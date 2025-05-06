Melissa Russell on how charity water is ending world thirst one well at a time | Episode 60

Melissa Russell, President of charity: water, joins us for a powerful conversation about purpose, justice, and what it means to lead with compassion. Melissa shares her journey of stepping into global impact work, how her faith has shaped her leadership, and why the water crisis is not just a physical issue—but have an all encompassing impact on communities. spiritual one. She opens up about the challenges and joys of stewarding a mission-driven organization and the importance of hope in hard places. This episode brings a huge amount of awareness to the extraordinary impact can have on communities. Come hang with us! Charity Water Information: Website: https://www.charitywater.org/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/charitywater/