jabs are thrown to hit right between the eyes of every listener.