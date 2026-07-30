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42 episodes
- Most Americans still see buying a home as the ultimate financial goal, but Jerusalem Demsas thinks homeownership is overrated. Matt Yglesias, a proud homeowner, disagrees. They get into why the American Dream might be a bad financial deal, what's really driving people's demand for stability, and whether the Singapore model has something to teach us.
Plus a peer review of a new paper using Swedish lottery data to ask what money actually does to marriages.
(00:00) Homeownership is overrated
(04:42) The "only path to wealth" myth
(10:16) The home equity piggy bank
(17:25) The illiquidity problem
(22:21) Homeownership brain
(27:30) What everyone actually wants: stability
(32:57) Rent control is back
(35:28) A Singapore-style savings idea
(45:17) The YIMBY case for more homeowners
(46:45) Peer review: Lottery winners and marriage
Support the Show: Get a full transcript, show notes, and an ad-free version: TheArgumentMag.com
New episodes every Thursday—subscribe so you never miss a debate!
Once a month, The Argument podcast does a book club episode. This month we are reading Bowling Alone by Robert Putnam. Read along if you are interested, and comment with any questions/ideas you'd like us to explore!
The Argument is produced by Justin Zuckerman, fact-checked by Eli Richman, with music by Breakmaster Cylinder and art by Ben Tousley.
- Most Americans fear that AI is about to cause widespread job losses, so Matt Yglesias and Jerusalem Demsas brought in their first-ever guest, Timothy B. Lee of the Understanding AI newsletter, to break it all down. Matt thinks a white-collar wipeout is coming. Jerusalem and Tim think we've got enough time to adapt.
Plus, a peer review on a new paper about the effects of mixed-use zoning.
(00:00) Our first guest: Tim Lee on AI and jobs
(02:27) Matt's case for the white-collar wipeout
(05:43) Jobs are bundles of tasks
(08:26) The O-ring theory: why one human still matters
(18:02) Tim's answer: it's all about timescales
(21:27) Chess, Starbucks, and the human preference problem
(24:28) The protectionism scramble: gas pumps and self-driving trucks
(30:47) The "canaries in the coal mine" study on young workers
(38:45) Channeling 2015 Matt: just run a hotter economy
(49:30) Peer review: What's actually wrong with zoning?
Support the Show: Get a full transcript, show notes, and an ad-free version: TheArgumentMag.com
New episodes every Thursday—subscribe so you never miss a debate!
The Argument is produced by Justin Zuckerman, fact-checked by Eli Richman, with music by Breakmaster Cylinder and art by Ben Tousley.
- Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been packing arenas on their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, but Matt Yglesias doesn't think the oligarchy is real. Jerusalem Demsas is more sympathetic: donors really do get access that regular people can't, and the discomfort with that is about democracy, not policy outcomes. But the discourse frustrates her too, since "the oligarchy" shifts from a cabal of billionaires to the entire top 10 percent, depending on the argument. They also get into why the study Bernie cites doesn't show what he thinks it shows, how the Republican donor class spent a fortune failing to stop Trump, Mark Zuckerberg's gold-chain era, and the self-interested class that actually has captured American government: homeowners.
Plus a peer review of a paper showing that immigration lowers mortality among the elderly, and what AI does to that argument.
(00:00) Is the oligarchy real?
(03:22) What donors actually buy: access and face time
(12:52) Mark Zuckerberg, the most destructive billionaire
(17:30) Citizens United and the money-buys-elections theory
(21:51) Tom Steyer and the billionaires who lose
(27:18) The real cabal: homeowners
(34:29) The study Bernie cites (and what it actually shows)
(41:04) Why small-d democracy is underrated
(43:17) Money, media, and public reasoning
(53:05) Peer review: Does immigration help the elderly live longer?
Support the Show: Get a full transcript, show notes, and an ad-free version: TheArgumentMag.com
New episodes every Thursday—subscribe so you never miss a debate!
The Argument is produced by Justin Zuckerman, fact-checked by Eli Richman, with music by Breakmaster Cylinder and art by Ben Tousley.
