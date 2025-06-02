#3.10 How to have an immersive travel experience in Japan, or anywhere

What does “immersive travel” actually mean, and how can you try this yourself? That’s the question we’re exploring in today’s episode, and here to help us is Miyuki Seguchi, a travel adviser, tour guide, podcast host, and creator of the Japan Travel Essentials Course. Miyuki talks about what immersive travel means to her and how travelers can embrace these experiences themselves. She also shares her thoughts on overcoming language barriers; offers tips on cultural experiences that you can have in Japan; and shares her thoughts on “overtourism” in one of Japan’s most popular destinations. Thanks so much for listening! Links and things Grab Miyuki's free Japan Travel Guide: the 7 steps to creating your unique immersive experience Find out more about The Japan Travel Essentials course and Japan Experts Podcast Get Japan travel inspiration on Miyuki's Facebook group, Instagram and Website