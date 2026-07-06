The Business of Government Hour

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147 episodes
- Why do so many great ideas fail to scale? What separates organizations that innovate once from those that innovate continuously? And what can government leaders learn about building partnerships that turn bold ideas into real results? Join me, Michael J. Keegan, for a conversation exploring insights from the book Genius at Scale: How Great Leaders Drive […]
Managing the Mission at Homeland Security: A Conversation with Troy Edgar, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security06/29/2026What does it take to run the most operationally complex department in the federal government? Securing borders. Responding to disasters. Protecting critical infrastructure. At the Department of Homeland Security, keeping those missions running takes focused management. Join host Michael J. Keegan as he discusses these topics and more with Troy Edgar, Deputy Secretary of Homeland […]
Modernizing the Delivery of Public Benefits for a Digital Era: A Conversation with Ajit Girn, CIO, California Employment Development Department06/15/2026What does it take to modernize a public benefits system that millions of people rely? How do government leaders improve customer experience, strengthen trust, protect sensitive data, and replace legacy systems? And how can technology help a large public agency become more responsive, more resilient, and more human-centered? Join host Michael J. Keegan as he […]
Results Driven Government: A Conversation on How Government Leaders Can Make Improvement Stick06/08/2026Why do performance improvements often vanish when leadership changes? What separates activity from results? And how can government leaders build systems that make improvement stick? Join host Michael J. Keegan as he speaks with John M. Bernard, author of Government That Works and founder of America’s Pulse. Listen to the podcast.
Shaping How We Lead: A Conversation with Dr. Masud Husain author of Our Brains, Our Selves06/01/2026What makes us who we are? How do memory, motivation, empathy, judgment, and our sense of belonging shape the way we lead, make decisions, and connect with others? And what happens when those essential cognitive functions begin to change? Join host Michael J. Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Dr. Masud Husain […]
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About The Business of Government Hour
The Business of Government Hour highlights government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. Host Michael J. Keegan speaks to guests about leadership, public management, innovation, as well as their vision of government in the 21st century. Each interview offers an informative, insightful, and in-depth conversation on topics and trends at the intersection of government, technology, and leadership.Podcast website
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