Support the Show: Get a full transcript, show notes, and an ad-free version: TheArgumentMag.com
New episodes every Thursday—subscribe so you never miss a debate!
The Argument is produced by Justin Zuckerman, fact-checked by Eli Richman, with music by Breakmaster Cylinder and art by Ben Tousley.
- Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been packing arenas on their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, but Matt Yglesias doesn't think the oligarchy is real. Jerusalem Demsas is more sympathetic: donors really do get access that regular people can't, and the discomfort with that is about democracy, not policy outcomes. But the discourse frustrates her too, since "the oligarchy" shifts from a cabal of billionaires to the entire top 10 percent, depending on the argument. They also get into why the study Bernie cites doesn't show what he thinks it shows, how the Republican donor class spent a fortune failing to stop Trump, Mark Zuckerberg's gold-chain era, and the self-interested class that actually has captured American government: homeowners.
Plus a peer review of a paper showing that immigration lowers mortality among the elderly, and what AI does to that argument.
(00:00) Is the oligarchy real?
(03:22) What donors actually buy: access and face time
(12:52) Mark Zuckerberg, the most destructive billionaire
(17:30) Citizens United and the money-buys-elections theory
(21:51) Tom Steyer and the billionaires who lose
(27:18) The real cabal: homeowners
(34:29) The study Bernie cites (and what it actually shows)
(41:04) Why small-d democracy is underrated
(43:17) Money, media, and public reasoning
(53:05) Peer review: Does immigration help the elderly live longer?
Support the Show: Get a full transcript, show notes, and an ad-free version: TheArgumentMag.com
New episodes every Thursday—subscribe so you never miss a debate!
The Argument is produced by Justin Zuckerman, fact-checked by Eli Richman, with music by Breakmaster Cylinder and art by Ben Tousley.
- For this month's book club, Jerusalem Demsas and Matt Yglesias read The Death and Life of Great American Cities, the 1961 classic that changed how everyone thinks about neighborhoods. Rereading it as YIMBYs, they find a book that's right about what makes a street feel alive and wrong about almost everything that followed: Jacobs's push to devolve power to the neighborhood level became the veto that now blocks new housing everywhere. They also get into why Jacobs ignored the economics of cities, what Austin gets right that Greenwich Village lost, and the one place Jerusalem agrees with Jacobs completely: city parks are overrated.
Plus a peer review of a new paper on how the typewriter transformed women's economic lives.
(00:00) Rereading the most famous book about cities
(06:00) Greenwich Village, gay bars, and what made her neighborhood special
(15:23) Jacobs's four principles: mixed uses, old buildings, density, and small blocks
(23:17) The blind spot: cities are economic engines
(27:47) How Jacobs's victory became the NIMBY veto
(36:03) Height limits and what Americans actually want
(44:40) The zoning contradiction at the heart of the book
(46:18) It's the people, not the buildings
(49:58) Montreal, Berlin, and why isn't everyone moving to Philadelphia?
(55:21) What would Jane Jacobs think of Austin?
(01:01:15) The case against city parks
(01:16:41) Peer review: How the typewriter changed women's lives
Support the Show: Get a full transcript, show notes, and an ad-free version: TheArgumentMag.com
New episodes every Thursday—subscribe so you never miss a debate!
The Argument is produced by Justin Zuckerman, fact-checked by Eli Richman, with music by Breakmaster Cylinder and art by Ben Tousley.
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About The Argument
Has affirmative action gone too far? Should we abolish internet anonymity? Is liberal hypocrisy worth defending? Welcome to The Argument, a weekly podcast from Jerusalem Demsas and Matthew Yglesias, where two friends argue about politics, policy, and whatever else is on their minds. This is a debate show for people who want the nitty-gritty without the typical screaming matches or softball interviews. Each week, one host argues a distinctive point of view — armed with facts and research, not just pundit bluster — and then Matthew and Jerusalem hash it out. New episodes post every Thursday. You can find The Argument on Substack, YouTube, and wherever you get your podcasts. www.theargumentmag.comPodcast website
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