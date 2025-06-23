The Iran Breakdown with Mark Dubowitz

Digital Resistance: Using Tech to Empower Iranians and Take Down the Regime (featuring Mehdi Yahyanejad)

About the EpisodeMehdi Yahyanejad was raised in the Islamic Republic. Now, he's fighting it from the outside... with code.From founding the digital platform that helped power Iran’s Green Movement in 2009 to coordinating resistance through online activism, Mehdi has seen firsthand how technology empowers dissidents and fuels regime resistance.As the Islamic Republic faces external challenges coupled with internal decay, the regime is cracking. Mehdi and Mark discuss how the right digital tools can help the Iranian people finish the job. About the MusicOur intro and outro music samples (with artist's permission) Liraz Charhi's single, "Roya" — check out the full version of the song and the meaning behind it here: https://youtu.be/1Ab4XFaWnOk?si=aIdBdvY1mkMiQPN9