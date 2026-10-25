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27 episodes
- Jim Messina, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff to President Obama and the manager of his re-election campaign in 2012, joins The News Items Podcast to discuss the midterm elections. From the the "macro" political environment to the rural vote in the critical Senate races, to the map that leans Republican to a referendum to outlaw "dark money" in Montana, it's a "wide-ranging" conversation, well worth your time.
News-Items.com
Hosted by John Ellis
- John Heilemann joins the News Items podcast to discuss the upcoming midterm elections. The conversation focuses on the challenges facing Republican candidates across the country. Heilemann notes that Republicans are actively "trimming" their electoral Congressional map, pulling resources from districts they once considered competitive. Meanwhile, Democrats are expanding their map of House, Senate and gubernatorial races. The big question is whether the GOP can hold the Senate in a very tough political environment. The conversation then moves on to discuss what the political environment might look like after the mid-terms.
News-Items.com
Hosted by John Ellis
Produced by Katerina Barton
- Benn Steil, director of international economics at the Council on Foreign Relations, joins John Ellis to examine why the postwar global economic order is under growing strain, and how China sits at the center of that story. Steil traces the evolution from Bretton Woods and GATT to the WTO, arguing that China’s integration into the global trading system created enormous benefits while also exposing deep tensions between different economic models. The conversation covers the first “China shock,” tariffs, cheap Chinese steel, and the difficulty of economically disentangling the United States and China. Steil also explains why the dollar remains dominant, how stablecoins could actually reinforce that dominance, and why Chinese subsidies in EVs and artificial intelligence present a new competitive challenge. Finally, Ellis and Steil discuss what it really means to “win” the AI race—and whether U.S. trade and economic policy has a coherent strategy for getting there.
News-Items.com
Hosted by John Ellis
Produced by Dale Eisinger
- Perry Boyle, co-founder and CEO of MITS Capital, joins John Ellis from Kyiv to discuss how the war in Ukraine is reshaping modern warfare, and why he believes the West is not adapting fast enough. Boyle, a former Wall Street executive, explains how he went from retirement to investing in Ukrainian defense technology, backing startups working on drones, autonomous systems, AI, and battlefield components. He describes a war increasingly fought through sensors, robotics, data, and unmanned systems rather than traditional weapons, and argues that NATO doctrine and training remain badly behind Ukraine’s battlefield experience. Boyle also paints a stark picture of Ukraine’s financial and military position, warning that without substantially greater European support, the country could face severe difficulties sustaining the war. The conversation closes with his argument that Ukraine’s defense-tech ecosystem could become critical not only to Ukraine’s survival, but to Europe’s future security.
News-Items.com
Hosted by John Ellis
Produced by Dale Eisinger
- MIT political scientist Adam Berinsky joins John Ellis to examine why modern polling is harder to trust and what that means for politics. They discuss collapsing response rates, the limits of margin-of-error claims, online surveys, media incentives, and why “accuracy” can be a misleading way to rank pollsters. The conversation then turns to partisan media, negative advertising, voter turnout, political fragmentation, and the persistence of conspiracy theories. Berinsky explains why misinformation is so difficult to correct, who is most susceptible to political rumors, and why trusted messengers matter. Finally, they consider how artificial intelligence could reshape evidence, persuasion, and political decision-making.
News-Items.com
Hosted by John Ellis
Produced by Dale Eisinger
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About The News Items Podcast
John Ellis talks with interesting people doing important work. Some you've heard of. Some you haven't. All of them are worth listening to, at some length.Podcast website
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