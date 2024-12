# 309 - Becoming a Calling Master w/Beau Brooks

In this episode, Zach talks with Beau Brooks about mastering different calls for hunting. Beau has always been fascinated with communicating with the game that he is hunting, and it is obvious as soon as he uses a call to produce the sounds they make. There are very few hunters that are as proficient with a variety of calls as Beau and hopefully everyone listening can learn from him about what it takes to continue to improve your calling skills!  Topics Include: -how much practice it takes to master a call -tips for beginners  -applying calls to different situations Beau's Instagram Page - https://www.instagram.com/beauhunter66/?hl=en Beau's Elk Calls - https://huntriven.com/collections/mouth-calls Beau's Turkey Calls - https://power-calls.com/