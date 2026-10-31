Sometime, somehow, in a place that defies the word ‘somewhere…’ Remmy Higgins—that woe-be-gone art-school-dropout—got himself lost. Hunted by apparitions of his troubled past and the insect god who feeds on them, Remmy just wants to make it through this liminal hell. But how do you go forward in this place where stopped clocks are always right? Remmy must either find an answer to this question…or spend an eternity, lost and wandering through “the Backrooms.” PATREON: Go ad-free!—join our Patreon today! TRANSCRIPTS & CONTENT WARNINGS: Full transcripts are connected to each episode via Simplecast. You can find them under their corresponding episode page, here. CW: Intense supernatural violence, body horror, discussion of suicidal ideation related to an absent character. FOLLOW US: Social media & other links. Instagram YouTube Twitter Tumblr CAST: Kevin Cooley as REMMY HIGGINS. Neil Behlmaier as KNOCKOFF. Allyson Blinkhorn as THE NARRATOR. ARTISTS & CONTRIBUTORS: Show artwork created by Heather Vaughn. Vocals for “Dataloss,” the outro music for The Backrooms: Silverfish, were performed by Maddie Sue. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

Sometime, somehow, in a place that defies the word ‘somewhere…’ Remmy Higgins—that woe-be-gone art-school-dropout—got himself lost. Hunted by apparitions of his troubled past and the insect god who feeds on them, Remmy just wants to make it through this liminal hell. But how do you go forward in this place where stopped clocks are always right? Remmy must either find an answer to this question…or spend an eternity, lost and wandering through “the Backrooms.” PATREON: Go ad-free!—join our Patreon today! TRANSCRIPTS & CONTENT WARNINGS: Full transcripts are connected to each episode via Simplecast. You can find them under their corresponding episode page, here. CW: Alcoholism, grief, depression, extreme supernatural fear & distress. FOLLOW US: Social media & other links. Instagram YouTube Twitter Tumblr CAST: Kevin Cooley as REMMY HIGGINS. Neil Behlmaier as KNOCKOFF. Featuring Allyson Blinkhorn as THE NARRATOR. ARTISTS & CONTRIBUTORS: Show artwork created by Heather Vaughn. Vocals for “Dataloss,” the outro music for The Backrooms: Silverfish, were performed by Maddie Sue. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

Sometime, somehow, in a place that defies the word ‘somewhere…’ Remmy Higgins—that woe-be-gone art-school-dropout—got himself lost. Hunted by apparitions of his troubled past and the insect god who feeds on them, Remmy just wants to make it through this liminal hell. But how do you go forward in this place where stopped clocks are always right? Remmy must either find an answer to this question…or spend an eternity, lost and wandering through “the Backrooms.” PATREON: Go ad-free!—join our Patreon today! TRANSCRIPTS & CONTENT WARNINGS: Full transcripts are connected to each episode via Simplecast. You can find them under their corresponding episode page, here. CW: Grief. FOLLOW US: Social media & other links. Instagram YouTube Twitter Tumblr CAST: Kevin Cooley as REMMY HIGGINS. Neil Behlmaier as KNOCKOFF. Featuring Allyson Blinkhorn as THE NARRATOR. ARTISTS & CONTRIBUTORS: Show artwork created by Heather Vaughn. Vocals for “Dataloss,” the outro music for The Backrooms: Silverfish, were performed by Maddie Sue. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

Sometime, somehow, in a place that defies the word ‘somewhere…’ Remmy Higgins—that woe-be-gone art-school-dropout—got himself lost. Hunted by apparitions of his troubled past and the insect god who feeds on them, Remmy just wants to make it through this liminal hell. But how do you go forward in this place where stopped clocks are always right? Remmy must either find an answer to this question…or spend an eternity, lost and wandering through “The Backrooms.” PATREON: Go ad-free!—join our Patreon today! TRANSCRIPTS & CONTENT WARNINGS: Full transcripts are connected to each episode via Simplecast. You can find them under their corresponding episode page, here. CW: Malnourishment & illness, violence, religious abuse, supernatural self-harm. FOLLOW US: Social media & other links. Instagram YouTube Twitter Tumblr CAST: Kevin Cooley as REMMY HIGGINS. Neil Behlmaier as KNOCKOFF. Steven Kuzara as DEREK THE UBER DRIVER. Ray Thompson as SLOSH. Skylar Smith as NURSE DEBBIE. Hector Sotomayor as DIEGO. Featuring Allyson Blinkhorn as THE NARRATOR. ARTISTS & CONTRIBUTORS: Show artwork created by Heather Vaughn. Vocals for “Dataloss,” the outro music for The Backrooms: Silverfish, were performed by Maddie Sue. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

Sometime, somehow, in a place that defies the word ‘somewhere…’ Remmy Higgins—that woe-be-gone art-school-dropout—got himself lost. Hunted by apparitions of his troubled past and the insect god who feeds on them, Remmy just wants to make it through this liminal hell. But how do you go forward in this place where stopped clocks are always right? Remmy must either find an answer to this question…or spend an eternity, lost and wandering through “the Backrooms.” PATREON: Go ad-free!—join our Patreon today! TRANSCRIPTS & CONTENT WARNINGS: Full transcripts are connected to each episode via Simplecast. You can find them under their corresponding episode page, here. CW: Force-feeding, intense chewing noises, violence. FOLLOW US: Social media & other links. Instagram YouTube Twitter Tumblr CAST: Kevin Cooley as REMMY HIGGINS. Neil Behlmaier as KNOCKOFF. Alyssa DeNaro as PERSONNEL. Featuring Allyson Blinkhorn as THE NARRATOR. ARTISTS & CONTRIBUTORS: Show artwork created by Heather Vaughn. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

About The Backrooms: Silverfish

About The Backrooms: Silverfish

About The Backrooms: Silverfish