The Fortitude Podcast
The Fortitude Podcast

Micah and Sarah
Society & Culture
  • Melissa Russell on how charity water is ending world thirst one well at a time | Episode 60
    Melissa Russell, President of charity: water, joins us for a powerful conversation about purpose, justice, and what it means to lead with compassion. Melissa shares her journey of stepping into global impact work, how her faith has shaped her leadership, and why the water crisis is not just a physical issue—but have an all encompassing impact on communities. spiritual one. She opens up about the challenges and joys of stewarding a mission-driven organization and the importance of hope in hard places. This episode brings a huge amount of awareness to the extraordinary impact can have on communities. Come hang with us! Charity Water Information: Website: https://www.charitywater.org/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/charitywater/ Follow The Fortitude Podcast: Insta: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/thefortitudepodcast⁠ TikTok: ⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@thefortitudepodcast⁠ YouTube: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@TheFortitudePodcast⁠ Listen on Spotify/Apple Podcast: Spotify: ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/51QLZDHRsgTnmDFTQRcEVa⁠ Apple Podcasts: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fortitude-podcast/id1725683498⁠ Follow Micah and Sarah: Our Insta: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/micahandsarahhh⁠ Sarah’s Insta: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/sarahsheltonwallace⁠ TikTok: ⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@micahandsarah⁠ Podcast Equipment: Lighting: ⁠https://amzn.to/3Ofs1CL⁠ Mic: ⁠https://amzn.to/3SAZb2l⁠ Rodecaster Pro: ⁠https://amzn.to/42ekbyR⁠ Video Camera: ⁠https://amzn.to/3UcQ60D⁠ Tripod: ⁠https://amzn.to/42gCJP3⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    39:59
  • Heather Thompson Day on why Questions for and doubts about God are the very things that often Strengthen our Faith | Ep. 60
    This week we engage in a profound conversation with Heather Thompson Day, a speaker, author, and professor about the complexities of faith, grief, and the importance of questions in our spiritual journeys. Heather shares her personal experiences with doubt, the impact of her father's Alzheimer's on her faith, and the lessons learned about success and obedience in God's kingdom. Her insights emphasize the significance of community, the desire for significance, and the transformative power of writing down our experiences with God. Heather encourages listeners to embrace their questions and to seek a deeper relationship with God, even in the midst of trials! Follow Heather Thompson Day: Website: https://www.heatherthompsonday.com/ https://www.crosscommunication.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heatherthompsonday Follow The Fortitude Podcast: Insta: https://www.instagram.com/thefortitudepodcast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thefortitudepodcast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFortitudePodcast Listen on Spotify/Apple Podcast: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/51QLZDHRsgTnmDFTQRcEVa Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fortitude-podcast/id1725683498 Follow Micah and Sarah: Our Insta: https://www.instagram.com/micahandsarahhh Sarah’s Insta: https://www.instagram.com/sarahsheltonwallace TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@micahandsarah Podcast Equipment: Lighting: https://amzn.to/3Ofs1CL Mic: https://amzn.to/3SAZb2l Rodecaster Pro: https://amzn.to/42ekbyR Video Camera: https://amzn.to/3UcQ60D Tripod: https://amzn.to/42gCJP3 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:03:12
  • Mary Marantz on How to Stop the Cycles of Fear that Hold Us Back from the Purposes God Has for Us | Ep.59
    Mary Marantz is the bestselling author of Dirt, Slow Growth Equals Strong Roots, and now, Underestimated! We learned SO MUCH from her in our conversation about how to name and stop the cycles of fear that hold us back from all God has for us. We get into topics such as why boredom can lead to breakthrough, how our brain can accurately predict our odds of success based on past experiences, and how we can CHANGE that experience to up those odds. Get out a notepad for this one because Mary gives tons of tangible tips that can be applied no matter where you're at in your journey! Follow The Fortitude Podcast: Insta: https://www.instagram.com/thefortitudepodcast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thefortitudepodcast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFortitudePodcast Follow Mary Marantz: Website: https://marymarantz.com/underestimated  Insta: https://www.instagram.com/marymarantz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/marymarantzshow The Mary Marantz Show: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-mary-marantz-show/id1478272407  