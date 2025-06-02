Powered by RND
The Better Travel Podcast
The Better Travel Podcast
radio.net
The Better Travel Podcast

Paige McClanahan
Society & Culture
The Better Travel Podcast
  • #3.12 Courage, joy and storytelling at Charleston's new African American museum
    We’re wrapping up Season 3 with a moving conversation with Dr. Tonya Matthews, the president and CEO of the International African American Museum (IAAM), which is due to open in Charleston, South Carolina later this year. Dr. Matthews talks about the inspiration for the museum; how the museum approaches storytelling; and how she hopes the museum will inspire courage in its visitors. She also shares how the IAAM will help to shape Charleston’s tourism landscape. Plus, listen up at the end of the episode, when Paige offers a preview of what to expect for Season 4. Thanks so much for listening! Links and things The IAAM website: https://iaamuseum.org/ Paige’s interview with Dr. Matthews for The New York Times (unlocked link): bit.ly/3I9T4gg IAAM on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iaamuseum/ IAAM on Twitter: https://twitter.com/iaamuseum
    --------  
    31:36
  • #3.11 How travelers can invest in the atmosphere
    How do you think about the climate impact of travel? For a lot of people, this is a complex question — both technically and emotionally. Our guest this week, Christina Beckmann, is here to help us navigate this topic. Christina is the co-founder of Tomorrow’s Air, a collective of travelers who are investing in the scale-up of carbon removal from the atmosphere. Christina talks about how technologies like direct air capture are evolving, and shares how individuals can help support a long-term shift toward a healthier climate. Links and things Tomorrow’s Air website: www.tomorrowsair.com Tomorrow’s Air on Instagram: www.instagram.com/tomorrowsair_ Tomorrow’s Air on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/tomorrows-air Christina Beckmann’s website: www.christinabeckmann.com Paige’s NYT article on aviation and climate change: bit.ly/3HgSigX (unlocked link) Some extra info from Christina As Christina mentions in the episode, Climeworks is one of the companies that Tomorrow’s Air supports. Climeworks’s direct air capture service has become so popular that most of the company’s carbon credits have now been spoken for. Because of Tomorrow’s Air’s early commitment to Climeworks, it represents one of only a very few channels that allow individual travelers to invest in direct air capture carbon removal with permanent storage. Tomorrow's Air also invests in Pacific Biochar, a company that produces a type of high-carbon residue that, when inserted into the soil, stores the carbon underground, where it does not contribute to global warming.
    --------  
    31:11
  • #3.10 How to have an immersive travel experience in Japan, or anywhere
    What does “immersive travel” actually mean, and how can you try this yourself? That’s the question we’re exploring in today’s episode, and here to help us is Miyuki Seguchi, a travel adviser, tour guide, podcast host, and creator of the Japan Travel Essentials Course. Miyuki talks about what immersive travel means to her and how travelers can embrace these experiences themselves. She also shares her thoughts on overcoming language barriers; offers tips on cultural experiences that you can have in Japan; and shares her thoughts on “overtourism” in one of Japan’s most popular destinations. Thanks so much for listening! Links and things Grab Miyuki's free Japan Travel Guide: the 7 steps to creating your unique immersive experience Find out more about The Japan Travel Essentials course and Japan Experts Podcast Get Japan travel inspiration on Miyuki's Facebook group, Instagram and Website
    --------  
    28:21
  • #3.9 Paige’s top 3 travel takeaways of 2022
    It's been a big year for travel, so I thought we'd wrap up 2022 with an episode that looks back at 3 big travel takeaways from the year. These are trends that I've seen cutting across countries, destinations and sectors of the industry, and they're forces that I think will continue to shape the travel world in the year ahead. Plus, listen up for a special invitation from me at the end of the episode! What do you think? What were your travel takeaways from this year? Thanks so much for listening, and hope you have a great start to 2023! Say hello Send me an email: [email protected] Message me on Instagram: instagram.com/bettertravelpodcast Links to a few resources mentioned in the episode How can we travel mindfully in an unequal world? (Better Travel Podcast episode) bit.ly/3Wq3EUJ What's going on with tourism in Venice? (BTP episode) bit.ly/3XNlqCA Barcelona takes on Airbnb (by me for The NYT, unlocked link): bit.ly/3VpFYP9 Kyoto wants you back, but it has some polite suggestions (NYT, unlocked link): bit.ly/3hSCt66 What's it like to go on a safari in Europe? (BTP episode): bit.ly/3WQ8z1j
    --------  
    23:38
  • #3.8 Bolivia travel and the life of a travel writer
    Award-winning journalist and author Shafik Meghji joins the show to share what he finds so captivating about Bolivia, a nation rich in culture and history that’s also home to deserts, jungles and snow-capped mountains. Shafik — who has written and reported from six continents — also talks about his career as a journalist and guidebook writer, and reflects on how the right kind of travel writing can empower people to have more positive and meaningful experiences when they travel. Thank you so much for listening! Links and things Shafik’s book, Crossed off the Map: Travels in Bolivia bookshop.org/p/books/crossed-off-the-map-travels-in-bolivia-shafik-meghji/18346909?ean=9781909014251 Shafik’s website: shafikmeghji.com Find Shafik on Instagram: instagram.com/shafikmeghji And on Twitter: twitter.com/ShafikMeghji
    --------  
    29:30

About The Better Travel Podcast

We love to travel, and we want to make sure that our travels have a positive impact on the world. The Better Travel Podcast dives into fascinating and complex travel topics -- and it’s all with the aim of helping you become a smarter, better traveler.Hosted by Paige McClanahan, a journalist and life-long traveler, The Better Travel Podcast will help you understand travel and tourism from the inside out.New episodes every other Thursday.
Society & Culture

