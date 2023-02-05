Variety talk show encompassing national stories in pop culture, sports, & the internet hosted by Eddie, Chief & White Sox Dave. Harnessing the dynamic of the Ba... More
Interview with Jim McMahon + Explaining Connor Bedard | The Mid Show Ep #26
(00:00) Intro
(03:50) Musical WSD
(07:00) Iconic Barstool Moments
(15:25) Explaining Connor Bedard’s Greatness
(45:28) Jim McMahon Interview
5/11/2023
1:35:50
Pat Bev's Enemies in the NBA & Connor Bedard Immediate Reaction | LIVE: The Mid Show Ep #25
(00:00) intro
(01:39) Blackhawks Win Lottery
(18:40) Pat Bev Joins
(50:49) Morgan Wallen Cancels Tour
(53:19) Chris Castellani
(58:15) Eddie and De Niro
5/9/2023
1:08:41
Sports Dr. Rick Lehman Explains Why Chicago Athletes Get Hurt | The Mid Show Ep #24
(00:00) Intro
(02:23) Digesting Bears Draft
(20:00) Brandon Thorne Interview
(45:30) White Sox Talk
(01:03:09) Dr Rick Lehman Interview
5/4/2023
1:43:02
Eddie Went Clubbing with Roquan Smith | The Mid Show: LIVE Ep #23
(00:00) Intro
(01:40) Bartending Challenge
(25:53) Eddie's Night w/ Roquan
(32:48) NYC Trip Recap
(39:00) Rangers Eliminated
(50:00) Met Gala
(56:20) Cartooons
5/2/2023
1:13:40
NFL Draft Day Predictions W/ Analyst Mike Renner
(0:00) - Intro
(2:25) - Heating & AC Problems
(10:50) - WSD Challenge Preview
(22:10) - White Sox Talk
(38:37) - Mike Renner Interview
(1:01:53) - Bears Draft Predictions
(1:14:10) - NHL Playoffs
(1:19:47) - NBA Playoffs
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/redlineradio