Link to Underestimated: https://www.amazon.com/Underestimated-Surprisingly-Simple-Playing-Forward/dp/0800738497 Listen on Spotify/Apple Podcast: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/51QLZDHRsgTnmDFTQRcEVa Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fortitude-podcast/id1725683498 Follow Micah and Sarah: Our Insta: https://www.instagram.com/micahandsarahhh Sarah’s Insta: https://www.instagram.com/sarahsheltonwallace TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@micahandsarah Podcast Equipment: Lighting: https://amzn.to/3Ofs1CL Mic: https://amzn.to/3SAZb2l Rodecaster Pro: https://amzn.to/42ekbyR Video Camera: https://amzn.to/3UcQ60D Tripod: https://amzn.to/42gCJP3 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:05:23
  • The Size of Our Roots: How Our Families Shaped Us | Episode 58
    We’ve gotten lots of questions about our families of origin—so today, we’re diving into it! From growing up in very different-sized families to how that shaped our values, personalities, and even our marriage, we’re unpacking it all. Join us as we explore how family size formed us and continues to influence the way we see the world. Come hang with us! Follow The Fortitude Podcast: Insta: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/thefortitudepodcast⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@thefortitudepodcast⁠⁠⁠ YouTube: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@TheFortitudePodcast⁠⁠⁠ Listen on Spotify/Apple Podcast: Spotify: ⁠⁠⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/51QLZDHRsgTnmDFTQRcEVa⁠⁠⁠ Apple Podcasts: ⁠⁠⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fortitude-podcast/id1725683498⁠⁠⁠ Follow Micah and Sarah: Our Insta: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/micahandsarahhh⁠⁠⁠ Sarah’s Insta: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/sarahsheltonwallace⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@micahandsarah⁠⁠⁠ Podcast Equipment: Lighting: ⁠⁠⁠https://amzn.to/3Ofs1CL⁠⁠⁠ Mic: ⁠⁠⁠https://amzn.to/3SAZb2l⁠⁠⁠ Rodecaster Pro: ⁠⁠⁠https://amzn.to/42ekbyR⁠⁠⁠ Video Camera: ⁠⁠⁠https://amzn.to/3UcQ60D⁠⁠⁠ Tripod: ⁠⁠⁠https://amzn.to/42gCJP3⁠⁠⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    36:39
  • The Unexpected Emotional Experience of a Trip Without our Baby| Episode 57
    We’ve been super blessed to do a lot of traveling lately—and we even took our very first trip without our little guy! This week, we’re talking all about our recent adventure to Dubai: the wild experiences, the unexpected moments, and all the emotions that came with leaving our son behind for the first time. Tune in for stories, laughs, and some real talk about parenting, travel, and everything in between. Come hang with us! Follow The Fortitude Podcast: Insta: ⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/thefortitudepodcast⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@thefortitudepodcast⁠⁠ YouTube: ⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@TheFortitudePodcast⁠⁠ Listen on Spotify/Apple Podcast: Spotify: ⁠⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/51QLZDHRsgTnmDFTQRcEVa⁠⁠ Apple Podcasts: ⁠⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fortitude-podcast/id1725683498⁠⁠ Follow Micah and Sarah: Our Insta: ⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/micahandsarahhh⁠⁠ Sarah’s Insta: ⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/sarahsheltonwallace⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@micahandsarah⁠⁠ Visit ⁠CozyEarth.com⁠ and use my exclusive code FORTITUDE for 40% off best-selling sheets, towels, pajamas, and more. And if you get a post-purchase survey, let them know you heard about Cozy Earth right here. Podcast Equipment: Lighting: ⁠⁠https://amzn.to/3Ofs1CL⁠⁠ Mic: ⁠⁠https://amzn.to/3SAZb2l⁠⁠ Rodecaster Pro: ⁠⁠https://amzn.to/42ekbyR⁠⁠ Video Camera: ⁠⁠https://amzn.to/3UcQ60D⁠⁠ Tripod: ⁠⁠https://amzn.to/42gCJP3⁠⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    38:33

About The Fortitude Podcast

Hello, and welcome to The Fortitude Podcast. We're your hosts, Micah and Sarah. You may know us from TikTok or Instagram (@micahandsarahhh) but we are coming to the podcast space to talk about life experiences that have tested and strengthened us and built our fortitude – the strength of mind that enables a person to encounter danger or bear pain or adversity with courage.  Every Tuesday we have conversations with each other, our friends, and we answer your questions about  relationships, faith, mentality, trauma, healing - ultimately all the things in life that make up the human experience! When you're in a tough season, it is so important to know that you're not alone and you are capable of making it to the other side. Join us each week as we share personal stories that will help you to feel encouraged, learn to stay hopeful, and most importantly, fill you with a little more fortitude.
Society & Culture, Relationships, Religion & Spirituality, Christianity

