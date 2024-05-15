In this episode, Zach, Roy, and Mitch talk about how important camo is when hunting big game. They discuss what they have learned by hunting different species in a variety of habitat types.
Topics Include:
-ghillie suits
-do solids have a purpose?
-using surroundings as camo
THP MERCH: https://bit.ly/30ZC1rm - Get 10% off THP Merch w/Code ZACH
OPTICS - 10% off Vortex Optics w/code THP10 - https://bit.ly/3AOdKDQ
TURKEY CALLS - Get 10% off Woodhaven Calls w/coupon code - THP2022 - http://bit.ly/2IagiSe
MAPPING - Get 20% Off OnX Hunt! Use promo code THP: https://bit.ly/3qCKryJ
BOW ACCESSORIES - Get 20% off TROPHY RIDGE products w/code - THP21 - http://bit.ly/2Lol7Yx
BOWS - Save 10% off all Bear Equipment w/code THP10 - http://bit.ly/2JW7OzP
TICK REPELLANT - Learn about all Sawyer outdoor products - https://sawyer.com/lyme-disease/
TRAIL CAMERAS - Get 10% off Exodus Trail Cameras w/ code - THP10 - https://bit.ly/3lwNlpE
GAME PROCESSING - MEAT! products - Free shipping on orders over $99 w/code - THP10 - https://bit.ly/2DzgTQ8v
TREE SADDLES - Check out Tethrd saddles and platforms! - http://bit.ly/2Td2Wcr
Follow us on Facebook at The Hunting Public
Follow us on Instagram at The Hunting Public
--------
53:34
#312 - Still Hunting Bedding Areas for ELK! - w/Doug and Logan Ferenbaugh
In this episode, Zach and bis brother Logan, and dad Doug, talk about their recent early season elk hunt. They hunted for the first 10 days of season and dealt with what a lot of hunters experience that time of year, bulls that aren't bugling. This is something that they expected going into the season so they switched up their tactics and that led to many close encounters with bulls.
Topics Include:
-early season elk hunting
-hunting bedding areas when bulls aren't bugling
-calling setups vs. calling to get a response from a bull
THP MERCH: https://bit.ly/30ZC1rm - Get 10% off THP Merch w/Code ZACH
OPTICS - 10% off Vortex Optics w/code THP10 - https://bit.ly/3AOdKDQ
TURKEY CALLS - Get 10% off Woodhaven Calls w/coupon code - THP2022 - http://bit.ly/2IagiSe
MAPPING - Get 20% Off OnX Hunt! Use promo code THP: https://bit.ly/3qCKryJ
BOW ACCESSORIES - Get 20% off TROPHY RIDGE products w/code - THP21 - http://bit.ly/2Lol7Yx
BOWS - Save 10% off all Bear Equipment w/code THP10 - http://bit.ly/2JW7OzP
TICK REPELLANT - Learn about all Sawyer outdoor products - https://sawyer.com/lyme-disease/
TRAIL CAMERAS - Get 10% off Exodus Trail Cameras w/ code - THP10 - https://bit.ly/3lwNlpE
GAME PROCESSING - MEAT! products - Free shipping on orders over $99 w/code - THP10 - https://bit.ly/2DzgTQ8v
TREE SADDLES - Check out Tethrd saddles and platforms! - http://bit.ly/2Td2Wcr
Follow us on Facebook at The Hunting Public
Follow us on Instagram at The Hunting Public
--------
1:16:50
#311 - Best Deer Hunting Calibers w/Mark Boardman and Ryan Muckenhirn of Vortex
In this episode, Zach and Jake talk with Mark Boardman and Ryan Muckenhirn of Vortex Optics about what they believe to be the best deer hunting rifle available. There are many different opinions on this topic but they try to cover the pros and cons of what they believe to be the best. If you are wondering what you want your next hunting rifle to be then this podcast is for you!
