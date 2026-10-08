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The Big O Podcast

Glenn Ordway
Sports
The Big O Podcast
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • The Big O Podcast

    The Big O Podcast - Episode #8: Bob Lobel

    10/08/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    Glenn takes a trip down memory lane as Bob Lobel shares inside stories that made his career.
  • The Big O Podcast

    The Big O Podcast - Episode #7: Pats,Sox, and Inside Radio Talk

    10/06/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Glenn & Pete go over recent Boston sports events and revisit sports radio past.
  • The Big O Podcast

    The Big O Podcast - Bonus Pod: Pats @ Bills Instant Recap

    10/04/2026 | 20 mins.
    Glenn & Sam give an instant recap of the Patriots' encouraging win in Buffalo.
  • The Big O Podcast

    The Big O Podcast - Episode #6: Kirk Minihane

    09/30/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    Glenn talks with Kirk and takes you behind the curtain of his radio days.
  • The Big O Podcast

    The Big O Podcast - Episode #5: Patriots Week 3 Duval Disaster !

    09/28/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Glenn and Pete go over in length the Duval Disaster this past Sunday.
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About The Big O Podcast
After a stint with retirement Legendary Boston Sports Radio Talk Show Host Glenn Ordway returns to a new podcast reconnecting with the characters, champions, legends and troublemakers he met along the way in his five decade career behind the microphone..The Big O's Podcast isn't about rehearsed answers or another trip through somebody's highlight reel. These are real conversations between people who were there. Old stories get better. New ones surface.But expect great unedited stories, sharp opinions, plenty of laughs-and the occasional argument nobody plans on losing.Pull up a chair.The Big O is Back...You'll want to hear what happens next.
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