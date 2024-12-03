Trailer: The Dysfunctional Developer

The Dysfunctional Developer, a new tech podcast from former JS Party hosts Nick Nisi, KBall and Amy Dutton, takes an honest look at the messy reality of modern web development. Moving beyond the polished narratives of Tech Twitter and trending articles, this show tackles the authentic challenges developers face daily. From the impact of AI on entry-level positions to the unique experience of coding in flyover country, the podcast explores the often-overlooked aspects of software development. Each episode features candid conversations with developers and industry experts who share real-world insights about debugging in production, managing the constant flood of new technologies, and navigating the actual experience of building software in 2025 and beyond. The Dysfunctional Developer aims to cut through the hype and connect with developers where they really are – in the sometimes chaotic but always genuine world of practical software development.