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678 episodes
Tarik Skubal Is a Dodger, MLB Trade Deadline & Eddie Threw the Party of The Century08/03/2026 | 47 mins.On today's episode we are the show with some unfortunate news coming out of Chicago Bears training camp. We then get into Eddie throwing the party of the century, both Chicago teams MLB trade deadline moves, and more.
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Lionsgate - MUTINY, Only in Theaters August 21st
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/redlineradio
- On today's episode of The Stretch - we get into Big Cat's time at the Savannah Bananas game, plus how both Chicago baseball teams may be in the playoffs. We then get into Patrick Kane making his decision to return to Chicago. Later we get into Bears training camp starting and listing off our memorable training camp prospects that didn't amount to what we hoped.
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/redlineradio
We Make Our Pitch To Bring Patrick Kane Home + Doug Flutie Roasts White Sox Dave07/20/2026 | 1h 6 mins.On today's episode get into Connor Beard signing a large contract to stay in Chicago, we then make our own pitches to sweeten the deal for a Patrick Kane return to Chicago. We then recap the MLB All Star game, the Cubs and Sox start to the second half and more.
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/redlineradio
Big Cat Wants to Buy Chicago's Best Softball Team + White Sox Are Division Leaders07/13/2026 | 50 mins.On today's episode of The Stretch, we start by recapping team Barstool's performance in the Papa Hops charity softball tournament. After promising a second round appearance Big Cat fires WSD as GM and announces he is willing to pay good players to join the team. We then get into the Cubs and Sox records at the all star break, Caleb Wilsons's summer league debut and more.
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/redlineradio
Grading The Blackhawks Trade, Chicago Is Taking Over Baseball, & WSD Fixes Soccer07/06/2026 | 1h 7 mins.On today's episode of The Stretch, we start the show by giving a breakdown of the Chicago Blackhawks trade of the #4 overall pick. We then give our thoughts on the Bulls draft. Then get into a conversation of how both Chicago baseball teams are heating up. Then we finish off the show with some Soccer talk and WSD gives his thoughts on how to improve the game.
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You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/redlineradio
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About The Stretch
Variety talk show encompassing national stories in pop culture, sports, & the internet hosted by Eddie, Chief & White Sox Dave. Harnessing the dynamic of the Barstool Chicago Radio hour, three longtime coworkers and Chicago locals offer their comedic perspective on news for the common man.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/redlineradioPodcast website
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