Topics Include:
-knock down power
-long range capabilities
-different ammo options
Vortex Nation Podcast - https://www.youtube.com/c/VortexNationPodcast
NEW THP VIDEO PODCAST CHANNEL! - https://www.youtube.com/@thehuntingpublicpodcast/videos
THP MERCH: https://bit.ly/30ZC1rm - Get 10% off THP Merch w/Code ZACH
OPTICS - 10% off Vortex Optics w/code THP10 - https://bit.ly/3AOdKDQ
TURKEY CALLS - Get 10% off Woodhaven Calls w/coupon code - THP2022 - http://bit.ly/2IagiSe
MAPPING - Get 20% Off OnX Hunt! Use promo code THP: https://bit.ly/3qCKryJ
BOW ACCESSORIES - Get 20% off TROPHY RIDGE products w/code - THP21 - http://bit.ly/2Lol7Yx
BOWS - Save 10% off all Bear Equipment w/code THP10 - http://bit.ly/2JW7OzP
TICK REPELLANT - Learn about all Sawyer outdoor products - https://sawyer.com/lyme-disease/
TRAIL CAMERAS - Get 10% off Exodus Trail Cameras w/ code - THP10 - https://bit.ly/3lwNlpE
GAME PROCESSING - MEAT! products - Free shipping on orders over $99 w/code - THP10 - https://bit.ly/2DzgTQ8v
TREE SADDLES - Check out Tethrd saddles and platforms! - http://bit.ly/2Td2Wcr
Follow us on Facebook at The Hunting Public
Follow us on Instagram at The Hunting Public
--------
1:23:19
#310 - Choosing the Right OPTICS w/Mark Boardman and Ryan Muckenhirn of Vortex
In this episode, Zach and Jake talk with Mark Boardman and Ryan Muckenhirn of Vortex Optics about choosing different optics for different hunting situations and budgets. There are tons of different optics and as a hunter it can be overwhelming to choose what optics will be best for your situation. Hopefully by listening to this conversation, you can have a better direction for picking the optics that will work best for you!
Topics Include:
-go to optics for any situation
-optics on a budget
-spotting scope vs high power binoculars
Vortex Nation Podcast - https://www.youtube.com/c/VortexNationPodcast
NEW THP VIDEO PODCAST CHANNEL! - https://www.youtube.com/@thehuntingpublicpodcast/videos
THP MERCH: https://bit.ly/30ZC1rm - Get 10% off THP Merch w/Code ZACH
OPTICS - 10% off Vortex Optics w/code THP10 - https://bit.ly/3AOdKDQ
TURKEY CALLS - Get 10% off Woodhaven Calls w/coupon code - THP2022 - http://bit.ly/2IagiSe
MAPPING - Get 20% Off OnX Hunt! Use promo code THP: https://bit.ly/3qCKryJ
BOW ACCESSORIES - Get 20% off TROPHY RIDGE products w/code - THP21 - http://bit.ly/2Lol7Yx
BOWS - Save 10% off all Bear Equipment w/code THP10 - http://bit.ly/2JW7OzP
TICK REPELLANT - Learn about all Sawyer outdoor products - https://sawyer.com/lyme-disease/
TRAIL CAMERAS - Get 10% off Exodus Trail Cameras w/ code - THP10 - https://bit.ly/3lwNlpE
GAME PROCESSING - MEAT! products - Free shipping on orders over $99 w/code - THP10 - https://bit.ly/2DzgTQ8v
TREE SADDLES - Check out Tethrd saddles and platforms! - http://bit.ly/2Td2Wcr
Follow us on Facebook at The Hunting Public
Follow us on Instagram at The Hunting Public
--------
1:21:35
# 309 - Becoming a Calling Master w/Beau Brooks
In this episode, Zach talks with Beau Brooks about mastering different calls for hunting. Beau has always been fascinated with communicating with the game that he is hunting, and it is obvious as soon as he uses a call to produce the sounds they make. There are very few hunters that are as proficient with a variety of calls as Beau and hopefully everyone listening can learn from him about what it takes to continue to improve your calling skills!
Topics Include:
-how much practice it takes to master a call
-tips for beginners
-applying calls to different situations
Beau’s Instagram Page - https://www.instagram.com/beauhunter66/?hl=en
Beau’s Elk Calls - https://huntriven.com/collections/mouth-calls
Beau’s Turkey Calls - https://power-calls.com/
NEW THP VIDEO PODCAST CHANNEL! - https://www.youtube.com/@thehuntingpublicpodcast/videos
THP MERCH: https://bit.ly/30ZC1rm - Get 10% off THP Merch w/Code ZACH
OPTICS - 10% off Vortex Optics w/code THP10 - https://bit.ly/3AOdKDQ
TURKEY CALLS - Get 10% off Woodhaven Calls w/coupon code - THP2022 - http://bit.ly/2IagiSe
MAPPING - Get 20% Off OnX Hunt! Use promo code THP: https://bit.ly/3qCKryJ
BOW ACCESSORIES - Get 20% off TROPHY RIDGE products w/code - THP21 - http://bit.ly/2Lol7Yx
BOWS - Save 10% off all Bear Equipment w/code THP10 - http://bit.ly/2JW7OzP
TICK REPELLANT - Learn about all Sawyer outdoor products - https://sawyer.com/lyme-disease/
TRAIL CAMERAS - Get 10% off Exodus Trail Cameras w/ code - THP10 - https://bit.ly/3lwNlpE
GAME PROCESSING - MEAT! products - Free shipping on orders over $99 w/code - THP10 - https://bit.ly/2DzgTQ8v
TREE SADDLES - Check out Tethrd saddles and platforms! - http://bit.ly/2Td2Wcr
Follow us on Facebook at The Hunting Public
Follow us on Instagram at The Hunting Public