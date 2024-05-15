#311 - Best Deer Hunting Calibers w/Mark Boardman and Ryan Muckenhirn of Vortex

In this episode, Zach and Jake talk with Mark Boardman and Ryan Muckenhirn of Vortex Optics about what they believe to be the best deer hunting rifle available. There are many different opinions on this topic but they try to cover the pros and cons of what they believe to be the best. If you are wondering what you want your next hunting rifle to be then this podcast is for you! Topics Include: -knock down power -long range capabilities -different ammo options Vortex Nation Podcast - https://www.youtube.com/c/VortexNationPodcast