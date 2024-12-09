Normally, free subscribers to the newsletter and podcast have to wait until Friday receive the new episode. And normally Q&A sessions with John McWhorter, in which we answer questions posed by the audience, are only available to full subscribers. But today is no normal day—I’m releasing our Q&A from last month to everyone.Become a subscriber at https://glennloury.substack.comMike Spooner wants to know how I came around to supporting TrumpSubstack Reader wants to know if Trump’s reelection signals that we’re entering an era where “reason and common sense once again prevail.”Michoel Stern senses that I’m becoming more isolationist, and that I don’t want America to be the world’s policeman. So what is the alternative?Robert Odear asks if there is “an accepted metric for linguistic complexity,” and if there is one, whether linguistically complex societies also tend to be advanced societies.Nancy wants to know if the triumph over “wokeness” represented by Trump’s election is being felt on campus.Jonathan E. Burack wants to know why I haven’t responded to this review of Ta-Nehisi Coates’s The Message.Pete Bradshaw asks what we think of the use of political slurs like “fascist,” “Hitler,” and “commie.”Cara C. suggests that, while it was wrong for Democrats to use lawfare against Trump, it is acceptable for Republicans to use it against Democrats, if only to teach them a lesson.Recorded December 1, 2024 This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit glennloury.substack.com/subscribe
59:45
John McWhorter – The Path Not Taken for Black Activism
0:00 Thanksgiving with Glenn and John0:45 Thanksgiving with Glenn and John 6:50 Glenn the patriarch 10:35 John Lewis's legacy 15:48 Ground News ad 17:49 From John Lewis to Stokely Carmichael to Jesse Jackson to BLM 25:21 To isolate or to integrate? 27:41 What black activism could have been 32:02 John: The Black Panthers accomplished nothing 40:04 ACTA ad 42:18 James Baldwin's "nutty" late work 44:45 James Q. Wilson's prescient attitude toward Glenn's leftward shift 52:43 The "conservative" absence at the National Museum of African American History 55:11 John's investigation of contemporary Yiddish speakersRecorded December 1, 2024Links and ReadingsDavid Greenberg's book, John Lewis: A LifeBarbara Fields and Karen Fields's book, Racecraft: The Soul of Inequality in American LifeKwame Ture (Stokely Carmichael) and Charles Hamilton's book, Black Power: The Politics of LiberationTrailer for Raoul Peck's film, I Am Not Your NegroJames Baldwin's book, The Evidence of Things Not SeenGlenn's book, Race, Incarceration, and American ValuesJohn DiIulio Jr.'s review of Late Admissions in the Claremont Review of BooksJohn's NYT column, "Yiddish is a Supposedly Dying Language That's Thrillingly Alive"
1:00:34
Post-Show: Walking Contradiction
In this post-show recording with Mark and Nikita, I talk about the holiday blues, the contradictions of racial heterodoxy and racial self-identification, and learning from Yiddish-speakers.
3:12
Yaya Fanusie – The Life of a CIA Analyst
0:47 The Jabbari Lincoln Files, Yaya's audio spy thriller 5:40 Is Jabbari Lincoln a fictional surrogate for Yaya? 10:05 How Yaya joined the CIA 16:18 What does a CIA analyst do, anyway? 20:42 The lessons of the WMDs debacle 23:08 A Muslim convert at the Agency 28:40 How the 2005 London Underground bombings got Yaya interested in counterterrorism 30:28 Terrorist recruitment and the search for self 35:57 Why Yaya doesn't use the term "Islamophobia" 38:52 Yaya: Not even freedom fighters have license to kill with impunity 45:06 What would Malcolm X think about African American support of Palestinians? 52:22 Working for the CIA in the post-COINTELPRO eraRecorded November 9, 2024Links and Readings1776 UnitesThe Jabarri Lincoln FilesSam Greenlee's novel, The Spook Who Sat by the DoorIvan Dixon's 1973 film adaptation of The Spook Who Say by the DoorYaya's essay for the Journal of Free Black Thought, "Hamas Are Not Muslim Freedom Fighters"December 2, 1963 NYT article on Malcolm X's "Chickens coming home to roost" commentYaya's other podcast, Designated
1:00:04
Post-Show: I Could Tell You What's in This Episode, but I'd Have to Kill You
In this post-show recording with Mark and Nikita, I talk about my conversation with Yaya Fanusie, the sub rosa activities of the CIA, the US's authorization of ATACMS strikes in Russian territory, and more.
Race, inequality, and economics in the US and throughout the world from Glenn Loury, Professor of Economics at Brown University and Paulson Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute