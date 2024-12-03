Powered by RND
The Dysfunctional Developer
"The Dysfunctional Developer" is a fresh take on tech from the voices of JS Party, bringing a no-nonsense perspective to web development conversations. From AI'...
Technology

  • Trailer: The Dysfunctional Developer
    The Dysfunctional Developer, a new tech podcast from former JS Party hosts Nick Nisi, KBall and Amy Dutton, takes an honest look at the messy reality of modern web development. Moving beyond the polished narratives of Tech Twitter and trending articles, this show tackles the authentic challenges developers face daily. From the impact of AI on entry-level positions to the unique experience of coding in flyover country, the podcast explores the often-overlooked aspects of software development. Each episode features candid conversations with developers and industry experts who share real-world insights about debugging in production, managing the constant flood of new technologies, and navigating the actual experience of building software in 2025 and beyond. The Dysfunctional Developer aims to cut through the hype and connect with developers where they really are – in the sometimes chaotic but always genuine world of practical software development.
"The Dysfunctional Developer" is a fresh take on tech from the voices of JS Party, bringing a no-nonsense perspective to web development conversations. From AI's impact on junior developers to practical debugging skills, the show cuts through industry hype to deliver authentic discussions that represent the average developer's experience. This successor to JS Party features meaningful conversations with industry voices while maintaining a down-to-earth, real-world approach to tech.
