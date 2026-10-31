Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
7 episodes
- Sometime, somehow, in a place that defies the word ‘somewhere…’ Remmy Higgins—that woe-be-gone art-school-dropout—got himself lost. Hunted by apparitions of his troubled past and the insect god who feeds on them, Remmy just wants to make it through this liminal hell. But how do you go forward in this place where stopped clocks are always right? Remmy must either find an answer to this question…or spend an eternity, lost and wandering through “the Backrooms.”
PATREON:
Go ad-free!—join our Patreon today!
TRANSCRIPTS & CONTENT WARNINGS:
Full transcripts are connected to each episode via Simplecast. You can find them under their corresponding episode page, here.
CW: Force-feeding, intense chewing noises, violence.
FOLLOW US:
Social media & other links.
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
Tumblr
CAST:
Kevin Cooley as REMMY HIGGINS.
Neil Behlmaier as KNOCKOFF.
Alyssa DeNaro as PERSONNEL.
Featuring Allyson Blinkhorn as THE NARRATOR.
ARTISTS & CONTRIBUTORS:
Show artwork created by Heather Vaughn.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Sometime, somehow, in a place that defies the word ‘somewhere…’ Remmy Higgins—that woe-be-gone art-school-dropout—got himself lost. Hunted by apparitions of his troubled past and the insect god who feeds on them, Remmy just wants to make it through this liminal hell. But how do you go forward in this place where stopped clocks are always right? Remmy must either find an answer to this question…or spend an eternity, lost and wandering through “The Backrooms.”
PATREON:
Go ad-free!—join our Patreon today!
TRANSCRIPTS & CONTENT WARNINGS:
Full transcripts are connected to each episode via Simplecast. You can find them under their corresponding episode page, here.
CW: Malnourishment & illness, violence, religious abuse, supernatural self-harm.
FOLLOW US:
Social media & other links.
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
Tumblr
CAST:
Kevin Cooley as REMMY HIGGINS.
Neil Behlmaier as KNOCKOFF.
Steven Kuzara as DEREK THE UBER DRIVER.
Ray Thompson as SLOSH.
Skylar Smith as NURSE DEBBIE.
Hector Sotomayor as DIEGO.
Featuring Allyson Blinkhorn as THE NARRATOR.
ARTISTS & CONTRIBUTORS:
Show artwork created by Heather Vaughn.
Vocals for “Dataloss,” the outro music for The Backrooms: Silverfish, were performed by Maddie Sue.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Sometime, somehow, in a place that defies the word ‘somewhere…’ Remmy Higgins—that woe-be-gone art-school-dropout—got himself lost. Hunted by apparitions of his troubled past and the insect god who feeds on them, Remmy just wants to make it through this liminal hell. But how do you go forward in this place where stopped clocks are always right? Remmy must either find an answer to this question…or spend an eternity, lost and wandering through “the Backrooms.”
PATREON:
Go ad-free!—join our Patreon today!
TRANSCRIPTS & CONTENT WARNINGS:
Full transcripts are connected to each episode via Simplecast. You can find them under their corresponding episode page, here.
CW: Grief.
FOLLOW US:
Social media & other links.
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
Tumblr
CAST:
Kevin Cooley as REMMY HIGGINS.
Neil Behlmaier as KNOCKOFF.
Featuring Allyson Blinkhorn as THE NARRATOR.
ARTISTS & CONTRIBUTORS:
Show artwork created by Heather Vaughn.
Vocals for “Dataloss,” the outro music for The Backrooms: Silverfish, were performed by Maddie Sue.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Sometime, somehow, in a place that defies the word ‘somewhere…’ Remmy Higgins—that woe-be-gone art-school-dropout—got himself lost. Hunted by apparitions of his troubled past and the insect god who feeds on them, Remmy just wants to make it through this liminal hell. But how do you go forward in this place where stopped clocks are always right? Remmy must either find an answer to this question…or spend an eternity, lost and wandering through “the Backrooms.”
PATREON:
Go ad-free!—join our Patreon today!
TRANSCRIPTS & CONTENT WARNINGS:
Full transcripts are connected to each episode via Simplecast. You can find them under their corresponding episode page, here.
CW: Alcoholism, grief, depression, extreme supernatural fear & distress.
FOLLOW US:
Social media & other links.
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
Tumblr
CAST:
Kevin Cooley as REMMY HIGGINS.
Neil Behlmaier as KNOCKOFF.
Featuring Allyson Blinkhorn as THE NARRATOR.
ARTISTS & CONTRIBUTORS:
Show artwork created by Heather Vaughn.
Vocals for “Dataloss,” the outro music for The Backrooms: Silverfish, were performed by Maddie Sue.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Sometime, somehow, in a place that defies the word ‘somewhere…’ Remmy Higgins—that woe-be-gone art-school-dropout—got himself lost. Hunted by apparitions of his troubled past and the insect god who feeds on them, Remmy just wants to make it through this liminal hell. But how do you go forward in this place where stopped clocks are always right? Remmy must either find an answer to this question…or spend an eternity, lost and wandering through “the Backrooms.”
PATREON:
Go ad-free!—join our Patreon today!
TRANSCRIPTS & CONTENT WARNINGS:
Full transcripts are connected to each episode via Simplecast. You can find them under their corresponding episode page, here.
CW: Intense supernatural violence, body horror, discussion of suicidal ideation related to an absent character.
FOLLOW US:
Social media & other links.
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
Tumblr
CAST:
Kevin Cooley as REMMY HIGGINS.
Neil Behlmaier as KNOCKOFF.
Allyson Blinkhorn as THE NARRATOR.
ARTISTS & CONTRIBUTORS:
Show artwork created by Heather Vaughn.
Vocals for “Dataloss,” the outro music for The Backrooms: Silverfish, were performed by Maddie Sue.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About The Backrooms: Silverfish
Some folks say you could pick every blade of grass every human has ever walked on in the time it would take to walk across a single pixel on a map of the Backrooms. Unfortunately for Remmy Higgins—a defeated art school dropout working a dead-end job at a lousy pizzeria—“some folks” are correct. Glitched away to this eerie and infinite expanse of empty nostalgia, Remmy scours the liminal backcountry between the mental and the physical in search of an escape. And with his only help coming from a seemingly sentient pocket arcade toy that cannot speak outside the stock phrases of children's games…his chances of success are looking grim! To survive, the lonely artist must outwit and evade a litany of unwanted and unholy company. He is hunted, after all, by a procession of manic apparitions stepping out from his regret-filled past, and the grotesque and gargantuan insect god that feeds on them: “The Silverfish.” To blaze any trail home, Remmy will have to rip a paradox apart and use the pieces to forge an answer to an unanswerable question: how do you out-think a god who eats your very thoughts?Podcast website
Listen to The Backrooms: Silverfish, The MOOD Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Backrooms: Silverfish
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Backrooms: Silverfish: Podcasts in Family