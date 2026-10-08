After a stint with retirement Legendary Boston Sports Radio Talk Show Host Glenn Ordway returns to a new podcast reconnecting with the characters, champions, legends and troublemakers he met along the way in his five decade career behind the microphone..The Big O's Podcast isn't about rehearsed answers or another trip through somebody's highlight reel.

These are real conversations between people who were there. Old stories get better. New ones surface.But expect great unedited stories, sharp opinions, plenty of laughs-and the occasional argument nobody plans on losing.Pull up a chair.The Big O is Back...You'll want to hear what happens next.