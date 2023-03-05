The Grand Tourist with Dan Rubinstein

Design journalist Dan Rubinstein introduces listeners to the leading tastemakers of the creative world, from master chefs to experimental architects. Join Dan o... More
The Grand Tourist Introduces: Zizipho Poswa, Fernando Laposse, Linde Freya Tangelder
On this special episode sponsored by Lumens, Dan meets three extraordinary emerging talents in the field of design: South Africa's Zizipho Poswa shares her memories of the women who raised her and inspired her bronze sculptures; Mexico's Fernando Laposse explains the impact of agriculture on his materially minded works; and Belgium-based Linde Freya Tangelder chats about how she walks freely between the worlds of product and collectible design.
5/24/2023
1:06:57
Alberto Alessi: Turning Ideas Into Icons
Since the 1970s, Alberto Alessi has been a trailblazer in the world of product design, working with a roster of all-star talents to produce legendary items for his family's company, Alessi. On this episode, Dan speaks with Alberto about the time he partnered with Salvador Dali, his creations by the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, and why it's bad for designers to have a style.
5/17/2023
36:12
Athena Calderone: Advice and Inspiration on Modern Living
Style, home, and food guru Athena Calderone has everyone buzzing. On this special call-in episode, Athena opens up about her career and answers burning questions from some of the leading names in her Rolodex, including Aurora James, Jason Wu, Jenna Lyons, Missy Robbins, Andre Mellone, and more.
5/10/2023
58:15
Vienna: Where Tradition and Modernity Meet
The Austrian capital is a place with history around every corner, where layers of cultural complexity create an environment that endlessly rewards exploration. On this episode, Dan talks with hoteliers, curators, museum directors, and creatives who are upholding the legacy of a city bursting with art, design, music, and culture.
5/3/2023
1:35:40
Gabriel Hendifar of Apparatus: A Dinner for Two
For this season finale of the podcast, Dan shares an on-air meal with Gabriel Hendifar, artistic director of the acclaimed lighting and furniture brand Apparatus. Over various courses corresponding to phases of the impresario's life, the two discuss the genesis of his growing company, the rule-breaking events he's thrown, and why he's going through a midlife epiphany.
